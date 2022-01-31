The 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $333,330 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Ras al Khaimah Championship field is headed by Bernd Wiesberger, Danny Willett and Miguel Angel Jimenez.

The Ras al Khaimah Championship is the fourth event of the year on the 2022 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emriates.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 24 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 2,750 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD). The winner gets 460 Race to Dubai points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize. The top five players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $5 million. 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout POSITION MONEY

1 $333,330 2 $222,220 3 $125,200 4 $100,000 5 $84,800 6 $70,000 7 $60,000 8 $50,000 9 $44,800 10 $40,000 11 $36,800 12 $34,400 13 $32,200 14 $30,600 15 $29,400 16 $28,200 17 $27,000 18 $25,800 19 $24,800 20 $24,000 21 $23,200 22 $22,600 23 $22,000 24 $21,400 25 $20,800 26 $20,200 27 $19,600 28 $19,000 29 $18,400 30 $17,800 31 $17,200 32 $16,600 33 $16,000 34 $15,400 35 $15,000 36 $14,600 37 $14,200 38 $13,800 39 $13,400 40 $13,000 41 $12,600 42 $12,200 43 $11,800 44 $11,400 45 $11,000 46 $10,600 47 $10,200 48 $9,800 49 $9,400 50 $9,000 51 $8,600 52 $8,200 53 $7,800 54 $7,400 55 $7,000 56 $6,600 57 $6,200 58 $6,000 59 $5,800 60 $5,600 61 $5,400 62 $5,200 63 $5,000 64 $4,800 65 $4,600