2022 The Genesis Invitational tee times and pairings: Round 3

The PGA Tour's stars are out this week along with thousands of fans in Los Angeles for the annual The Genesis Invitational.

A starting field of 120 professionals played two rounds at Riviera Country Club. After the first two rounds, a cut was made to the top 65 and ties before the final two rounds.

For the third round, the players are going off in threesomes off the first and 10th tees.

The 2022 The Genesis Invitational third round starts at 8:48 a.m. local time -- or 11:48 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. Third-round tee times run through 11 a.m. local time -- or 2 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final groups of the day off the first tee.

2022 The Genesis Invitational Saturday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 The Genesis Invitational third round on TV starting at 1 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 The Genesis Invitational live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 12 p.m. Eastern.

2022 The Genesis Invitational tee times for Round 3

All times are Pacific

No. 1

8:48 a.m. -- Erik van Rooyen, Sergio Garcia, Xander Schauffele

8:59 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Will Zalatoris, Emiliano Grillo

9:10 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, K.H. Lee, Carlos Ortiz

9:21 a.m. -- Nick Watney, Scottie Scheffler, Beau Hossler

9:32 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Si Woo Kim, Robert MacIntyre

9:43 a.m. -- Taylor Moore, Mito Pereira, Pat Perez

9:54 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Peter Malnati, Cameron Tringale

10:05 a.m. -- C.T. Pan, Kevin Tway, Sungjae Im

10:16 a.m. -- Maverick McNealy, Scott Piercy, Keegan Bradley

10:27 a.m. -- Sebastián Muñoz, Max Homa, Marc Leishman

10:38 a.m. -- Russell Knox, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

10:49 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa

11:00 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Young, Justin Thomas

No. 10

8:48 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Martin Laird, Sam Ryder

8:59 a.m. -- Doc Redman, Francesco Molinari, Lanto Griffin

9:10 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Danny Lee, Andrew Putnam

9:21 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Patton Kizzire, Aaron Wise

9:32 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Abraham Ancer, Adam Long

9:43 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Alex Smalley, Lee Hodges

9:54 a.m. -- Sahith Theegala, James Hahn, Charley Hoffman

10:05 a.m. -- Aaron Rai, Hank Lebioda, Matt Kuchar

10:16 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Cam Davis

10:27 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Matthew NeSmith, Harry Higgs

10:38 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Chez Reavie, Jon Rahm

10:49 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen