2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play format: Round robin groups, matches, points, brackets

The 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play format is unique in golf because it’s not only the rare match-play event in professional golf, but it’s an individual match-play event with a round-robin group component designed to help preserve the best players in the tournament from being eliminated in a potential fluke loss in the first three days of the event.

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play format

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play format changed in 2016, going from a 64-player, single-elimination, bracket-style tournament to a 64-player event beginning with 16 groups of round-robin play leading to 16 group winners who advance into a single-elimination, bracket-style tournament to determine a winner.

For the first three days of the tournament, Wednesday through Friday, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is concerned with matches inside 16 groups, each anchored by one of the top 16 highest-seeded players in the event based on this week’s Official World Golf Ranking. From there, players are selected at random from three subsequent groups of the next 16 highest-ranked players to fill out groups. In these 16 groups of four, round-robin play continues for the first three days, with each player getting an 18-hole match against each player in their group.

In these 18-hole matches, three outcomes are possible: win, loss or 18-hole tie. If a player wins a match, they get a point. If they lose the match, they don’t get a point. If they tie or halve the match, they and their opponent each get a half-point. In the final day of round-robin play on Friday, matches which determine the group winner. If players are tied for the lead in a group after round robin play, a sudden-death playoff begins on the first hole as soon as possible.

The winners of each group then advance into a single-elimination, bracket-style competition on Saturday with 18-hole matches:

  • Group 1 winner vs. Group 16 winner
  • Group 8 winner vs. Group 9 winner
  • Group 4 winner vs. Group 13 winner
  • Group 5 winner vs. Group 12 winner
  • Group 6 winner vs. Group 11 winner
  • Group 3 winner vs. Group 14 winner
  • Group 7 winner vs. Group 10 winner
  • Group 2 winner vs. Group 15 winner

There must be a winner in each of these matches. From there, the bracket takes over, determining next matchups until a champion is crowned on Sunday afternoon in an 18-hole finish, and a third- and fourth-place finisher is decided by a consolation match.

2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play groups

  • Group 1: Dustin Johnson (1), Kevin Na (28), Robert MacIntyre (41), Adam Long (61)
  • Group 2: Justin Thomas (2), Louis Oosthuizen (22), Kevin Kisner (34), Matt Kuchar (52)
  • Group 3: Jon Rahm (3), Ryan Palmer (23), Shane Lowry (38), Sebastian Munoz (56)
  • Group 4: Collin Morikawa (4), Billy Horschel (32), Max Homa (35), JT Poston (63)
  • Group 5: Bryson DeChambeau (5), Tommy Fleetwood (21), Si Woo Kim (45), Antoine Rozner (58)
  • Group 6: Xander Schauffele (6), Scottie Scheffler (30), Jason Day (44), Andy Sullivan (57)
  • Group 7: Patrick Reed (7), Joaquin Niemann (26), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33), Bubba Watson (55)
  • Group 8: Tyrrell Hatton (8), Lee Westwood (18), Sergio Garcia (39), Matt Wallace (51)
  • Group 9: Webb Simpson (9), Paul Casey (17), Mackenzie Hughes (48), Talor Gooch (59)
  • Group 10: Patrick Cantlay (10), Hideki Matsuyama (23), Carlos Ortiz (42), Brian Harman (54)
  • Group 11: Rory McIlroy (11), Cameron Smith (25), Lanto Griffin (46), Ian Poulter (60)
  • Group 12: Tony Finau (12), Jason Kokrak (29), Will Zalatoris (40), Dylan Frittelli (64)
  • Group 13: Viktor Hovland (13), Abraham Ancer (27), Bernd Wiesberger (43), Kevin Streelman (53)
  • Group 14: Daniel Berger (14), Harris English (19), Brendon Todd (47), Erik Van Rooyen (62)
  • Group 15: Matthew Fitzpatrick (15), Matthew Wolff (20), Corey Conners (37), Jordan Spieth (49)
  • Group 16: Sungjae Im (16), Victor Perez (31), Marc Leishman (36), Russell Henley (50)

2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Wednesday matches and results

