2022 US Women’s Open streaming: How to watch online on Peacock, US Open apps, USA, NBC

The 2022 US Women's Open is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Pine Needles in North Carolina. With online streams from NBC and USA Network, including on the Peacock streaming service, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the US Women's Open action.

You can watch the 2022 US Women's Open online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the mix of USA Network, NBC and Peacock brings together 26 hours of live coverage of the tournament.

On the first two days, Peacock kicks off the broadcast with two hours of streaming before moving to USA Network. On Saturday, things start on Peacock, then go to USA Network, then go to NBC in the evening.

For Championship Sunday, USA Network starts things before NBC takes the event to a conclusion.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and USA Network apps and websites.

Also, for each of the first two days, the USGA website and apps are streaming a morning featured group and an afternoon featured group.

2022 US Women's Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, June 2

Peacock streaming: 1-3 p.m.

USA Network broadcast: 3-8 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Peacock streaming: 1-3 p.m.

USA Network broadcast: 3-8 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Peacock streaming: 12-1 p.m.

USA Network broadcast: 1-3 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

Peacock streaming: 3-6 p.m.

Sunday, June 5