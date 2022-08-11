2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

08/11/2022 at 10:17 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship purse is set for $15 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,700,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm and more of the world's best players.

The 121-player field is the event in the first FedEx Cup playoffs event on the PGA Tour schedule.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

This is the 48th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

FedEx St. Jude Championship: What you need to know

Purse: $15,000,000
Winner's share: $2,700,000
Field size: 121 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 2,000 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets approximately 65 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2023 Masters and 2023 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $2,700,000
2 $1,635,000
3 $1,035,000
4 $735,000
5 $615,000
6 $543,750
7 $506,250
8 $468,750
9 $438,750
10 $408,750
11 $378,750
12 $348,750
13 $318,750
14 $288,750
15 $273,750
16 $258,750
17 $243,750
18 $228,750
19 $213,750
20 $198,750
21 $183,750
22 $168,750
23 $156,750
24 $144,750
25 $132,750
26 $120,750
27 $116,250
28 $111,750
29 $107,250
30 $102,750
31 $98,250
32 $93,750
33 $89,250
34 $85,500
35 $81,750
36 $78,000
37 $74,250
38 $71,250
39 $68,250
40 $65,250
41 $62,250
42 $59,250
43 $56,250
44 $53,250
45 $50,250
46 $47,250
47 $44,250
48 $41,850
49 $39,750
50 $38,550
51 $37,650
52 $36,750
53 $36,150
54 $35,550
55 $35,250
56 $34,950
57 $34,650
58 $34,350
59 $34,050
60 $33,750
61 $33,450
62 $33,150
63 $32,850
64 $32,550
65 $32,250

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.