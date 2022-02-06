2022 Saudi International final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Saudi International final leaderboard is headed by winner Harold Varner III, who earned the Asian Tour win at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.
In the final round, Varner III entered the last two holes trailing Bubba Watson, who closed with a Sunday 64, by two shots. Varner III birdied the 17th hole, and then, on the par-5 18th hole, holed a 90-footer from off the green for the walk-off, tournament-winning eagle on 13-under 267.
Behind Watson, who finished in solo second, was Adri Arnaus, who shot 10-under total to finish in solo third.
Varner III won the $1,000,000 winner's share of the $5,000,000 purse.
Saudi International recap notes
Varner III earned 50 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was strong, meaning Varner III is on the verge of the world top 50.
There was a cut this week, with 75 players finishing the event in the first event of the season.
The 2022 Asian Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the Royal's Cup in Thailand.
2022 Saudi International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO E
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Harold Varner III
|-13
|64
|66
|68
|69
|267
|$1,000,000
|2
|Bubba Watson
|-12
|64
|70
|70
|64
|268
|$525,000
|3
|Adri Arnaus
|-10
|64
|66
|69
|71
|270
|$300,000
|T4
|Cameron Smith
|-9
|66
|66
|70
|69
|271
|$217,500
|T4
|Steve Lewton
|-9
|68
|67
|69
|67
|271
|$217,500
|T6
|Matthew Wolff
|-8
|65
|67
|73
|67
|272
|$150,500
|T6
|Pablo Larrazabal
|-8
|68
|68
|68
|68
|272
|$150,500
|T8
|Abraham Ancer
|-7
|68
|70
|69
|66
|273
|$93,125
|T8
|Dustin Johnson
|-7
|65
|71
|67
|70
|273
|$93,125
|T8
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-7
|68
|74
|65
|66
|273
|$93,125
|T8
|Joaquin Niemann
|-7
|65
|72
|68
|68
|273
|$93,125
|T8
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|-7
|64
|70
|69
|70
|273
|$93,125
|T8
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-7
|66
|67
|67
|73
|273
|$93,125
|T14
|Brad Kennedy
|-6
|67
|72
|67
|68
|274
|$68,500
|T14
|Shane Lowry
|-6
|68
|70
|70
|66
|274
|$68,500
|T14
|Takumi Kanaya
|-6
|67
|70
|70
|67
|274
|$68,500
|17
|Henrik Stenson
|-5
|66
|72
|70
|67
|275
|$62,500
|T18
|Phil Mickelson
|-4
|67
|69
|71
|69
|276
|$57,167
|T18
|Wade Ormsby
|-4
|68
|67
|68
|73
|276
|$57,167
|T18
|Xander Schauffele
|-4
|67
|68
|69
|72
|276
|$57,167
|T21
|Berry Henson
|-3
|67
|73
|71
|66
|277
|$52,250
|T21
|Lee Westwood
|-3
|71
|69
|71
|66
|277
|$52,250
|T21
|Lucas Herbert
|-3
|66
|73
|71
|67
|277
|$52,250
|T24
|Justin Harding
|-2
|71
|73
|66
|68
|278
|$47,000
|T24
|Paul Casey
|-2
|68
|74
|64
|72
|278
|$47,000
|T24
|Sergio Garcia
|-2
|70
|70
|71
|67
|278
|$47,000
|T24
|Thomas Pieters
|-2
|73
|67
|71
|67
|278
|$47,000
|T28
|Bio Kim
|-1
|66
|72
|71
|70
|279
|$38,100
|T28
|Kevin Na
|-1
|70
|68
|70
|71
|279
|$38,100
|T28
|Marc Leishman
|-1
|74
|69
|72
|64
|279
|$38,100
|T28
|Matteo Manassero
|-1
|62
|73
|74
|70
|279
|$38,100
|T28
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|-1
|65
|76
|66
|72
|279
|$38,100
|T28
|Rikuya Hoshino
|-1
|70
|71
|69
|69
|279
|$38,100
|T28
|Sebastian Crampton
|-1
|73
|70
|69
|67
|279
|$38,100
|T28
|Thongchai Jaidee
|-1
|69
|72
|71
|67
|279
|$38,100
|T28
|Tony Finau
|-1
|68
|72
|70
|69
|279
|$38,100
|T28
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-1
|67
|69
|75
|68
|279
|$38,100
|T38
|Gavin Green
|E
|70
|72
|66
|72
|280
|$29,786
|T38
|Jaco Ahlers
|E
|70
|70
|70
|70
|280
|$29,786
|T38
|Jarin Todd
|E
|67
|76
|67
|70
|280
|$29,786
|T38
|Jazz Janewattananond
|E
|68
|76
|71
|65
|280
|$29,786
|T38
|Jovan Rebula
|E
|68
|70
|69
|73
|280
|$29,786
|T38
|Laurie Canter
|E
|68
|72
|72
|68
|280
|$29,786
|T38
|Patrick Reed
|E
|66
|69
|73
|72
|280
|$29,786
|T45
|Andrew Dodt
|1
|69
|71
|74
|67
|281
|$24,625
|T45
|Jason Kokrak
|1
|66
|73
|73
|69
|281
|$24,625
|T45
|JC Ritchie
|1
|68
|66
|77
|70
|281
|$24,625
|T45
|Joohyung Kim
|1
|65
|73
|76
|67
|281
|$24,625
|T45
|Rattanon Wannasrichan
|1
|66
|75
|68
|72
|281
|$24,625
|T45
|Todd Baek
|1
|67
|74
|71
|69
|281
|$24,625
|T51
|Paul Peterson
|2
|70
|68
|71
|73
|282
|$20,750
|T51
|Shubhankar Sharma
|2
|67
|71
|75
|69
|282
|$20,750
|T53
|Ian Poulter
|3
|68
|72
|68
|75
|283
|$19,000
|T53
|Victor Perez
|3
|73
|71
|69
|70
|283
|$19,000
|T55
|Daniel Hillier
|4
|71
|72
|72
|69
|284
|$17,750
|T55
|Louis James Dobbelaar
|4
|69
|72
|73
|70
|284
|$17,750
|T55
|Rashid Khan
|4
|66
|75
|75
|68
|284
|$17,750
|T55
|Viraj Madappa
|4
|71
|72
|74
|67
|284
|$17,750
|T59
|Panuphol Pittayarat
|5
|71
|71
|70
|73
|285
|$15,500
|T59
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|5
|70
|69
|75
|71
|285
|$15,500
|T59
|Richard T. Lee
|5
|66
|75
|71
|73
|285
|$15,500
|T59
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|5
|68
|76
|73
|68
|285
|$15,500
|T59
|Sihwan Kim
|5
|71
|73
|72
|69
|285
|$15,500
|T64
|Bjorn Hellgren
|6
|68
|74
|75
|69
|286
|$13,250
|T64
|Hongtaek Kim
|6
|70
|73
|72
|71
|286
|$13,250
|T64
|Miguel Carballo
|6
|73
|71
|72
|70
|286
|$13,250
|T64
|Yoseop Seo
|6
|71
|73
|73
|69
|286
|$13,250
|T68
|Eduard Rousaud
|8
|69
|73
|75
|71
|288
|$11,500
|T68
|Poom Saksansin
|8
|69
|73
|76
|70
|288
|$11,500
|T68
|Shiv Kapur
|8
|65
|72
|77
|74
|288
|$11,500
|71
|Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a)
|10
|69
|71
|74
|76
|290
|$0
|72
|Yikeun Chang
|12
|71
|73
|75
|73
|292
|$10,500
|73
|Ryo Hisatsune
|14
|68
|76
|75
|75
|294
|$10,000
|74
|Suradit Yongcharoenchai
|15
|73
|71
|77
|74
|295
|$9,500