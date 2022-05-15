PGA Championship history, results and past winners
05/15/2022 at 5:37 pm
The PGA Championship is the third-oldest men's major championship, with the PGA of American owning and conducting the championship that is now the second major of the year and played in May.

The PGA Championship has been played in every month of the year except for January, but the tournament has most frequently been played in August, where it was the fourth major -- sometimes called Glory's Last Shot -- for decades. However, the PGA Tour worked out a deal with the PGA of America to move the PGA Championship to May so the Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs could conclude in August, before football season.

Before 1958, the PGA Championship was not a stroke-play event, but rather a match-play event. In 1958, the tournaments became a stroke-play event, equal to the other major championships: the Masters, US Open and British Open Championship.

Jack Nicklaus has the most victories in the event's stroke-play history, with five wins. Walter Hagen won five times in the match-play era, including four in a row from 1924-1927.

PGA Championship format

The PGA Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 70 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. There are 20 spots in the field for PGA of America professionals who earn their way into the championship based on the results of the PGA of America Professional Championship. The rest of the field is invited through various criteria, but, in recent memory, the PGA of America has made sure their criteria effectively invites the entire top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

PGA Championship host courses

The PGA Championship moves around each year, going around the country to different venues. It has been rare for the PGA Championship to be played at a truly public course, with private clubs and resorts typically hosting the championship. The state of New York has hosted 13 times, followed by Ohio (11) and Pennsylvania (9).

Most frequent PGA Championship hosts

  1. Southern Hills Country Club: 4
  2. Atlanta Athletic Club: 3
  3. Firstone Country Club: 3
  4. Oak Hill Country Club: 3
  5. Oakland Hills Country Club: 3
  6. Oakmont Country Club: 3
  7. Valhalla Golf Club: 3
  8. Whistling Straits Resort: 3

PGA Championship past sponsors

The PGA Championship has always gone by the PGA Championship or PGA of America Championship.

