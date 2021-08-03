2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational betting odds have been released for the week at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.
The betting favorite this week is Brooks Koepka, who comes into the week at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.
Collin Morikawa is on 14-to-1, with Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele at 16-to-1.
Dustin Johnson sits on 18-to-1.
2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, with the final WGC of the season in Memphis. This event will become the first playoff event next season, but this week, we hav 48 of the world top 50 taking on a course where approach play is a big deal.
2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational betting odds: Outright winner
- Brooks Koepka: +1200
- Collin Morikawa: +1400
- Jordan Spieth: +1600
- Xander Schauffele: +1600
- Dustin Johnson: +1800
- Justin Thomas: +2000
- Daniel Berger: +2200
- Louis Oosthuizen: +2200
- Rory McIlroy: +2200
- Viktor Hovland: +2200
- Patrick Cantlay: +2500
- Bryson DeChambeau: +2800
- Scottie Scheffler: +2800
- Paul Casey: +3300
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +3500
- Webb Simpson: +3500
- Abraham Ancer: +4000
- Corey Conners: +4000
- Harris English: +4000
- Hideki Matsuyama: +4000
- Patrick Reed: +4000
- Cameron Smith: +4500
- Tony Finau: +4500
- Tyrrell Hatton: +5000
- Joaquin Niemann: +5500
- Brian Harman: +6000
- Jason Kokrak: +6000
- Shane Lowry: +6000
- Will Zalatoris: +6000
- Sam Burns: +7500
- Adam Scott: +8000
- Sergio Garcia: +8000
- Tommy Fleetwood: +8000
- Sungjae Im: +9000
- Kevin Kisner: +10000
- Billy Horschel: +11000
- Justin Rose: +11000
- Si Woo Kim: +11000
- Cameron Champ: +12500
- Ian Poulter: +12500
- Lee Westwood: +12500
- Marc Leishman: +12500
- Matthew Wolff: +12500
- Max Homa: +12500
- Phil Mickelson: +12500
- Robert MacIntyre: +12500
- Ryan Palmer: +12500
- Cameron Davis: +15000
- Carlos Ortiz: +15000
- Garrick Higgo: +15000
- Stewart Cink: +15000
- Kevin Na: +17500
- Lucas Glover: +17500
- Lucas Herbert: +17500
- Matt Jones: +20000
- Min Woo Lee: +20000
- Aaron Rai: +22500
- K.H. Lee: +22500
- Victor Perez: +25000
- Martin Laird: +30000
- Wilco Nienaber: +30000
- Jim Herman: +40000
- Robert Streb: +40000
- Brad Kennedy: +50000
- Ryosuke Kinoshita: +50000
- Wade Ormsby: +50000