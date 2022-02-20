2022 The Genesis Invitational tee times and pairings: Round 4

The PGA Tour's stars are out this week along with thousands of fans in Los Angeles for the annual The Genesis Invitational.

A starting field of 120 professionals played two rounds at Riviera Country Club. After the first two rounds, a cut was made to the top 65 and ties before the final two rounds.

For the final round, the players are going off in threesomes off the first and 10th tees.

The 2022 The Genesis Invitational final round starts at 8:13 a.m. local time -- or 11:13 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. Final-round tee times run through 10:25 a.m. local time -- or 1:25 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final groups of the day off the first tee.

2022 The Genesis Invitational Saturday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 The Genesis Invitational fourth round on TV starting at 1 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 The Genesis Invitational live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

2022 The Genesis Invitational tee times for Round 4

All times are Pacific

No. 1

8:13 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Patrick Cantlay, Sepp Straka

8:24 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Pat Perez, Matt Jones

8:35 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Taylor Moore, Sergio Garcia

8:46 a.m. -- Sam Ryder, Will Zalatoris, Carlos Ortiz

8:57 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Erik van Rooyen, Martin Laird

9:08 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Cameron Tringale, C.T. Pan

9:19 a.m. -- K.H. Lee, Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira

9:30 a.m. -- Robert MacIntyre, Sebastian Munoz, Rory McIlroy

9:41 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Paul Casey, Danny Lee

9:52 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele

10:03 a.m. -- Maverick McNealy, Max Homa, Marc Leishman

10:14 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

10:25 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Young, Viktor Hovland

No. 10

8:13 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Doc Redman, Andrew Putnam

8:24 a.m. -- Patton Kizzire, Abraham Ancer, Dylan Frittelli

8:35 a.m. -- Lee Hodges, Scott Piercy, Russell Knox

8:46 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Sahith Theegala, James Hahn

8:57 a.m. -- Aaron Rai, Hideki Matsuyama, Jhonattan Vegas

9:08 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Aaron Wise, Kevin Tway

9:19 a.m. -- Harry Higgs, Rickie Fowler, Alex Noren

9:30 a.m. -- Nick Watney, Si Woo Kim, Brian Stuard

9:41 a.m. -- Sungjae Im, Hank Lebioda, Cam Davis

9:52 a.m. -- Matthew NeSmith, Jon Rahm, Cameron Champ

10:03 a.m. -- Alex Smalley, Matt Kuchar, Francesco Molinari

10:14 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Adam Long, Joel Dahmen