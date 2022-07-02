2022 John Deere Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 John Deere Classic purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

07/02/2022 at 10:26 am
The 2022 John Deere Classic purse is set for $7.1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,278,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The John Deere Classic field is headed by JT Poston, Denny McCarthy and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field is the event in the Quad Cities on the PGA Tour schedule.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

This is the 37th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

John Deere Classic: What you need to know

Purse: $7,100,000
Winner's share: $1,278,000
Field size: 156 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 24 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2023 Masters and 2023 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,278,000
2 $773,900
3 $489,900
4 $347,900
5 $291,100
6 $257,375
7 $239,625
8 $221,875
9 $207,675
10 $193,475
11 $179,275
12 $165,075
13 $150,875
14 $136,675
15 $129,575
16 $122,475
17 $115,375
18 $108,275
19 $101,175
20 $94,075
21 $86,975
22 $79,875
23 $74,195
24 $68,515
25 $62,835
26 $57,155
27 $55,025
28 $52,895
29 $50,765
30 $48,635
31 $46,505
32 $44,375
33 $42,245
34 $40,470
35 $38,695
36 $36,920
37 $35,145
38 $33,725
39 $32,305
40 $30,885
41 $29,465
42 $28,045
43 $26,625
44 $25,205
45 $23,785
46 $22,365
47 $20,945
48 $19,809
49 $18,815
50 $18,247
51 $17,821
52 $17,395
53 $17,111
54 $16,827
55 $16,685
56 $16,543
57 $16,401
58 $16,259
59 $16,117
60 $15,975
61 $15,833
62 $15,691
63 $15,549
64 $15,407
65 $15,265

