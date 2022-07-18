2022 3M Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
07/18/2022 at 9:01 am
The 2022 3M Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Tony Finau, who comes into the week at +1500 betting odds.

Hideki Matsuyama is next best on the table at 18-to-1.

Adam Hadwin and Davis Riley are at 20-to-1 betting odds.

2022 3M Open: Preview

This week, we have the 3M Open, with the PGA Tour heading into Minnesota as it looks to have a slight respite for some players before heading into the FedEx Cup playoffs -- while others are in dire need of points to get into the top 125 players in the final regular-season standings. In the event's short history, we've tended to see long hitters contend and win at this venue.

2022 3M Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Tony Finau 1500
Hideki Matsuyama 1800
Adam Hadwin 2000
Davis Riley 2000
Cameron Davis 2200
Sahith Theegala 2200
Sungjae Im 2200
Maverick McNealy 2500
Brendan Steele 3000
Cameron Tringale 3000
Mark Hubbard 3000
Adam Long 3300
Charles Howell III 3300
Chez Reavie 3300
J.T.Poston 3300
Brendon Todd 3500
Martin Laird 3500
Rickie Fowler 3500
Ryan Palmer 3500
Nick Hardy 4000
Adam Svensson 4500
Christopher Gotterup 5000
Dylan Frittelli 5000
Jason Day 5000
Matthew NeSmith 5000
Wyndham Clark 5000
Cameron Champ 6000
Emiliano Grillo 6000
Lanto Griffin 6000
Lucas Glover 6000
C.T.Pan 6600
Austin Smotherman 7000
Erik van Rooyen 7000
Stewart Cink 7000
Troy Merritt 7000
Nick Taylor 7500
Danny Willett 8000
Doug Ghim 8000
Greyson Sigg 8000
John Huh 8000
Matthias Schwab 8000
Michael Thompson 8000
Danny Lee 9000
Michael Gligic 9000
Patton Kizzire 9000
Stephan Jaeger 9000
Tyler Duncan 9000
Andrew Putman 10000
Beau Hossler 10000
Brice Garnett 10000
Chesson Hadley 10000
Hayden Buckley 10000
Tom Hoge 10000
Adam Schenk 11000
Brandon Matthews 11000
Garrick Higgo 11000
Joseph Bramlett 11000
Justin Lower 11000
Kramer Hickok 11000
Lee Hodges 11000
Nate Lashley 11000
Andrew Novak 12500
Callum Tarren 12500
Hank Lebioda 12500
James Hahn 12500
Kelly Kraft 12500
Matt Wallace 12500
Peter Malnati 12500
Sam Ryder 12500
Scott Piercy 12500
Ryan Moore 14000
Michael Kim 15000
Ryan Armour 15000
Austin Cook 16000
Bo Hoag 17500
Dylan Wu 17500
Sean O'hair 17500
Andrew Landry 20000
Brandon Hagy 20000
Chad Ramey 20000
Chase Seiffert 20000
Doc Redman 20000
Henrik Norlander 20000
Kevin Chappell 20000
Scott Gutchewski 20000
Kevin Tway 22500
Satoshi Kodaira 22500
Vaughn Taylor 22500
Bill Haas 25000
Robert Streb 25000