  • 9:30 a.m. — Group 11: Rory McIlroy (11) vs. Ian Poulter (60)
  • 9:41 a.m. — Group 11: Cameron Smith (25) vs. Lanto Griffin (46)
  • 9:52 a.m. — Group 6: Xander Schauffele (6) vs. Andy Sullivan (57)
  • 10:03 a.m. — Group 6: Scottie Scheffler (30) vs. Jason Day (44)
  • 10:14 a.m. — Group 14: Daniel Berger (14) vs. Erik van Rooyen (62)
  • 10:25 a.m. — Group 14: Harris English (19) vs. Brendon Todd (47)
  • 10:36 a.m. — Group 3: Jon Rahm (3) vs. Sebastian Muñoz (56)
  • 10:47 a.m. — Group 3: Ryan Palmer (24) vs. Shane Lowry (38)
  • 10:58 a.m. — Group 10: Patrick Cantlay (10) vs. Brian Harman (54)
  • 11:09 a.m. — Group 10: Hideki Matsuyama (23) vs. Carlos Ortiz (42)
  • 11:20 a.m. — Group 7: Patrick Reed (7) vs. Bubba Watson (55)
  • 11:31 a.m. — Group 7: Joaquin Niemann (26) vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33)
  • 11:42 a.m. — Group 15: Matthew Fitzpatrick (15) vs. Jordan Spieth (49)
  • 11:53 a.m. — Group 15: Matthew Wolff (20) vs. Corey Conners (37)
  • 12:04 p.m. — Group 2: Justin Thomas (2) vs. Matt Kuchar (52)
  • 12:15 p.m. — Group 2: Louis Oosthuizen (22) vs. Kevin Kisner (34)
  • 12:26 p.m. — Group 12: Tony Finau (12) vs. Dylan Frittelli (64)
  • 12:37 p.m. — Group 12: Jason Kokrak (29) vs. Will Zalatoris (40)
  • 12:48 p.m. — Group 5: Bryson DeChambeau (5) vs. Antoine Rozner (58)
  • 12:59 p.m. — Group 5: Tommy Fleetwood (21) vs. Si Woo Kim (45)
  • 1:10 p.m. — Group 13: Viktor Hovland (13) vs. Kevin Streelman (53)
  • 1:21 p.m. — Group 13: Abraham Ancer (27) vs. Bernd Wiesberger (43)
  • 1:32 p.m. — Group 4: Collin Morikawa (4) vs. J.T. Poston (63)
  • 1:43 p.m. — Group 4: Billy Horschel (32) vs. Max Homa (35)
  • 1:54 p.m. — Group 9: Webb Simpson (9) vs. Talor Gooch (59)
  • 2:05 p.m. — Group 9: Paul Casey (17) vs. Mackenize Hughes (48)
  • 2:16 p.m. — Group 8: Tyrrell Hatton (8) vs. Matt Wallace (51)
  • 2:27 p.m. — Group 8: Lee Westwood (18) vs. Sergio Garcia (39)
  • 2:38 p.m. — Group 16: Sungjae Im (16) vs. Russell Henley (50)
  • 2:49 p.m. — Group 16: Victor Perez (31) vs. Marc Leishman (36)
  • 3 p.m. — Group 1: Dustin Johnson (1) vs. Adam Long (61)
  • 3:11 p.m. — Group 1: Kevin Na (28) vs. Robert MacIntyre (41)

2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Thursday matches and results

  • 9:30 a.m. — Group 10: Patrick Cantlay (10) vs. Carlos Ortiz (42)
  • 9:41 a.m. — Group 10: Hideki Matsuyama (23) vs. Brian Harman (54)
  • 9:52 a.m. — Group 7: Patrick Reed (7) vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33)
  • 10:03 a.m. — Group 7: Joaquin Niemann (26) vs. Bubba Watson (55)
  • 10:14 a.m. — Group 15: Matthew Fitzpatrick (15) vs. Corey Conners (37)
  • 10:25 a.m. — Group 15: Matthew Wolff (20) vs. Jordan Spieth (49)
  • 10:36 a.m. — Group 2: Justin Thomas (2) vs. Kevin Kisner (34)
  • 10:47 a.m. — Group 2: Louis Oosthuizen (22) vs. Matt Kuchar (52)
  • 10:58 a.m. — Group 12: Tony Finau (12) vs. Will Zalatoris (40)
  • 11:09 a.m. — Group 12: Jason Kokrak (29) vs. Dylan Frittelli (64)
  • 11:20 a.m. — Group 5: Bryson DeChambeau (5) vs. Si Woo Kim (45)
  • 11:31 a.m. — Group 5: Tommy Fleetwood (21) vs. Antoine Rozner (58)
  • 11:42 a.m. — Group 13: Viktor Hovland (13) vs. Bernd Wiesberger (43)
  • 11:53 a.m. — Group 13: Abraham Ancer (27) vs. Kevin Streelman (53)
  • 12:04 p.m. — Group 4: Collin Morikawa (4) vs. Max Homa (35)
  • 12:15 p.m. — Group 4: Billy Horschel (32) vs. J.T. Poston (63)
  • 12:26 p.m. — Group 9: Webb Simpson (9) vs. Mackenize Hughes (48)
  • 12:37 p.m. — Group 9: Paul Casey (17) vs. Talor Gooch (59)
  • 12:48 p.m. — Group 8: Tyrrell Hatton (8) vs. Sergio Garcia (39)
  • 12:59 p.m. — Group 8: Lee Westwood (18) vs. Matt Wallace (51)
  • 1:10 p.m. — Group 16: Sungjae Im (16) vs. Marc Leishman (36)
  • 1:21 p.m. — Group 16: Victor Perez (31) vs. Russell Henley (50)
  • 1:32 p.m. — Group 1: Dustin Johnson (1) vs. Robert MacIntyre (41)
  • 1:43 p.m. — Group 1: Kevin Na (28) vs. Adam Long (61)
  • 1:54 p.m. — Group 11: Rory McIlroy (11) vs. Lanto Griffin (46)
  • 2:05 p.m. — Group 11: Cameron Smith (25) vs. Ian Poulter (60)
  • 2:16 p.m. — Group 6: Xander Schauffele (6) vs. Jason Day (44)
  • 2:27 p.m. — Group 6: Scottie Scheffler (30) vs. Andy Sullivan (57)
  • 2:38 p.m. — Group 14: Daniel Berger (14) vs. Brendon Todd (47)
  • 2:49 p.m. — Group 14: Harris English (19) vs. Erik van Rooyen (62)
  • 3 p.m. — Group 3: Jon Rahm (3) vs. Shane Lowry (38)
  • 3:11 p.m. — Group 3: Ryan Palmer (24) vs. Sebastian Muñoz (56)

