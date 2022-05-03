2022 Wells Fargo Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 Wells Fargo Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Wells Fargo Championship purse is set for $9 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,620,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Wells Fargo Championship field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field is the one-year one-off for Quail Hollow in Charlotte, which hosts the Presidents Cup this year instead of this event.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Md.

This is the 29th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

Wells Fargo Championship: What you need to know

Purse: $9,000,000
Winner's share: $1,620,000
Field size: 156 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 40 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2023 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,620,000
2 $981,000
3 $621,000
4 $441,000
5 $369,000
6 $326,250
7 $303,750
8 $281,250
9 $263,250
10 $245,250
11 $227,250
12 $209,250
13 $191,250
14 $173,250
15 $164,250
16 $155,250
17 $146,250
18 $137,250
19 $128,250
20 $119,250
21 $110,250
22 $101,250
23 $94,050
24 $86,850
25 $79,650
26 $72,450
27 $69,750
28 $67,050
29 $64,350
30 $61,650
31 $58,950
32 $56,250
33 $53,550
34 $51,300
35 $49,050
36 $46,800
37 $44,550
38 $42,750
39 $40,950
40 $39,150
41 $37,350
42 $35,550
43 $33,750
44 $31,950
45 $30,150
46 $28,350
47 $26,550
48 $25,110
49 $23,850
50 $23,130
51 $22,590
52 $22,050
53 $21,690
54 $21,330
55 $21,150
56 $20,970
57 $20,790
58 $20,610
59 $20,430
60 $20,250
61 $20,070
62 $19,890
63 $19,710
64 $19,530
65 $19,350

