2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
09/05/2021 at 7:36 pm
The 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Joseph Bramlett, who earned the big win with a victory at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind.

Bramlett delivered a second-consecutive 65 at the difficult host course, giving him a four-shot win over Trey Mullinax on 20-under 268.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout secured his PGA Tour card with a closing 64 to finish in solo third place.

Bramlett won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Bramlett earned 20 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned his PGA Tour card as part of the 50 PGA Tour cards decided in the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

This week the cut was made at even-par 144 or better, with 76 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour season is over, and a new season will start in 2022.

2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Joseph Bramlett -20 70 68 65 65 268 $180,000
2 Trey Mullinax -16 63 71 68 70 272 $90,000
3 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -15 71 68 70 64 273 $60,000
T4 Lee Hodges -14 71 66 68 69 274 $41,500
T4 Hayden Buckley -14 67 68 70 69 274 $41,500
6 Sahith Theegala -13 69 71 68 67 275 $34,500
7 John Huh -12 70 69 65 72 276 $32,000
T8 Joshua Creel -11 69 69 70 69 277 $27,500
T8 Matthias Schwab -11 68 72 68 69 277 $27,500
T8 Max McGreevy -11 73 64 70 70 277 $27,500
T11 Chad Ramey -10 75 67 71 65 278 $21,288
T11 Braden Thornberry -10 73 67 70 68 278 $21,288
T11 Kurt Kitayama -10 69 72 68 69 278 $21,288
T11 Austin Cook -10 70 71 67 70 278 $21,288
T15 Patrick Rodgers -9 69 71 72 67 279 $16,000
T15 Kris Ventura -9 72 70 70 67 279 $16,000
T15 Dawie van der Walt -9 70 67 74 68 279 $16,000
T15 Alex Smalley -9 72 69 68 70 279 $16,000
T15 Justin Lower -9 70 70 68 71 279 $16,000
T20 Rafa Cabrera Bello -8 69 71 72 68 280 $10,619
T20 Joey Garber -8 74 70 70 66 280 $10,619
T20 Ben Kohles -8 70 73 71 66 280 $10,619
T20 Byeong Hun An -8 71 69 71 69 280 $10,619
T20 Taylor Pendrith -8 71 72 68 69 280 $10,619
T20 Danny Lee -8 73 67 70 70 280 $10,619
T20 Michael Gligic -8 70 67 70 73 280 $10,619
T27 Dan McCarthy -7 73 70 71 67 281 $7,300
T27 Nick Hardy -7 73 71 71 66 281 $7,300
T27 Adam Svensson -7 74 68 72 67 281 $7,300
T27 Kyle Reifers -7 72 72 71 66 281 $7,300
T27 Andrew Novak -7 67 73 70 71 281 $7,300
T27 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -7 72 68 70 71 281 $7,300
T33 Ryan Armour -6 73 69 71 69 282 $5,762
T33 Wes Roach -6 71 68 74 69 282 $5,762
T33 Kelly Kraft -6 72 72 69 69 282 $5,762
T33 Harry Hall -6 72 71 71 68 282 $5,762
T33 Ben Martin -6 70 71 73 68 282 $5,762
T33 Robby Shelton -6 72 70 69 71 282 $5,762
T33 Max Greyserman -6 70 71 74 67 282 $5,762
T33 Tommy Gainey -6 67 71 69 75 282 $5,762
T41 Aaron Rai -5 72 71 71 69 283 $4,900
T41 Rhein Gibson -5 74 69 69 71 283 $4,900
T41 Akshay Bhatia -5 69 74 69 71 283 $4,900
T41 Vincent Whaley -5 74 69 68 72 283 $4,900
T45 William McGirt -4 73 70 71 70 284 $4,550
T45 Brandon Harkins -4 72 71 69 72 284 $4,550
T45 Lucas Herbert -4 75 68 72 69 284 $4,550
T48 Shad Tuten -3 72 71 70 72 285 $4,375
T48 Tyson Alexander -3 65 77 70 73 285 $4,375
T48 David Skinns -3 70 73 68 74 285 $4,375
T48 Peter Uihlein -3 73 70 73 69 285 $4,375
T52 Mark Anderson -2 71 70 72 73 286 $4,210
T52 Scott Gutschewski -2 73 71 69 73 286 $4,210
T52 Stuart Macdonald -2 71 73 70 72 286 $4,210
T52 Sam Saunders -2 70 71 70 75 286 $4,210
T52 Vince India -2 72 70 74 70 286 $4,210
T52 Zack Sucher -2 70 71 75 70 286 $4,210
T58 Bo Hoag -1 72 68 73 74 287 $4,120
T58 Ricky Barnes -1 72 71 72 72 287 $4,120
T58 David Hearn -1 70 73 76 68 287 $4,120
T61 Brent Grant E 70 73 71 74 288 $4,060
T61 Chris Baker E 73 71 71 73 288 $4,060
T61 Ollie Schniederjans E 74 68 75 71 288 $4,060
T64 Patrick Fishburn 1 70 72 72 75 289 $3,970
T64 Seth Reeves 1 70 71 74 74 289 $3,970
T64 Justin Suh 1 71 72 73 73 289 $3,970
T64 Greg Chalmers 1 73 67 78 71 289 $3,970
T64 Aaron Baddeley 1 72 72 76 69 289 $3,970
T64 Scott Harrington 1 71 72 78 68 289 $3,970
70 Kevin Roy 2 69 74 73 74 290 $3,900
T71 Evan Harmeling 3 74 70 73 74 291 $3,860
T71 Bo Van Pelt 3 71 73 75 72 291 $3,860
T71 Seung-Yul Noh 3 73 68 82 68 291 $3,860
T74 Curtis Thompson 5 69 75 71 78 293 $3,810
T74 Billy Kennerly 5 74 70 77 72 293 $3,810
76 Sebastian Cappelen 10 71 73 76 78 298 $3,780

