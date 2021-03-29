2021 Masters field: How to qualify, earn exemptions

The 2021 Masters Tournament field is now set with the final deadline to make the field — save for the winner of the PGA Tour’s Valero Texas Open — now passed.

The Masters will be played with limited patrons at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., but it will be back in its traditional slot as the first men’s major of the year.

As of March 29, 2021, there are 89 players in the competition.

Among those in the invitation-only field include defending champion Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas. The full world top 50 at the end of 2020 and the week before the 2021 Masters qualify.

The traditional invitation criteria have been applied, but some are not pertinent given the global golf schedule in 2020.

2021 Masters Tournament field and invitees

Former winners of The Masters — Dustin Johnson, Fred Couples, Trevor Immelman, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Phil Mickelson, Larry Mize, Jose Maria Olazabal, Charl Schwartzel, Vijay Singh, Mike Weir, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett, Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson, Ian Woosnam Winners of the last five U.S. Opens — Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka Winners of the last five British Opens — Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson Winners of the last five PGA Championships — Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker Winners of the last three Players Championships — Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy Winner and runner-up from the last U.S. Amateur Championship — Ollie Osborne, Tyler Strafaci Winner of the last British Amateur Championship — Joe Long Winner of the last Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship Winner of the last Latin America Amateur Championship Winner of the last U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship The top 12 finishers (including ties) from last year’s Masters tournament — Corey Conners, Dylan Frittelli, Sungjae Im, C.T. Pan, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith The top 4 finishers (including ties), from last year’s U.S. Open — Harris English, Louis Oosthuizen, Matthew Wolff The top 4 finishers (including ties) from last year’s British Open The top 4 finishers (including ties) from last year’s PGA Championship — Paul Casey, Jason Day, Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler Full PGA Tour event winners since 2020 Masters — Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay, Stewart Cink, Brian Gay, Jim Herman, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Viktor Hovland, Matt Jones, Si Woo Kim, Jason Kokrak, Martin Laird, Kevin Na, Carlos Ortiz, Xander Schauffele, Robert Streb, Hudson Swafford, Michael Thompson All players who qualified for the 2020 Tour Championship — Abraham Ancer, Cameron Champ, Lanto Griffin, Tyrrell Hatton, Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Kisner, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama, Sebastian Munoz, Joaquin Niemann, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd The Top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking at the end of 2020 — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Kuchar, Victor Perez, Ian Poulter, Justin Rose, Matt Wallace, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger The Top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking published the week before the Masters — Brian Harman, Robert MacIntyre, Will Zalatoris Special invitations

Top 50 players in 2021 Masters field

The top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking are invited twice to the Masters, with the 2020 year-end top 50 invited and any player inside the top 50 the week prior to the Masters getting an invitation. Needless to say, all of the top 50 in the world will play barring injury, which likely knocks out Brooks Koepka.