PGA Championship history, results and past winners

The PGA Championship is the third-oldest men's major championship, with the PGA of American owning and conducting the championship that is now the second major of the year and played in May.
The PGA Championship has been played in every month of the year except for January, but the tournament has most frequently been played in August, where it was the fourth major -- sometimes called Glory's Last Shot -- for decades. However, the PGA Tour worked out a deal with the PGA of America to move the PGA Championship to May so the Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs could conclude in August, before football season.
Before 1958, the PGA Championship was not a stroke-play event, but rather a match-play event. In 1958, the tournaments became a stroke-play event, equal to the other major championships: the Masters, US Open and British Open Championship.
Jack Nicklaus has the most victories in the event's stroke-play history, with five wins. Walter Hagen won five times in the match-play era, including four in a row from 1924-1927.
PGA Championship format
The PGA Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 70 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. There are 20 spots in the field for PGA of America professionals who earn their way into the championship based on the results of the PGA of America Professional Championship. The rest of the field is invited through various criteria, but, in recent memory, the PGA of America has made sure their criteria effectively invites the entire top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
PGA Championship host courses
The PGA Championship moves around each year, going around the country to different venues. It has been rare for the PGA Championship to be played at a truly public course, with private clubs and resorts typically hosting the championship. The state of New York has hosted 13 times, followed by Ohio (11) and Pennsylvania (9).
Most frequent PGA Championship hosts
- Southern Hills Country Club: 4
- Atlanta Athletic Club: 3
- Firstone Country Club: 3
- Oak Hill Country Club: 3
- Oakland Hills Country Club: 3
- Oakmont Country Club: 3
- Valhalla Golf Club: 3
- Whistling Straits Resort: 3
PGA Championship past sponsors
The PGA Championship has always gone by the PGA Championship or PGA of America Championship.
- 1916-present: PGA Championship
PGA Championship history & results
Stroke play history
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|HOST
|STATE
|2021
|Phil Mickelson (2)
|282
|−6
|2
|$2,160,000
|Kiawah Island (Ocean Course)
|Kiawah Island, S.C.
|2020
|Collin Morikawa
|267
|−13
|2
|$1,980,000
|TPC Harding Park
|San Francisco, Calif.
|2019
|Brooks Koepka (2)
|272
|−8
|2
|$1,980,000
|Bethpage Black
|Farmingdale, N.Y.
|2018
|Brooks Koepka
|264
|−16
|2
|$1,980,000
|Bellerive
|Town and Country, Mo.
|2017
|Justin Thomas
|276
|−8
|2
|$1,890,000
|Quail Hollow
|Charlotte, N.C.
|2016
|Jimmy Walker
|266
|−14
|1
|$1,800,000
|Baltusrol (Lower Course)
|Springfield, N.J.
|2015
|Jason Day
|268
|−20
|3
|$1,800,000
|Whistling Straits (Straits Course)
|Kohler, Wis.
|2014
|Rory McIlroy (2)
|268
|−16
|1
|$1,800,000
|Valhalla
|Louisville, Ky.
|2013
|Jason Dufner
|270
|−10
|2
|$1,445,000
|Oak Hill (East Course)
|Rochester, N.Y.[c
|2012
|Rory McIlroy
|275
|−13
|8
|$1,445,000
|Kiawah Island (Ocean Course)
|Kiawah Island, South Carolina
|2011
|Keegan Bradley
|272
|−8
|PO
|$1,445,000
|Atlanta (Highlands Course)
|Johns Creek, Ga.[d
|2010
|Martin Kaymer
|277
|−11
|PO
|$1,350,000
|Whistling Straits (Straits Course)
|Kohler, Wis.
|2009
|Yang Yong-eun
|280
|−8
|3
|$1,350,000
|Hazeltine National
|Chaska, Minn.
|2008
|Pádraig Harrington
|277
|−3
|2
|$1,350,000
|Oakland Hills (South Course)
|Bloomfield, Mich.
|2007
|Tiger Woods (4)
|272
|−8
|2
|$1,260,000
|Southern Hills
|Tulsa, Okla.
