2022 Saudi International final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Asian Tour

2022 Saudi International final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

02/06/2022 at 9:44 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Saudi International final leaderboard is headed by winner Harold Varner III, who earned the Asian Tour win at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

In the final round, Varner III entered the last two holes trailing Bubba Watson, who closed with a Sunday 64, by two shots. Varner III birdied the 17th hole, and then, on the par-5 18th hole, holed a 90-footer from off the green for the walk-off, tournament-winning eagle on 13-under 267.

Behind Watson, who finished in solo second, was Adri Arnaus, who shot 10-under total to finish in solo third.

Varner III won the $1,000,000 winner's share of the $5,000,000 purse.

Saudi International recap notes

Varner III earned 50 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was strong, meaning Varner III is on the verge of the world top 50.

There was a cut this week, with 75 players finishing the event in the first event of the season.

The 2022 Asian Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the Royal's Cup in Thailand.

2022 Saudi International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO E R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Harold Varner III -13 64 66 68 69 267 $1,000,000
2 Bubba Watson -12 64 70 70 64 268 $525,000
3 Adri Arnaus -10 64 66 69 71 270 $300,000
T4 Cameron Smith -9 66 66 70 69 271 $217,500
T4 Steve Lewton -9 68 67 69 67 271 $217,500
T6 Matthew Wolff -8 65 67 73 67 272 $150,500
T6 Pablo Larrazabal -8 68 68 68 68 272 $150,500
T8 Abraham Ancer -7 68 70 69 66 273 $93,125
T8 Dustin Johnson -7 65 71 67 70 273 $93,125
T8 Jhonattan Vegas -7 68 74 65 66 273 $93,125
T8 Joaquin Niemann -7 65 72 68 68 273 $93,125
T8 Ryosuke Kinoshita -7 64 70 69 70 273 $93,125
T8 Tommy Fleetwood -7 66 67 67 73 273 $93,125
T14 Brad Kennedy -6 67 72 67 68 274 $68,500
T14 Shane Lowry -6 68 70 70 66 274 $68,500
T14 Takumi Kanaya -6 67 70 70 67 274 $68,500
17 Henrik Stenson -5 66 72 70 67 275 $62,500
T18 Phil Mickelson -4 67 69 71 69 276 $57,167
T18 Wade Ormsby -4 68 67 68 73 276 $57,167
T18 Xander Schauffele -4 67 68 69 72 276 $57,167
T21 Berry Henson -3 67 73 71 66 277 $52,250
T21 Lee Westwood -3 71 69 71 66 277 $52,250
T21 Lucas Herbert -3 66 73 71 67 277 $52,250
T24 Justin Harding -2 71 73 66 68 278 $47,000
T24 Paul Casey -2 68 74 64 72 278 $47,000
T24 Sergio Garcia -2 70 70 71 67 278 $47,000
T24 Thomas Pieters -2 73 67 71 67 278 $47,000
T28 Bio Kim -1 66 72 71 70 279 $38,100
T28 Kevin Na -1 70 68 70 71 279 $38,100
T28 Marc Leishman -1 74 69 72 64 279 $38,100
T28 Matteo Manassero -1 62 73 74 70 279 $38,100
T28 Phachara Khongwatmai -1 65 76 66 72 279 $38,100
T28 Rikuya Hoshino -1 70 71 69 69 279 $38,100
T28 Sebastian Crampton -1 73 70 69 67 279 $38,100
T28 Thongchai Jaidee -1 69 72 71 67 279 $38,100
T28 Tony Finau -1 68 72 70 69 279 $38,100
T28 Tyrrell Hatton -1 67 69 75 68 279 $38,100
T38 Gavin Green E 70 72 66 72 280 $29,786
T38 Jaco Ahlers E 70 70 70 70 280 $29,786
T38 Jarin Todd E 67 76 67 70 280 $29,786
T38 Jazz Janewattananond E 68 76 71 65 280 $29,786
T38 Jovan Rebula E 68 70 69 73 280 $29,786
T38 Laurie Canter E 68 72 72 68 280 $29,786
T38 Patrick Reed E 66 69 73 72 280 $29,786
T45 Andrew Dodt 1 69 71 74 67 281 $24,625
T45 Jason Kokrak 1 66 73 73 69 281 $24,625
T45 JC Ritchie 1 68 66 77 70 281 $24,625
T45 Joohyung Kim 1 65 73 76 67 281 $24,625
T45 Rattanon Wannasrichan 1 66 75 68 72 281 $24,625
T45 Todd Baek 1 67 74 71 69 281 $24,625
T51 Paul Peterson 2 70 68 71 73 282 $20,750
T51 Shubhankar Sharma 2 67 71 75 69 282 $20,750
T53 Ian Poulter 3 68 72 68 75 283 $19,000
T53 Victor Perez 3 73 71 69 70 283 $19,000
T55 Daniel Hillier 4 71 72 72 69 284 $17,750
T55 Louis James Dobbelaar 4 69 72 73 70 284 $17,750
T55 Rashid Khan 4 66 75 75 68 284 $17,750
T55 Viraj Madappa 4 71 72 74 67 284 $17,750
T59 Panuphol Pittayarat 5 71 71 70 73 285 $15,500
T59 Rafa Cabrera Bello 5 70 69 75 71 285 $15,500
T59 Richard T. Lee 5 66 75 71 73 285 $15,500
T59 Sadom Kaewkanjana 5 68 76 73 68 285 $15,500
T59 Sihwan Kim 5 71 73 72 69 285 $15,500
T64 Bjorn Hellgren 6 68 74 75 69 286 $13,250
T64 Hongtaek Kim 6 70 73 72 71 286 $13,250
T64 Miguel Carballo 6 73 71 72 70 286 $13,250
T64 Yoseop Seo 6 71 73 73 69 286 $13,250
T68 Eduard Rousaud 8 69 73 75 71 288 $11,500
T68 Poom Saksansin 8 69 73 76 70 288 $11,500
T68 Shiv Kapur 8 65 72 77 74 288 $11,500
71 Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a) 10 69 71 74 76 290 $0
72 Yikeun Chang 12 71 73 75 73 292 $10,500
73 Ryo Hisatsune 14 68 76 75 75 294 $10,000
74 Suradit Yongcharoenchai 15 73 71 77 74 295 $9,500

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
These copper TaylorMade P-790 irons are gorgeous
These copper TaylorMade P-790 irons are gorgeous
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship These copper TaylorMade P-790 irons are gorgeous The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament