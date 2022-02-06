Waste Management Phoenix Open history, results and past winners

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is the PGA Tour's Arizona event on the schedule. The event is the loudest part of the West Coast Swing, which runs through California and Arizona.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open became a PGA Tour event in 1932, known then as the Arizona Open. It originally wasn't played at TPC Scottsdale, which took over as event host in 1987. Like many older PGA Tour events, it evolved from a state open championship.

In its time with TPC Scottsdale as host and the Thunderbirds presenting the event, the tournament has become the loudest, best-attended event on the PGA Tour schedule.

In recent memory, the tournament has concluded on Super Bowl Sunday, giving sports fans an appetizer for the largest sporting event in the United States.

Arnold Palmer, Gene Littler, Mark Calcavecchia and Phil Mickelson are all tied with the most wins in this event's history, with three each.

Waste Management Phoenix Open format

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field of 132 is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Waste Management Phoenix Open host courses

TPC Scottsdale: 1987- present

Arizona Country Club: alternating years from 1955-1973, 1976-1986

Phoenix Country Club: 1939-1954, alternating years from 1956-1974, 1975

Waste Management Phoenix Open past sponsors

The Waste Management Phoenix Open has had a variety of names and sponsors over the years:

Arizona Open 1932-1933

Ben Hogan Open: 1950

Phoenix Open Invitational: 1957-1971

Phoenix Open: 1935-1949, 1951-1956, 1972-2003

FBR Open: 2004-2009

Waste Management Phoenix Open: 2010-present

Waste Management Phoenix Open history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY 2021 Brooks Koepka (2) 265 −19 1 $1,314,000 2020 Webb Simpson 267 −17 PO $1,314,000 2019 Rickie Fowler 267 −17 2 $1,278,000 2018 Gary Woodland 266 −18 PO $1,242,000 2017 Hideki Matsuyama (2) 267 −17 PO $1,206,000 2016 Hideki Matsuyama 270 −14 PO $1,170,000 2015 Brooks Koepka 269 −15 1 $1,134,000 2014 Kevin Stadler 268 −16 1 $1,116,000 2013 Phil Mickelson (3) 256 −28 4 $1,116,000 2012 Kyle Stanley 269 −15 1 $1,098,000 2011 Mark Wilson 266 −18 PO $1,098,000 2010 Hunter Mahan 268 −16 1 $1,080,000 2009 Kenny Perry 270 −14 PO $1,080,000 2008 J. B. Holmes (2) 270 −14 PO $1,080,000 2007 Aaron Baddeley 263 −21 1 $1,080,000 2006 J. B. Holmes 263 −21 7 $936,000 2005 Phil Mickelson (2) 267 −17 5 $936,000 2004 Jonathan Kaye 266 −18 2 $936,000 2003 Vijay Singh (2) 261 −23 3 $720,000 2002 Chris DiMarco 267 −17 1 $720,000 2001 Mark Calcavecchia (3) 256 −28 8 $720,000 2000 Tom Lehman 270 −14 1 $576,000 1999 Rocco Mediate 273 −11 2 $540,000 1998 Jesper Parnevik 269 −15 3 $450,000 1997 Steve Jones 258 −26 11 $270,000 1996 Phil Mickelson 269 −15 PO $234,000 1995 Vijay Singh 269 −15 PO $234,000 1994 Bill Glasson 268 −16 3 $216,000 1993 Lee Janzen 273 −11 2 $180,000 1992 Mark Calcavecchia (2) 264 −20 5 $180,000 1991 Nolan Henke 268 −16 1 $180,000 1990 Tommy Armour III 267 −17 5 $162,000 1989 Mark Calcavecchia 263 −21 7 $126,000 1988 Sandy Lyle 269 −15 PO $117,000 1987 Paul Azinger 268 −16 1 $108,000 1986 Hal Sutton 267 −17 2 $90,000 1985 Calvin Peete 270 −14 2 $81,000 1984 Tom Purtzer 268 −16 1 $72,000 1983 Bob Gilder (2) 271 −13 PO $63,000 1982 Lanny Wadkins 263 −21 6 $54,000 1981 David Graham 268 −16 1 $54,000 1980 Jeff Mitchell 272 −12 4 $54,000 1979 Ben Crenshaw 199[a] −14 1 $33,750 1978 Miller Barber 272 −12 1 $40,000 1977 Jerry Pate 277 −7 PO $40,000 1976 Bob Gilder 268 −16 2 $40,000 1975 Johnny Miller (2) 260 −24 14 $30,000 1974 Johnny Miller 271 −13 1 $30,000 1973 Bruce Crampton 268 −12 1 $30,000 1972 Homero Blancas 273 −11 PO $25,000 1971 Miller Barber 261 −23 2 $25,000 1970 Dale Douglass 271 −13 1 $20,000 1969 Gene Littler (3) 263 −21 2 $20,000 1968 George Knudson 272 −12 3 $20,000 1967 Julius Boros 272 −12 1 $14,000 1966 Dudley Wysong 278 −6 1 $9,000 1965 Rod Funseth 274 −14 3 $10,500 1964 Jack Nicklaus 271 −13 3 $7,500 1963 Arnold Palmer (3) 273 −15 1 $5,300 1962 Arnold Palmer (2) 269 −15 12 $5,300 1961 Arnold Palmer 270 −10 PO $4,300 1960 Jack Fleck 273 −11 PO $3,150 1959 Gene Littler (2) 268 −12 1 $2,400 1958 Ken Venturi 274 −10 1 $2,000 1957 Billy Casper 271 −9 3 $2,000 1956 Cary Middlecoff 276 −8 3 $2,400 1955 Gene Littler 275 −5 1 $2,400 1954 Ed Furgol 272 −12 PO $2,000 1953 Lloyd Mangrum (2) 272 −12 6 $2,000 1952 Lloyd Mangrum 274 −10 5 $2,000 1951 Lew Worsham 272 −12 1 $2,000 1950 Jimmy Demaret (2) 269 −15 1 $2,000 1949 Jimmy Demaret 278 −6 PO $2,000 1948 Bobby Locke 268 −16 1 $2,000 1947 Ben Hogan (2) 270 −14 7 $2,000 1946 Ben Hogan 273 −11 PO $1,500 1945 Byron Nelson (2) 274 −10 2 $1,000 1944 Jug McSpaden 273 −11 PO $1,000 1943 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A 1942 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A 1941 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A 1940 Ed Oliver 205 −8 1 $700 1939 Byron Nelson 198 −15 12 $700 1938 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A 1937 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A 1936 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A 1935 Ky Laffoon 281 −3 4 $500 1934 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A 1933 Harry Cooper 281 −3 2 $400 1932 Ralph Guldahl 285 −1 5 $600