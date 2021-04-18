2021 RBC Heritage final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 RBC Heritage final leaderboard is headed by winner Stewart Cink, who won his second PGA Tour this season with a victory at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

In what amounted to a Sunday coronation lap, Cink won his third title at this event with a final round of 1-under 70, winning by four shots on 19-under 265.

Harold Varner III and Emiliano Grillo were the joint second-place finishers, two better than Maverick McNealy, Corey Conners and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Cink won the $1,278,000 winner’s share of the $7,100,000 purse.

RBC Heritage recap notes

Cink earned 60 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Cink also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get him closer to a spot in the Tour Championship.

A total of 65 players finished the tournament in the 75th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 2-under 140 or better.

The PGA Tour moves to Louisiana next week for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.

2021 RBC Heritage final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details