  • 1916-present: PGA Championship

PGA Championship history & results

Stroke play history

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY HOST STATE
2021 Phil Mickelson (2) 282 −6 2 $2,160,000 Kiawah Island (Ocean Course) Kiawah Island, S.C.
2020 Collin Morikawa 267 −13 2 $1,980,000 TPC Harding Park San Francisco, Calif.
2019 Brooks Koepka (2) 272 −8 2 $1,980,000 Bethpage Black Farmingdale, N.Y.
2018 Brooks Koepka 264 −16 2 $1,980,000 Bellerive Town and Country, Mo.
2017 Justin Thomas 276 −8 2 $1,890,000 Quail Hollow Charlotte, N.C.
2016 Jimmy Walker 266 −14 1 $1,800,000 Baltusrol (Lower Course) Springfield, N.J.
2015 Jason Day 268 −20 3 $1,800,000 Whistling Straits (Straits Course) Kohler, Wis.
2014 Rory McIlroy (2) 268 −16 1 $1,800,000 Valhalla Louisville, Ky.
2013 Jason Dufner 270 −10 2 $1,445,000 Oak Hill (East Course) Rochester, N.Y.[c
2012 Rory McIlroy 275 −13 8 $1,445,000 Kiawah Island (Ocean Course) Kiawah Island, South Carolina
2011 Keegan Bradley 272 −8 PO $1,445,000 Atlanta (Highlands Course) Johns Creek, Ga.[d
2010 Martin Kaymer 277 −11 PO $1,350,000 Whistling Straits (Straits Course) Kohler, Wis.
2009 Yang Yong-eun 280 −8 3 $1,350,000 Hazeltine National Chaska, Minn.
2008 Pádraig Harrington 277 −3 2 $1,350,000 Oakland Hills (South Course) Bloomfield, Mich.
2007 Tiger Woods (4) 272 −8 2 $1,260,000 Southern Hills Tulsa, Okla.
2006 Tiger Woods (3) 270 −18 5 $1,224,000 Medinah (Course No. 3) Medinah, Ill.
2005 Phil Mickelson 276 −4 1 $1,170,000 Baltusrol (Lower Course) Springfield, N.J.
2004 Vijay Singh (2) 280 −8 PO $1,125,000 Whistling Straits (Straits Course) Kohler, Wis.
2003 Shaun Micheel 276 −4 2 $1,080,000 Oak Hill (East Course) Rochester, N.Y.
2002 Rich Beem 278 −10 1 $990,000 Hazeltine National Chaska, Minn.
2001 David Toms 265 −15 1 $936,000 [Atlanta (Highlands Course) Duluth, Ga.
2000 Tiger Woods (2) 270 −18 PO $900,000 Valhalla Louisville, Ky.[e].
1999 Tiger Woods 277 −11 1 $630,000 Medinah (Course No. 3) Medinah, Ill.
1998 Vijay Singh 271 −9 2 $540,000 Sahalee Sammamish, Wash.
1997 Davis Love III 269 −11 5 $470,000 Winged Foot (West Course) Mamaroneck, N.Y.
1996 Mark Brooks 277 −11 PO $430,000 Valhalla Louisville, Ky.[e].
1995 Steve Elkington 267 −17 PO $360,000 Riviera Pacific Palisades, Calif.
1994 Nick Price (2) 269 −11 6 $310,000 Southern Hills Tulsa, Okla.
1993 Paul Azinger 272 −12 PO $300,000 Inverness Club Toledo, Ohio
1992 Nick Price 278 −6 3 $280,000 Bellerive St. Louis, Mo.
1991 John Daly 276 −12 3 $230,000 Crooked Stick Carmel, Indiana.
1990 Wayne Grady 282 −6 3 $225,000 Shoal Creek Birmingham, Ala.
1989 Payne Stewart 276 −12 1 $200,000 Kemper Lakes Kildeer, Illinois.
1988 Jeff Sluman 272 −12 3 $160,000 Oak Tree Edmond, Okla.
1987 Larry Nelson (2) 287 −1 PO $150,000 PGA National Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
1986 Bob Tway 276 −8 2 $145,000 Inverness Club Toledo, Ohio
1985 Hubert Green 278 −6 2 $125,000 Cherry Hills Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.
1984 Lee Trevino (2) 273 −15 4 $125,000 Shoal Creek Birmingham, Ala.
1983 Hal Sutton 274 −10 1 $100,000 Riviera Pacific Palisades, Calif.
1982 Raymond Floyd (2) 272 −8 3 $65,000 Southern Hills Tulsa, Okla.
1981 Larry Nelson 273 −7 4 $60,000 Atlanta (Highlands Course) Duluth, Ge.orgia[d]a
1980 Jack Nicklaus (5) 274 −6 7 $60,000 Oak Hill (East Course) Rochester, N.Y.[c].
1979 David Graham 272 −8 PO $60,000 Oakland Hills (South Course) Bloomfield, Mich.
1978 John Mahaffey 276 −8 PO $50,000 Oakmont Plum, Pa.
1977 Lanny Wadkins 282 −6 PO $45,000 Pebble Beach Pebble Beach, Calif.
1976 Dave Stockton (2) 281 1 1 $45,000 Congressional (Blue Course) Bethesda, Md.
1975 Jack Nicklaus (4) 276 −4 2 $45,000 Firestone (South Course) Akron, Ohio
1974 Lee Trevino 276 −4 1 $45,000 Tanglewood Park (Championship Course) Clemmons, N.C.
1973 Jack Nicklaus (3) 277 −7 4 $45,000 Canterbury Beachwood, Ohio
1972 Gary Player (2) 281 1 2 $45,000 Oakland Hills (South Course) Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
1971 Jack Nicklaus (2) 281 −7 2 $40,000 PGA National Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
1970 Dave Stockton 279 −1 2 $40,000 Southern Hills Tulsa, Okla.
1969 Raymond Floyd 276 −8 1 $35,000 NCR (South Course) Dayton, Ohio
1968 Julius Boros 281 1 1 $25,000 Pecan Valley San Antonio, Texas
1967 Don January 281 −7 PO $25,000 Columbine Columbine Valley, Colo.radoo
1966 Al Geiberger 280 E 4 $25,000 Firestone (South Course) Akron, Ohio
1965 Dave Marr 280 −4 2 $25,000 Laurel Valley Ligonier, Pe.nnsylvaniaa
1964 Bobby Nichols 271 −9 3 $18,000 Columbus Columbus, Ohio
1963 Jack Nicklaus 279 −5 2 $13,000 Dallas (Blue Course) Dallas, Texas
1962 Gary Player 278 −2 1 $13,000 Aronimink Newtown Square, Pe.nnsylvaniaa
1961 Jerry Barber 277 −3 PO $11,000 Olympia Fields Olympia Fields, I.llinois
1960 Jay Hebert 281 1 1 $11,000 Firestone (South Course) Akron, Ohio
1959 Bob Rosburg 277 −3 1 $8,250 Minneapolis St. Louis Park, Minn.
1958 Dow Finsterwald 276 −4 2 $5,500 Llanerch Havertown, Pe.nnsylvaniaa

