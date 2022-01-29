2022 Farmers Insurance Open tee times and pairings: Round 4

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the San Diego area of California this week for the annual Farmers Insurance Open.
The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open format features a field of 156 professionals who are competing in their own tournament, with pros taking on the Torrey Pines North Course and South Course in the first two days.
After the first two rounds, there was a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros before the Saturday final round at the South Course.
The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open final round starts at 9:30 a.m. local time -- or 12:30 p.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. Final-round tee times run through 11:40 a.m. local time -- or 2:40 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final group of the day off the first tee.
2022 Farmers Insurance Open Saturday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open final round round on TV starting at 2 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.
Viewers can watch the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 12:30 p.m. Eastern.
2022 Farmers Insurance Open tee times for Round 4
All times are Pacific
No. 1
- 9:30 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Doug Ghim, Patrick Reed
- 9:40 a.m. -- Doc Redman, Jospeh Bramlett, JJ Spaun
- 9:50 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland
- 10:00 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Sahith Theegala, Sebastian Munoz
- 10:10 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Mito Pereira, Robert Streb
- 10:20 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Luke List, Matthew NeSmith
- 10:30 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Michael Thompson, Taylor Montgomery
- 10:40 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Marc Leishman, Pat Perez
- 10:50 a.m. -- Bill Haas, Peter Malnati, Adam Schenk
- 11:00 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Taylor Pendrith, Dustin Johnson
- 11:10 a.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young
- 11:20 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Maverick McNealy, Billy Horschel
- 11:30 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Sungjae Im, Cameron Tringale
- 11:40 a.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Jason Day, Aaron Rai
No. 10
- 9:30 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Austin Smotherman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 9:40 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Kevin Tway, Talor Gooch
- 9:50 a.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley
- 10:00 a.m. -- Chad Ramey, Cam Davis, Francesco Molinari
- 10:10 a.m. -- Martin Laird, Alex Smalley, Camilo Villegas
- 10:20 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Rory Sabbatini, Greyson Sigg
- 10:30 a.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Chez Reavie, Hank Lebioda
- 10:40 a.m. -- Anirban Lahiri, Curtis Thompson, Wyndham Clark
- 10:50 a.m. -- Scott Piercy, Bronson Burgoon, Adam Long
- 11:00 a.m. -- Kevin Chappell, Lanto Griffin, David Lipsky
- 11:10 a.m. -- Seung-yul Noh, CT Pan, Carlos Ortiz
- 11:20 a.m. -- Michael Gligic, Scott Stallings
- 11:30 a.m. -- Andrew Novak, Adam Svensson