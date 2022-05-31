2022 US Women’s Open TV schedule: How to watch on USA, NBC, Peacock

The 2022 US Women's Open is the second major championship of the women's golf calendar, with Pine Needles Club and Lodge in Southern Pines, N.C., hosting an historic US Women's Open.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 60 and ties heading into the final two rounds in the national championship.

The US Women's Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with USA Network airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from Pine Needles.

NBC airs coverage on Saturday and Sunday, with the Peacock streaming service carrying some action for all four days.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 US Women's Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 US Women's Open TV times and schedule.

2022 US Women's Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern