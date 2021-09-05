2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Joseph Bramlett, who earned the big win with a victory at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind.

Bramlett delivered a second-consecutive 65 at the difficult host course, giving him a four-shot win over Trey Mullinax on 20-under 268.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout secured his PGA Tour card with a closing 64 to finish in solo third place.

Bramlett won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Bramlett earned 20 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned his PGA Tour card as part of the 50 PGA Tour cards decided in the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

This week the cut was made at even-par 144 or better, with 76 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour season is over, and a new season will start in 2022.

2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

