2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teams to make the cut

The 2022 ATandamp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has reached the 54-hole mark, and that means cut day for both the professional and pro-am events.

On the pro side, the top 60 players and ties get to compete in the final round at Pebble Beach.

On the pro-am side, the top 25 teams get to the final round. Exactly 25 teams make the cut.

This year, more than 25 teams were inside the cut line of 19-under total. It's at that point that the tournament officials turn the scores of the pros in the pro-am teams to determine the teams that get into Sunday's finale.

It was a case of nine teams for four spots. The odd teams out will not play in the final round.

Davis Riley and Matthew Flannery, as well as Joel Dahmen and David Capobianco, have a share of the pro-am lead on 24-under total.

Mackenzie Hughes and Alex Smith are tied for third place on 23-under total.

2022 ATandamp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teams to make the cut, leaderboard

T1. Davis Riley and Matthew Flannery (9): -24

T1. Joel Dahmen and David Capobianco (9) : -24

T3. Mackenzie Hughes and Alex Smith (8) : -23

T3. Taylor Moore and Kyle Adams (6) : -23

T5. Matt Kuchar and Tom Dundon (8): -22

T5. Doc Redman and Michael Pena (5) : -22

T5. Jordan Spieth and Jake Owen (3): -22

T8. Scott Gutschewski and Phillip McCrorie (10) : -21

T8. Matthias Schwab and Todd Wagner (10) : -21

T8. Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Shantanu Narayen (9) : -21

T11. Dylan Frittelli and Ryan Smith (3) : -20

T11. Beau Hossler and Lukas Nelson (8) : -20

T11. Vaughn Taylor and Gregg Ontiveros (13) : -20

T11. Nate Lashley and David Gibbs (7): -20

T11. Pat Perez and Michael Lund (6): -20

T11. Jason Day and Robson Grieve (12): -20

T11. Seamus Power and Dermot Desmond (10) : -20

T11. Tom Hoge and Brent Handler (12) : -20

T11. Brian Gay and Alfonso Ribeiro (2): -20

T11. David Lipsky and Michael Xie (17) : -20

T11. Hayden Buckley and Mike Smith (7) : -20

T22. Satoshi Kodaira and Scott Law (15): -19

T22. Seth Reeves and Kira Dixon (14): -19

T22. Patrick Cantlay and David Solomon (15): -19

T22. Matthew Fitzpatrick and Phil Wilmington (10) : -19