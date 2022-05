2022 US Women’s Open tee times and pairings: Round 1

The best players in the world are at Pine Needles in North Carolina this week along with thousands of patrons or the annual US Women's Open.

A field of 156 will compete in the LPGA Tour-recognized major tournament, with the field split evenly each day between morning and afternoon waves, going off the first and ninth tees at Pine Needles. Each player will have a morning and afternoon tee time.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 60 and ties before the final two rounds.

2022 US Women's Open tee times: Round 2

The 2022 US Women's Open first round starts at 7 a.m. local time (Eastern time) with the first tee times of the day going off the ninth tee. First-round tee times run through 2:57 p.m. local time (Eastern time) with the final group of the day off.

2022 US Women's Open Thursday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 US Women's Open first round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on USA Network.

Viewers can watch the 2022 US Women's Open live stream through Peacock and USGA.org and more starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

2022 US Women's Open tee times for Round 1

All times are Eastern

No. 1

7:15 a.m. -- Allison Emrey, Nicole Garcia, (a) Lauren Miller

7:26 a.m. -- Kathleen Scavo, (a) Alicia Joo, Jillian Hollis

7:37 a.m. -- Grace Kim, (a) Minsol Kim, (a) Catherine Park

7:48 a.m. -- (a) Bailey Davis, Gemma Dryburgh, Amanda Doherty

7:59 a.m. -- Allisen Corpuz, Annie Park, Lilia Vu

8:10 a.m. -- Eun-Hee Ji, Andrea Lee, Ai Suzuki

8:21 a.m. -- Alison Lee, Amy Olson, Matilda Castren

8:32 a.m. -- Yuka Saso, (a) Jensen Castle, Anna Nordqvist

8:43 a.m. -- Mirim Lee, Angel Yin, Brittany Altomare

8:54 a.m. -- Maja Stark, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Sakura Koiwai

9:05 a.m. -- Hannah Green, Jessica Korda, Lydia Ko

9:16 a.m. -- Pornanong Phatlum, Jaye Marie Green, Mayu Hamada

9:27 a.m. -- Beth Wu, Auston Kim, Linnea Johansson

12:45 p.m. -- (a) Blakesly Brock, Alexa Pano, Sofia Garcia

12:56 p.m. -- Gabriela Ruffels, (a) Laney Frye, Cheyenne Knight

1:07 p.m. -- Robynn Ree, Muni He, (a) Malak Bouraeda

1:18 p.m. -- Na Yeon Choi, Pernilla Lindberg, In-Kyung Kim

1:29 p.m. -- Momoko Ueda, Moriya Jutanugarn, (a) Bohyun Park

1:40 p.m. -- Hinako Shibuno, Georgia Hall, Sophia Popov

1:51 p.m. -- In Gee Chun, Megan Khang, Ryann O'Toole

2:02 p.m. -- Mina Harigae, Carlota Ciganda, Hyejin Choi

2:13 p.m. -- Hyo Joo Kim, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Xiyu Janet Lin

2:24 p.m. -- Danielle Kang, Nelly Korda, Atthaya Thitikul

2:35 p.m. -- (a) Rose Zhang, Lucy Li, (a) Anna Davis

2:46 p.m. -- Lauren Hartlage, (a) Ami Gianchandani, Julianne Alvarez

2:57 p.m. -- (a) Jeonghyun Lee, Britney Yada, (a) Yunxuan Michelle Zhang

No. 10