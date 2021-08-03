2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational betting odds have been released for the week at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

The betting favorite this week is Brooks Koepka, who comes into the week at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Collin Morikawa is on 14-to-1, with Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele at 16-to-1.

Dustin Johnson sits on 18-to-1.

2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, with the final WGC of the season in Memphis. This event will become the first playoff event next season, but this week, we hav 48 of the world top 50 taking on a course where approach play is a big deal.

2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational betting odds: Outright winner