Match play play history

YEAR WINNER MARGIN OPPONENT MONEY HOST STATE
1957 Lionel Hebert 2 and 1 Dow Finsterwald $8,000 Miami Valley Dayton, Ohio
1956 Jack Burke Jr. 3 and 2 Ted Kroll $5,000 Blue Hill Canton, Mass.
1955 Doug Ford 4 and 3 Cary Middlecoff $5,000 Meadowbrook Detroit, Mich..
1954 Chick Harbert 4 and 3 Walter Burkemo $5,000 Keller Maplewood, Minn.
1953 Walter Burkemo 2 and 1 Felice Torza $5,000 Birmingham Birmingham, Mich..
1952 Jim Turnesa 1 up Chick Harbert $3,500 Big Spring Louisville, Ky.
1951 Sam Snead (3) 7 and 6 Walter Burkemo $3,500 Oakmont Plum, Pa.
1950 Chandler Harper 4 and 3 Henry Williams Jr. $3,500 Scioto Columbus, Ohio
1949 Sam Snead (2) 3 and 2 Johnny Palmer $3,500 Hermitage Richmond, Va.
1948 Ben Hogan (2) 7 and 6 Mike Turnesa $3,500 Norwood Hills St. Louis, Mo.
1947 Jim Ferrier 2 and 1 Chick Harbert $3,500 Plum Hollow Detroit, Mich.
1946 Ben Hogan 6 and 4 Ed Oliver $3,500 Portland Portland, Oregon
1945 Byron Nelson (2) 4 and 3 Sam Byrd $3,750 Moraine Dayton, Ohio
1944 Bob Hamilton 1 up Byron Nelson $3,500 Manito Spokane, Was.
1943 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
1942 Sam Snead 2 and 1 Jim Turnesa $1,000 Seaview Atlantic City, N..J.
1941 Vic Ghezzi 38 holes Byron Nelson $1,100 Cherry Hills Cherry Hills Village, Colo.
1940 Byron Nelson 1 up Sam Snead $1,100 Hershey (West Course) Hershey, Pa.
1939 Henry Picard 37 holes Byron Nelson $1,100 Pomonok Flushing, N.Y.
1938 Paul Runyan (2) 8 and 7 Sam Snead $1,100 The Shawnee Smithfield Township, Pa.
1937 Denny Shute (2) 37 holes Harold McSpaden $1,000 Pittsburgh O'Hara Township, Pa.
1936 Denny Shute 3 and 2 Jimmy Thomson $1,000 Pinehurst Resort (No. 2 Course) Pinehurst, N.C.
1935 Johnny Revolta 5 and 4 Tommy Armour $1,000 Twin Hills Oklahoma City, Okla.
1934 Paul Runyan 38 holes Craig Wood $1,000 The Park Williamsville, N.Y.
1933 Gene Sarazen (3) 5 and 4 Willie Goggin $1,000 Blue Mound Wauwatosa, Wis.
1932 Olin Dutra 4 and 3 Frank Walsh $1,000 Keller Maplewood, Minn.
1931 Tom Creavy 2 and 1 Denny Shute $1,000 Wannamoisett Rumford, R.I.
1930 Tommy Armour[h] 1 up Gene Sarazen $500 Fresh Meadow Queens, N.Y.
1929 Leo Diegel (2) 6 and 4 Johnny Farrell $500 Hillcrest Los Angeles, Calif.
1928 Leo Diegel 6 and 5 Al Espinosa $500 Baltimore (East Course) Timonium, Md.
1927 Walter Hagen (5) 1 up Joe Turnesa $500 Cedar Crest Dallas, Texas
1926 Walter Hagen (4) 5 and 3 Leo Diegel $500 Salisbury (Red Course) East Meadow, N.Y.
1925 Walter Hagen (3) 6 and 5 Bill Mehlhorn $500 Olympia Fields Olympia Fields, Ill.inoisl
1924 Walter Hagen (2) 2 up Jim Barnes $500 French Lick Springs (Hill Course) French Lick, Ind.
1923 Gene Sarazen (2) 38 holes Walter Hagen $500 Pelham Pelham Manor, N.Y.
1922 Gene Sarazen 4 and 3 Emmet French $500 Oakmont Plum, Pa.
1921 Walter Hagen 3 and 2 Jim Barnes $500 Inwood Inwood, N.Y.
1920 Jock Hutchison 1 up J. Douglas Edgar $500 Flossmoor Flossmoor, Ill.
1919 Jim Barnes (2) 6 and 5 Fred McLeod $500 Engineers Roslyn Harbor, N.Y.
1918 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
1917 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
1916 Jim Barnes 1 up Jock Hutchison $500 Siwanoy Bronxville, N.Y.

Avatar
