2022 Saudi International final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Saudi International final leaderboard is headed by winner Harold Varner III, who earned the Asian Tour win at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

In the final round, Varner III entered the last two holes trailing Bubba Watson, who closed with a Sunday 64, by two shots. Varner III birdied the 17th hole, and then, on the par-5 18th hole, holed a 90-footer from off the green for the walk-off, tournament-winning eagle on 13-under 267.

Behind Watson, who finished in solo second, was Adri Arnaus, who shot 10-under total to finish in solo third.

Varner III won the $1,000,000 winner's share of the $5,000,000 purse.

Saudi International recap notes

Varner III earned 50 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was strong, meaning Varner III is on the verge of the world top 50.

There was a cut this week, with 75 players finishing the event in the first event of the season.

The 2022 Asian Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the Royal's Cup in Thailand.

2022 Saudi International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO E R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT 1 Harold Varner III -13 64 66 68 69 267 $1,000,000 2 Bubba Watson -12 64 70 70 64 268 $525,000 3 Adri Arnaus -10 64 66 69 71 270 $300,000 T4 Cameron Smith -9 66 66 70 69 271 $217,500 T4 Steve Lewton -9 68 67 69 67 271 $217,500 T6 Matthew Wolff -8 65 67 73 67 272 $150,500 T6 Pablo Larrazabal -8 68 68 68 68 272 $150,500 T8 Abraham Ancer -7 68 70 69 66 273 $93,125 T8 Dustin Johnson -7 65 71 67 70 273 $93,125 T8 Jhonattan Vegas -7 68 74 65 66 273 $93,125 T8 Joaquin Niemann -7 65 72 68 68 273 $93,125 T8 Ryosuke Kinoshita -7 64 70 69 70 273 $93,125 T8 Tommy Fleetwood -7 66 67 67 73 273 $93,125 T14 Brad Kennedy -6 67 72 67 68 274 $68,500 T14 Shane Lowry -6 68 70 70 66 274 $68,500 T14 Takumi Kanaya -6 67 70 70 67 274 $68,500 17 Henrik Stenson -5 66 72 70 67 275 $62,500 T18 Phil Mickelson -4 67 69 71 69 276 $57,167 T18 Wade Ormsby -4 68 67 68 73 276 $57,167 T18 Xander Schauffele -4 67 68 69 72 276 $57,167 T21 Berry Henson -3 67 73 71 66 277 $52,250 T21 Lee Westwood -3 71 69 71 66 277 $52,250 T21 Lucas Herbert -3 66 73 71 67 277 $52,250 T24 Justin Harding -2 71 73 66 68 278 $47,000 T24 Paul Casey -2 68 74 64 72 278 $47,000 T24 Sergio Garcia -2 70 70 71 67 278 $47,000 T24 Thomas Pieters -2 73 67 71 67 278 $47,000 T28 Bio Kim -1 66 72 71 70 279 $38,100 T28 Kevin Na -1 70 68 70 71 279 $38,100 T28 Marc Leishman -1 74 69 72 64 279 $38,100 T28 Matteo Manassero -1 62 73 74 70 279 $38,100 T28 Phachara Khongwatmai -1 65 76 66 72 279 $38,100 T28 Rikuya Hoshino -1 70 71 69 69 279 $38,100 T28 Sebastian Crampton -1 73 70 69 67 279 $38,100 T28 Thongchai Jaidee -1 69 72 71 67 279 $38,100 T28 Tony Finau -1 68 72 70 69 279 $38,100 T28 Tyrrell Hatton -1 67 69 75 68 279 $38,100 T38 Gavin Green E 70 72 66 72 280 $29,786 T38 Jaco Ahlers E 70 70 70 70 280 $29,786 T38 Jarin Todd E 67 76 67 70 280 $29,786 T38 Jazz Janewattananond E 68 76 71 65 280 $29,786 T38 Jovan Rebula E 68 70 69 73 280 $29,786 T38 Laurie Canter E 68 72 72 68 280 $29,786 T38 Patrick Reed E 66 69 73 72 280 $29,786 T45 Andrew Dodt 1 69 71 74 67 281 $24,625 T45 Jason Kokrak 1 66 73 73 69 281 $24,625 T45 JC Ritchie 1 68 66 77 70 281 $24,625 T45 Joohyung Kim 1 65 73 76 67 281 $24,625 T45 Rattanon Wannasrichan 1 66 75 68 72 281 $24,625 T45 Todd Baek 1 67 74 71 69 281 $24,625 T51 Paul Peterson 2 70 68 71 73 282 $20,750 T51 Shubhankar Sharma 2 67 71 75 69 282 $20,750 T53 Ian Poulter 3 68 72 68 75 283 $19,000 T53 Victor Perez 3 73 71 69 70 283 $19,000 T55 Daniel Hillier 4 71 72 72 69 284 $17,750 T55 Louis James Dobbelaar 4 69 72 73 70 284 $17,750 T55 Rashid Khan 4 66 75 75 68 284 $17,750 T55 Viraj Madappa 4 71 72 74 67 284 $17,750 T59 Panuphol Pittayarat 5 71 71 70 73 285 $15,500 T59 Rafa Cabrera Bello 5 70 69 75 71 285 $15,500 T59 Richard T. Lee 5 66 75 71 73 285 $15,500 T59 Sadom Kaewkanjana 5 68 76 73 68 285 $15,500 T59 Sihwan Kim 5 71 73 72 69 285 $15,500 T64 Bjorn Hellgren 6 68 74 75 69 286 $13,250 T64 Hongtaek Kim 6 70 73 72 71 286 $13,250 T64 Miguel Carballo 6 73 71 72 70 286 $13,250 T64 Yoseop Seo 6 71 73 73 69 286 $13,250 T68 Eduard Rousaud 8 69 73 75 71 288 $11,500 T68 Poom Saksansin 8 69 73 76 70 288 $11,500 T68 Shiv Kapur 8 65 72 77 74 288 $11,500 71 Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a) 10 69 71 74 76 290 $0 72 Yikeun Chang 12 71 73 75 73 292 $10,500 73 Ryo Hisatsune 14 68 76 75 75 294 $10,000 74 Suradit Yongcharoenchai 15 73 71 77 74 295 $9,500