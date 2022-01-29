2022 Farmers Insurance Open tee times and pairings: Round 4

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the San Diego area of California this week for the annual Farmers Insurance Open.

The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open format features a field of 156 professionals who are competing in their own tournament, with pros taking on the Torrey Pines North Course and South Course in the first two days.

After the first two rounds, there was a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros before the Saturday final round at the South Course.

The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open final round starts at 9:30 a.m. local time -- or 12:30 p.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. Final-round tee times run through 11:40 a.m. local time -- or 2:40 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final group of the day off the first tee.

2022 Farmers Insurance Open Saturday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open final round round on TV starting at 2 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 12:30 p.m. Eastern.

2022 Farmers Insurance Open tee times for Round 4

All times are Pacific

No. 1

9:30 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Doug Ghim, Patrick Reed

9:40 a.m. -- Doc Redman, Jospeh Bramlett, JJ Spaun

9:50 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

10:00 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Sahith Theegala, Sebastian Munoz

10:10 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Mito Pereira, Robert Streb

10:20 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Luke List, Matthew NeSmith

10:30 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Michael Thompson, Taylor Montgomery

10:40 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Marc Leishman, Pat Perez

10:50 a.m. -- Bill Haas, Peter Malnati, Adam Schenk

11:00 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Taylor Pendrith, Dustin Johnson

11:10 a.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young

11:20 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Maverick McNealy, Billy Horschel

11:30 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Sungjae Im, Cameron Tringale

11:40 a.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Jason Day, Aaron Rai

No. 10

9:30 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Austin Smotherman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:40 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Kevin Tway, Talor Gooch

9:50 a.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley

10:00 a.m. -- Chad Ramey, Cam Davis, Francesco Molinari

10:10 a.m. -- Martin Laird, Alex Smalley, Camilo Villegas

10:20 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Rory Sabbatini, Greyson Sigg

10:30 a.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Chez Reavie, Hank Lebioda

10:40 a.m. -- Anirban Lahiri, Curtis Thompson, Wyndham Clark

10:50 a.m. -- Scott Piercy, Bronson Burgoon, Adam Long

11:00 a.m. -- Kevin Chappell, Lanto Griffin, David Lipsky

11:10 a.m. -- Seung-yul Noh, CT Pan, Carlos Ortiz

11:20 a.m. -- Michael Gligic, Scott Stallings

11:30 a.m. -- Andrew Novak, Adam Svensson