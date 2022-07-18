2022 3M Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 3M Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Tony Finau, who comes into the week at +1500 betting odds.
Hideki Matsuyama is next best on the table at 18-to-1.
Adam Hadwin and Davis Riley are at 20-to-1 betting odds.
2022 3M Open: Preview
This week, we have the 3M Open, with the PGA Tour heading into Minnesota as it looks to have a slight respite for some players before heading into the FedEx Cup playoffs -- while others are in dire need of points to get into the top 125 players in the final regular-season standings. In the event's short history, we've tended to see long hitters contend and win at this venue.
2022 3M Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Tony Finau
|1500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1800
|Adam Hadwin
|2000
|Davis Riley
|2000
|Cameron Davis
|2200
|Sahith Theegala
|2200
|Sungjae Im
|2200
|Maverick McNealy
|2500
|Brendan Steele
|3000
|Cameron Tringale
|3000
|Mark Hubbard
|3000
|Adam Long
|3300
|Charles Howell III
|3300
|Chez Reavie
|3300
|J.T.Poston
|3300
|Brendon Todd
|3500
|Martin Laird
|3500
|Rickie Fowler
|3500
|Ryan Palmer
|3500
|Nick Hardy
|4000
|Adam Svensson
|4500
|Christopher Gotterup
|5000
|Dylan Frittelli
|5000
|Jason Day
|5000
|Matthew NeSmith
|5000
|Wyndham Clark
|5000
|Cameron Champ
|6000
|Emiliano Grillo
|6000
|Lanto Griffin
|6000
|Lucas Glover
|6000
|C.T.Pan
|6600
|Austin Smotherman
|7000
|Erik van Rooyen
|7000
|Stewart Cink
|7000
|Troy Merritt
|7000
|Nick Taylor
|7500
|Danny Willett
|8000
|Doug Ghim
|8000
|Greyson Sigg
|8000
|John Huh
|8000
|Matthias Schwab
|8000
|Michael Thompson
|8000
|Danny Lee
|9000
|Michael Gligic
|9000
|Patton Kizzire
|9000
|Stephan Jaeger
|9000
|Tyler Duncan
|9000
|Andrew Putman
|10000
|Beau Hossler
|10000
|Brice Garnett
|10000
|Chesson Hadley
|10000
|Hayden Buckley
|10000
|Tom Hoge
|10000
|Adam Schenk
|11000
|Brandon Matthews
|11000
|Garrick Higgo
|11000
|Joseph Bramlett
|11000
|Justin Lower
|11000
|Kramer Hickok
|11000
|Lee Hodges
|11000
|Nate Lashley
|11000
|Andrew Novak
|12500
|Callum Tarren
|12500
|Hank Lebioda
|12500
|James Hahn
|12500
|Kelly Kraft
|12500
|Matt Wallace
|12500
|Peter Malnati
|12500
|Sam Ryder
|12500
|Scott Piercy
|12500
|Ryan Moore
|14000
|Michael Kim
|15000
|Ryan Armour
|15000
|Austin Cook
|16000
|Bo Hoag
|17500
|Dylan Wu
|17500
|Sean O'hair
|17500
|Andrew Landry
|20000
|Brandon Hagy
|20000
|Chad Ramey
|20000
|Chase Seiffert
|20000
|Doc Redman
|20000
|Henrik Norlander
|20000
|Kevin Chappell
|20000
|Scott Gutchewski
|20000
|Kevin Tway
|22500
|Satoshi Kodaira
|22500
|Vaughn Taylor
|22500
|Bill Haas
|25000
|Robert Streb
|25000