|2006
|Tiger Woods (3)
|270
|−18
|5
|$1,224,000
|Medinah (Course No. 3)
|Medinah, Ill.
|2005
|Phil Mickelson
|276
|−4
|1
|$1,170,000
|Baltusrol (Lower Course)
|Springfield, N.J.
|2004
|Vijay Singh (2)
|280
|−8
|PO
|$1,125,000
|Whistling Straits (Straits Course)
|Kohler, Wis.
|2003
|Shaun Micheel
|276
|−4
|2
|$1,080,000
|Oak Hill (East Course)
|Rochester, N.Y.
|2002
|Rich Beem
|278
|−10
|1
|$990,000
|Hazeltine National
|Chaska, Minn.
|2001
|David Toms
|265
|−15
|1
|$936,000
|[Atlanta (Highlands Course)
|Duluth, Ga.
|2000
|Tiger Woods (2)
|270
|−18
|PO
|$900,000
|Valhalla
|Louisville, Ky.[e].
|1999
|Tiger Woods
|277
|−11
|1
|$630,000
|Medinah (Course No. 3)
|Medinah, Ill.
|1998
|Vijay Singh
|271
|−9
|2
|$540,000
|Sahalee
|Sammamish, Wash.
|1997
|Davis Love III
|269
|−11
|5
|$470,000
|Winged Foot (West Course)
|Mamaroneck, N.Y.
|1996
|Mark Brooks
|277
|−11
|PO
|$430,000
|Valhalla
|Louisville, Ky.[e].
|1995
|Steve Elkington
|267
|−17
|PO
|$360,000
|Riviera
|Pacific Palisades, Calif.
|1994
|Nick Price (2)
|269
|−11
|6
|$310,000
|Southern Hills
|Tulsa, Okla.
|1993
|Paul Azinger
|272
|−12
|PO
|$300,000
|Inverness Club
|Toledo, Ohio
|1992
|Nick Price
|278
|−6
|3
|$280,000
|Bellerive
|St. Louis, Mo.
|1991
|John Daly
|276
|−12
|3
|$230,000
|Crooked Stick
|Carmel, Indiana.
|1990
|Wayne Grady
|282
|−6
|3
|$225,000
|Shoal Creek
|Birmingham, Ala.
|1989
|Payne Stewart
|276
|−12
|1
|$200,000
|Kemper Lakes
|Kildeer, Illinois.
|1988
|Jeff Sluman
|272
|−12
|3
|$160,000
|Oak Tree
|Edmond, Okla.
|1987
|Larry Nelson (2)
|287
|−1
|PO
|$150,000
|PGA National
|Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|1986
|Bob Tway
|276
|−8
|2
|$145,000
|Inverness Club
|Toledo, Ohio
|1985
|Hubert Green
|278
|−6
|2
|$125,000
|Cherry Hills
|Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.
|1984
|Lee Trevino (2)
|273
|−15
|4
|$125,000
|Shoal Creek
|Birmingham, Ala.
|1983
|Hal Sutton
|274
|−10
|1
|$100,000
|Riviera
|Pacific Palisades, Calif.
|1982
|Raymond Floyd (2)
|272
|−8
|3
|$65,000
|Southern Hills
|Tulsa, Okla.
|1981
|Larry Nelson
|273
|−7
|4
|$60,000
|Atlanta (Highlands Course)
|Duluth, Ge.orgia[d]a
|1980
|Jack Nicklaus (5)
|274
|−6
|7
|$60,000
|Oak Hill (East Course)
|Rochester, N.Y.[c].
|1979
|David Graham
|272
|−8
|PO
|$60,000
|Oakland Hills (South Course)
|Bloomfield, Mich.
|1978
|John Mahaffey
|276
|−8
|PO
|$50,000
|Oakmont
|Plum, Pa.
|1977
|Lanny Wadkins
|282
|−6
|PO
|$45,000
|Pebble Beach
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|1976
|Dave Stockton (2)
|281
|1
|1
|$45,000
|Congressional (Blue Course)
|Bethesda, Md.
|1975
|Jack Nicklaus (4)
|276
|−4
|2
|$45,000
|Firestone (South Course)
|Akron, Ohio
|1974
|Lee Trevino
|276
|−4
|1
|$45,000
|Tanglewood Park (Championship Course)
|Clemmons, N.C.
|1973
|Jack Nicklaus (3)
|277
|−7
|4
|$45,000
|Canterbury
|Beachwood, Ohio
|1972
|Gary Player (2)
|281
|1
|2
|$45,000
|Oakland Hills (South Course)
|Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
|1971
|Jack Nicklaus (2)
|281
|−7
|2
|$40,000
|PGA National
|Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|1970
|Dave Stockton
|279
|−1
|2
|$40,000
|Southern Hills
|Tulsa, Okla.
|1969
|Raymond Floyd
|276
|−8
|1
|$35,000
|NCR (South Course)
|Dayton, Ohio
|1968
|Julius Boros
|281
|1
|1
|$25,000
|Pecan Valley
|San Antonio, Texas
|1967
|Don January
|281
|−7
|PO
|$25,000
|Columbine
|Columbine Valley, Colo.radoo
|1966
|Al Geiberger
|280
|E
|4
|$25,000
|Firestone (South Course)
|Akron, Ohio
|1965
|Dave Marr
|280
|−4
|2
|$25,000
|Laurel Valley
|Ligonier, Pe.nnsylvaniaa
|1964
|Bobby Nichols
|271
|−9
|3
|$18,000
|Columbus
|Columbus, Ohio
|1963
|Jack Nicklaus
|279
|−5
|2
|$13,000
|Dallas (Blue Course)
|Dallas, Texas
|1962
|Gary Player
|278
|−2
|1
|$13,000
|Aronimink
|Newtown Square, Pe.nnsylvaniaa
|1961
|Jerry Barber
|277
|−3
|PO
|$11,000
|Olympia Fields
|Olympia Fields, I.llinois
|1960
|Jay Hebert
|281
|1
|1
|$11,000
|Firestone (South Course)
|Akron, Ohio
|1959
|Bob Rosburg
|277
|−3
|1
|$8,250
|Minneapolis
|St. Louis Park, Minn.
|1958
|Dow Finsterwald
|276
|−4
|2
|$5,500
|Llanerch
|Havertown, Pe.nnsylvaniaa
Match play play history
|YEAR
|WINNER
|MARGIN
|OPPONENT
|MONEY
|HOST
|STATE
|1957
|Lionel Hebert
|2 and 1
|Dow Finsterwald
|$8,000
|Miami Valley
|Dayton, Ohio
|1956
|Jack Burke Jr.
|3 and 2
|Ted Kroll
|$5,000
|Blue Hill
|Canton, Mass.
|1955
|Doug Ford
|4 and 3
|Cary Middlecoff
|$5,000
|Meadowbrook
|Detroit, Mich..
|1954
|Chick Harbert
|4 and 3
|Walter Burkemo
|$5,000
|Keller
|Maplewood, Minn.
|1953
|Walter Burkemo
|2 and 1
|Felice Torza
|$5,000
|Birmingham
|Birmingham, Mich..
|1952
|Jim Turnesa
|1 up
|Chick Harbert
|$3,500
|Big Spring
|Louisville, Ky.
|1951
|Sam Snead (3)
|7 and 6
|Walter Burkemo
|$3,500
|Oakmont
|Plum, Pa.
|1950
|Chandler Harper
|4 and 3
|Henry Williams Jr.
|$3,500
|Scioto
|Columbus, Ohio
|1949
|Sam Snead (2)
|3 and 2
|Johnny Palmer
|$3,500
|Hermitage
|Richmond, Va.
|1948
|Ben Hogan (2)
|7 and 6
|Mike Turnesa
|$3,500
|Norwood Hills
|St. Louis, Mo.
|1947
|Jim Ferrier
|2 and 1
|Chick Harbert
|$3,500
|Plum Hollow
|Detroit, Mich.
|1946
|Ben Hogan
|6 and 4
|Ed Oliver
|$3,500
|Portland
|Portland, Oregon
|1945
|Byron Nelson (2)
|4 and 3
|Sam Byrd
|$3,750
|Moraine
|Dayton, Ohio
|1944
|Bob Hamilton
|1 up
|Byron Nelson
|$3,500
|Manito
|Spokane, Was.
|1943
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1942
|Sam Snead
|2 and 1
|Jim Turnesa
|$1,000
|Seaview
|Atlantic City, N..J.
|1941
|Vic Ghezzi
|38 holes
|Byron Nelson
|$1,100
|Cherry Hills
|Cherry Hills Village, Colo.
|1940
|Byron Nelson
|1 up
|Sam Snead
|$1,100
|Hershey (West Course)
|Hershey, Pa.
|1939
|Henry Picard
|37 holes
|Byron Nelson
|$1,100
|Pomonok
|Flushing, N.Y.
|1938
|Paul Runyan (2)
|8 and 7
|Sam Snead
|$1,100
|The Shawnee
|Smithfield Township, Pa.
|1937
|Denny Shute (2)
|37 holes
|Harold McSpaden
|$1,000
|Pittsburgh
|O'Hara Township, Pa.
|1936
|Denny Shute
|3 and 2
|Jimmy Thomson
|$1,000
|Pinehurst Resort (No. 2 Course)
|Pinehurst, N.C.
|1935
|Johnny Revolta
|5 and 4
|Tommy Armour
|$1,000
|Twin Hills
|Oklahoma City, Okla.
|1934
|Paul Runyan
|38 holes
|Craig Wood
|$1,000
|The Park
|Williamsville, N.Y.
|1933
|Gene Sarazen (3)
|5 and 4
|Willie Goggin
|$1,000
|Blue Mound
|Wauwatosa, Wis.
|1932
|Olin Dutra
|4 and 3
|Frank Walsh
|$1,000
|Keller
|Maplewood, Minn.
|1931
|Tom Creavy
|2 and 1
|Denny Shute
|$1,000
|Wannamoisett
|Rumford, R.I.
|1930
|Tommy Armour[h]
|1 up
|Gene Sarazen
|$500
|Fresh Meadow
|Queens, N.Y.
|1929
|Leo Diegel (2)
|6 and 4
|Johnny Farrell
|$500
|Hillcrest
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|1928
|Leo Diegel
|6 and 5
|Al Espinosa
|$500
|Baltimore (East Course)
|Timonium, Md.
|1927
|Walter Hagen (5)
|1 up
|Joe Turnesa
|$500
|Cedar Crest
|Dallas, Texas
|1926
|Walter Hagen (4)
|5 and 3
|Leo Diegel
|$500
|Salisbury (Red Course)
|East Meadow, N.Y.
|1925
|Walter Hagen (3)
|6 and 5
|Bill Mehlhorn
|$500
|Olympia Fields
|Olympia Fields, Ill.inoisl
|1924
|Walter Hagen (2)
|2 up
|Jim Barnes
|$500
|French Lick Springs (Hill Course)
|French Lick, Ind.
|1923
|Gene Sarazen (2)
|38 holes
|Walter Hagen
|$500
|Pelham
|Pelham Manor, N.Y.
|1922
|Gene Sarazen
|4 and 3
|Emmet French
|$500
|Oakmont
|Plum, Pa.
|1921
|Walter Hagen
|3 and 2
|Jim Barnes
|$500
|Inwood
|Inwood, N.Y.
|1920
|Jock Hutchison
|1 up
|J. Douglas Edgar
|$500
|Flossmoor
|Flossmoor, Ill.
|1919
|Jim Barnes (2)
|6 and 5
|Fred McLeod
|$500
|Engineers
|Roslyn Harbor, N.Y.
|1918
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1917
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1916
|Jim Barnes
|1 up
|Jock Hutchison
|$500
|Siwanoy
|Bronxville, N.Y.