2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Friday matches and results

  • 9:30 a.m. — Group 12: Tony Finau (12) vs. Jason Kokrak (29)
  • 9:41 a.m. — Group 12: Will Zalatoris (40) vs. Dylan Frittelli (64)
  • 9:52 a.m. — Group 5: Bryson DeChambeau (5) vs. Tommy Fleetwood (21)
  • 10:03 a.m. — Group 5: Si Woo Kim (45) vs. Antoine Rozner (58)
  • 10:14 a.m. — Group 13: Viktor Hovland (13) vs. Abraham Ancer (27)
  • 10:25 a.m. — Group 13: Bernd Wiesberger (43) vs. Kevin Streelman (53)
  • 10:36 a.m. — Group 4: Collin Morikawa (4) vs. Billy Horschel (32)
  • 10:47 a.m. — Group 4: Max Homa (35) vs. J.T. Poston (63)
  • 10:58 a.m. — Group 9: Webb Simpson (9) vs. Paul Casey (17)
  • 11:09 a.m. — Group 9: Mackenzie Hughes (48) vs. Talor Gooch (59)
  • 11:20 a.m. — Group 8: Tyrrell Hatton (8) vs. Lee Westwood (18)
  • 11:31 a.m. — Group 8: Sergio Garcia (39) vs. Matt Wallace (51)
  • 11:42 a.m. — Group 16: Sungjae Im (16) vs. Victor Perez (31)
  • 11:53 a.m. — Group 16: Marc Leishman (36) vs. Russell Henley (50)
  • 12:04 p.m. — Group 1: Dustin Johnson (1) vs. Kevin Na (28)
  • 12:15 p.m. — Group 1: Robert MacIntyre (41) vs. Adam Long (61)
  • 12:26 p.m. — Group 11: Rory McIlroy (11) vs. Cameron Smith (25)
  • 12:37 p.m. — Group 11: Lanto Griffin (46) vs. Ian Poulter (60)
  • 12:48 p.m. — Group 6: Xander Schauffele (6) vs. Scottie Scheffler (30)
  • 12:59 p.m. — Group 6: Jason Day (44) vs. Andy Sullivan (57)
  • 1:10 p.m. — Group 14: Daniel Berger (14) vs. Harris English (19)
  • 1:21 p.m. — Group 14: Brendon Todd (47) vs. Erik van Rooyen (62)
  • 1:32 p.m. — Group 3: Jon Rahm (3) vs. Ryan Palmer (24)
  • 1:43 p.m. — Group 3: Shane Lowry (38) vs. Sebastian Muñoz (56)
  • 1:54 p.m. — Group 10: Patrick Cantlay (10) vs. Hideki Matsuyama (23)
  • 2:05 p.m. — Group 10: Carlos Ortiz (42) vs. Brian Harman (54)
  • 2:16 p.m. — Group 7: Patrick Reed (7) vs. Joaquin Niemann (26)
  • 2:27 p.m. — Group 7: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33) vs. Bubba Watson (55)
  • 2:38 p.m. — Group 15: Matthew Fitzpatrick (15) vs. Matthew Wolff (20)
  • 2:49 p.m. — Group 15: Corey Conners (37) vs. Jordan Spieth (49)
  • 3 p.m. — Group 2: Justin Thomas (2) vs. Louis Oosthuizen (22)
  • 3:11 p.m. — Group 2: Kevin Kisner (34) vs. Matt Kuchar (52)

