2021 Zozo Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Zozo Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

The Zozo Championship field is headlined by the likes of Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa and more.

This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fifth event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour regular season.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $9.95 million purse, with 11 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Zozo Championship field

Keegan Bradley

Wesley Bryan

Paul Casey

Wyndham Clark

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Doug Ghim

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Kramer Hickok

Kazuki Higa

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Ryo Hisatsune

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Rikuya Hoshino

Mackenzie Hughes

Ryuji Imada

Shugo Imahira

Matt Jones

Takumi Kanaya

Sung Kang

Naoyuki Kataoka

Chan Kim

Si Woo Kim

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Chris Kirk

Satoshi Kodaira

Jinichiro Kozuma

K.H. Lee

Luke List

Adam Long

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Tyler McCumber

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Keita Nakajima

Naoto Nakanishi

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Ryuichi Oiwa

Carlos Ortiz

Tomoharu Otsuki

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Pat Perez

Andrew Putnam

Doc Redman

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Adam Schenk

Roger Sloan

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Tomoyasu Sugiyama

Brendon Todd

Cameron Tringale

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Scott Vincent

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Will Zalatoris

