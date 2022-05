2022 US Women’s Open tee times and pairings: Round 2

The best players in the world are at Pine Needles in North Carolina this week along with thousands of patrons or the annual US Women's Open.

A field of 156 will compete in the LPGA Tour-recognized major tournament, with the field split evenly each day between morning and afternoon waves, going off the first and ninth tees at Pine Needles. Each player will have a morning and afternoon tee time.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 60 and ties before the final two rounds.

2022 US Women's Open tee times: Round 1

The 2022 US Women's Open second round starts at 7 a.m. local time (Eastern time) with the first tee times of the day going off the ninth tee. Second-round tee times run through 2:57 p.m. local time (Eastern time) with the final group of the day off.

2022 US Women's Open Friday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 US Women's Open second round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on USA Network.

Viewers can watch the 2022 US Women's Open live stream through Peacock and USGA.org and more starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

2022 US Women's Open tee times for Round 2

All times are Eastern

No. 1

7:15 a.m. -- Frida Kinhult, (a) Saki Baba, Yuna Takagi

7:26 a.m. -- Isi Gabsa, Marissa Steen, (a) Karissa Kilby

7:37 a.m. -- (a) Lauren Kim, Wenbo Liu, Lydia Hall

7:48 a.m. -- Bianca Pagdanganan, Maude-Aimee LeBlanc, (a) Sara Im

7:59 a.m. -- Stephanie Meadow, (a) Annabell Fuller, Bronte Law

8:10 a.m. -- Pauline Roussin, Paula Reto, (a) Bailey Shoemaker

8:21 a.m. -- Michelle Wie West, Brittany Lang, Sung Hyun Park

8:32 a.m. -- Hae Ran Ryu, Yuna Nishimura, Amy Yang

8:43 a.m. -- Celine Boutier, Patty Tavatanakit, Sei Young Kim

8:54 a.m. -- Lizette Salas, Leona Maguire, Jeongeun Lee6

9:05 a.m. -- Na Rin An, Ayaka Furue, Charley Hull

9:16 a.m. -- (a) Alexandra Forsterling, Yuri Onishi, Smilla Sonderby

9:27 a.m. -- Ilhee Lee, Karen Kim, Natsumi Hayakawa

12:45 p.m. -- (a) Anna Morgan, Gabby Lemieux, Ingrid Gutierrez

12:56 p.m. -- Lauren Kim, Mariel Galdiano, (a) Melanie Green

1:07 p.m. -- (a) Emma McMyler, Sarah Kemp, Dottie Ardina

1:18 p.m. -- Caroline Masson, Angela Stanford, Mel Reid

1:29 p.m. -- So Mi Lee, Pia Babnik, (a) Louise Duncan

1:40 p.m. -- Ariya Jutanugarn, Stacy Lewis, Yealimi Noh

1:51 p.m. -- Marina Alex, Ally Ewing, Gaby Lopez

2:02 p.m. -- A Lim Kim, Mao Saigo, Madelene Sagstrom

2:13 p.m. -- Nasa Hataoka, Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson

2:24 p.m. -- Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho, Jin Young Ko

2:35 p.m. -- Annika Sorenstam, So Yeon Ryu, (a) Ingrid Lindblad

2:46 p.m. -- Tiffany Chan, (a) Lauren Gomez, Daniela Darquea

2:57 p.m. -- (a) Nika Ito, Alyaa Abdul, (a) Kylee Choi

No. 10