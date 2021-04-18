2021 RBC Heritage final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
04/18/2021
The 2021 RBC Heritage final leaderboard is headed by winner Stewart Cink, who won his second PGA Tour this season with a victory at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

In what amounted to a Sunday coronation lap, Cink won his third title at this event with a final round of 1-under 70, winning by four shots on 19-under 265.

Harold Varner III and Emiliano Grillo were the joint second-place finishers, two better than Maverick McNealy, Corey Conners and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Cink won the $1,278,000 winner’s share of the $7,100,000 purse.

RBC Heritage recap notes

Cink earned 60 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Cink also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get him closer to a spot in the Tour Championship.

A total of 65 players finished the tournament in the 75th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 2-under 140 or better.

The PGA Tour moves to Louisiana next week for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.

2021 RBC Heritage final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Stewart Cink -19 63 63 69 70 265 $1,278,000
T2 Harold Varner III -15 66 68 69 66 269 $631,900
T2 Emiliano Grillo -15 68 64 69 68 269 $631,900
T4 Maverick McNealy -13 71 67 66 67 271 $298,792
T4 Corey Conners -13 67 64 72 68 271 $298,792
T4 Matt Fitzpatrick -13 71 64 68 68 271 $298,792
T7 Chris Kirk -12 70 67 68 67 272 $230,750
T7 Collin Morikawa -12 65 68 67 72 272 $230,750
T9 Cameron Smith -11 62 71 74 66 273 $186,375
T9 Shane Lowry -11 70 65 72 66 273 $186,375
T9 Russell Henley -11 69 70 67 67 273 $186,375
T9 Webb Simpson -11 71 68 64 70 273 $186,375
T13 Dustin Johnson -10 70 67 71 66 274 $130,995
T13 Denny McCarthy -10 73 67 67 67 274 $130,995
T13 Brian Harman -10 67 70 67 70 274 $130,995
T13 Daniel Berger -10 67 71 66 70 274 $130,995
T13 Sungjae Im -10 68 65 69 72 274 $130,995
T18 Charles Howell III -9 66 70 74 65 275 $87,584
T18 Brian Stuard -9 70 68 68 69 275 $87,584
T18 Danny Willett -9 68 71 67 69 275 $87,584
T18 Abraham Ancer -9 69 66 70 70 275 $87,584
T18 Matt Kuchar -9 70 68 67 70 275 $87,584
T18 Charley Hoffman -9 68 69 67 71 275 $87,584
T18 Matt Wallace -9 65 72 65 73 275 $87,584
T25 Wesley Bryan -8 68 66 75 67 276 $52,274
T25 Cameron Davis -8 69 69 70 68 276 $52,274
T25 Tom Hoge -8 67 67 73 69 276 $52,274
T25 Adam Schenk -8 68 69 70 69 276 $52,274
T25 Alexander Noren -8 71 68 68 69 276 $52,274
T25 Tom Lewis -8 72 67 67 70 276 $52,274
T25 Camilo Villegas -8 69 68 68 71 276 $52,274
T25 Billy Horschel -8 66 67 71 72 276 $52,274
T33 Doug Ghim -7 70 69 72 66 277 $37,867
T33 Andrew Landry -7 70 70 70 67 277 $37,867
T33 Si Woo Kim -7 71 67 71 68 277 $37,867
T33 Lucas Glover -7 67 69 72 69 277 $37,867
T33 Kevin Streelman -7 67 71 66 73 277 $37,867
T33 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -7 70 69 65 73 277 $37,867
T39 Tyrrell Hatton -6 73 66 73 66 278 $30,885
T39 Sam Burns -6 72 68 69 69 278 $30,885
T39 Brendon Todd -6 70 70 67 71 278 $30,885
T42 Branden Grace -5 68 69 73 69 279 $24,495
T42 Chase Seiffert -5 71 68 69 71 279 $24,495
T42 Scott Harrington -5 69 71 68 71 279 $24,495
T42 Brandt Snedeker -5 69 71 68 71 279 $24,495
T42 Michael Thompson -5 68 67 72 72 279 $24,495
T42 Will Zalatoris -5 68 67 71 73 279 $24,495
T48 Ian Poulter -4 69 68 73 70 280 $18,957
T48 Matthew NeSmith -4 68 72 70 70 280 $18,957
T48 Kevin Tway -4 69 71 70 70 280 $18,957
51 Rory Sabbatini -3 70 69 67 75 281 $17,821
T52 Brice Garnett -2 69 70 75 68 282 $17,005
T52 Robert Streb -2 68 69 74 71 282 $17,005
T52 Ryan Moore -2 70 69 72 71 282 $17,005
T52 Mackenzie Hughes -2 67 71 71 73 282 $17,005
T56 Kyoung-Hoon Lee -1 67 73 70 73 283 $16,472
T56 Dylan Frittelli -1 71 67 71 74 283 $16,472
58 Luke List E 74 66 72 72 284 $16,259
T59 Harry Higgs 1 71 68 72 74 285 $15,975
T59 Sepp Straka 1 70 67 73 75 285 $15,975
T59 Robert MacIntyre 1 70 67 70 78 285 $15,975
62 Scott Piercy 2 70 70 72 74 286 $15,691
63 Lee Westwood 3 71 68 75 73 287 $15,549
64 Wyndham Clark 4 70 70 71 77 288 $15,407
65 Sung Kang 5 68 68 76 77 289 $15,265

