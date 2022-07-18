2022 3M Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 3M Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Tony Finau, who comes into the week at +1500 betting odds.

Hideki Matsuyama is next best on the table at 18-to-1.

Adam Hadwin and Davis Riley are at 20-to-1 betting odds.

2022 3M Open: Preview

This week, we have the 3M Open, with the PGA Tour heading into Minnesota as it looks to have a slight respite for some players before heading into the FedEx Cup playoffs -- while others are in dire need of points to get into the top 125 players in the final regular-season standings. In the event's short history, we've tended to see long hitters contend and win at this venue.

2022 3M Open betting odds: Outright winner