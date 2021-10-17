2021 Zozo Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Zozo Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.
The Zozo Championship field is headlined by the likes of Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa and more.
This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fifth event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour regular season.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $9.95 million purse, with 11 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Zozo Championship field
- Keegan Bradley
- Wesley Bryan
- Paul Casey
- Wyndham Clark
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Doug Ghim
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Kramer Hickok
- Kazuki Higa
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Ryuji Imada
- Shugo Imahira
- Matt Jones
- Takumi Kanaya
- Sung Kang
- Naoyuki Kataoka
- Chan Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Ryosuke Kinoshita
- Chris Kirk
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- K.H. Lee
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Tyler McCumber
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Keita Nakajima
- Naoto Nakanishi
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Ryuichi Oiwa
- Carlos Ortiz
- Tomoharu Otsuki
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Pat Perez
- Andrew Putnam
- Doc Redman
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Adam Schenk
- Roger Sloan
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Tomoyasu Sugiyama
- Brendon Todd
- Cameron Tringale
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Scott Vincent
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2021 Zozo Championship field
- 3. Collin Morikawa
- 5. Xander Schauffele
- 19. Hideki Matsuyama
- 26. Paul Casey
- 27. Kevin Na
- 30. Joaquin Niemann
- 31. Will Zalatoris
- 39. Tommy Fleetwood
- 40. Ryan Palmer
- 46. Siwoo Kim
- 49. Garrick Higgo