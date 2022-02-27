2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

02/27/2022
The 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational purse is set for $12 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,160,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and more of the world's best players.

The 120-player field is an invitational event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the tournament based on their priority order. No spots are held for Monday qualifiers.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

This is the 18th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 550 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 64 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a three-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

POSITION MONEY
1 $2,160,000
2 $1,308,000
3 $828,000
4 $588,000
5 $492,000
6 $435,000
7 $405,000
8 $375,000
9 $351,000
10 $327,000
11 $303,000
12 $279,000
13 $255,000
14 $231,000
15 $219,000
16 $207,000
17 $195,000
18 $183,000
19 $171,000
20 $159,000
21 $147,000
22 $135,000
23 $125,400
24 $115,800
25 $106,200
26 $96,600
27 $93,000
28 $89,400
29 $85,800
30 $82,200
31 $78,600
32 $75,000
33 $71,400
34 $68,400
35 $65,400
36 $62,400
37 $59,400
38 $57,000
39 $54,600
40 $52,200
41 $49,800
42 $47,400
43 $45,000
44 $42,600
45 $40,200
46 $37,800
47 $35,400
48 $33,480
49 $31,800
50 $30,840
51 $30,120
52 $29,400
53 $28,920
54 $28,440
55 $28,200
56 $27,960
57 $27,720
58 $27,480
59 $27,240
60 $27,000
61 $26,760
62 $26,520
63 $26,280
64 $26,040
65 $25,800

