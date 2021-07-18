2021 Barbasol Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 Barbasol Championship purse is set for $3.5 million, with 76 professional players who complete four rounds at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Barbasol Championship prize pool is at $630,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $381,500.

The Barbasol Championship field is headed by JT Poston, Seamus Power and more.

This tournament started with 132 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week at 4-under 140 or better. With more than 65 players making the cut, the PGA Tour has added money to the purse to make sure all qualifying players are paid.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 300 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 24 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2021 Barbasol Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout