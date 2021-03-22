2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play format: Round robin groups, matches, points, brackets

The 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play format is unique in golf because it’s not only the rare match-play event in professional golf, but it’s an individual match-play event with a round-robin group component designed to help preserve the best players in the tournament from being eliminated in a potential fluke loss in the first three days of the event.

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play format

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play format changed in 2016, going from a 64-player, single-elimination, bracket-style tournament to a 64-player event beginning with 16 groups of round-robin play leading to 16 group winners who advance into a single-elimination, bracket-style tournament to determine a winner.

For the first three days of the tournament, Wednesday through Friday, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is concerned with matches inside 16 groups, each anchored by one of the top 16 highest-seeded players in the event based on this week’s Official World Golf Ranking. From there, players are selected at random from three subsequent groups of the next 16 highest-ranked players to fill out groups. In these 16 groups of four, round-robin play continues for the first three days, with each player getting an 18-hole match against each player in their group.

In these 18-hole matches, three outcomes are possible: win, loss or 18-hole tie. If a player wins a match, they get a point. If they lose the match, they don’t get a point. If they tie or halve the match, they and their opponent each get a half-point. In the final day of round-robin play on Friday, matches which determine the group winner. If players are tied for the lead in a group after round robin play, a sudden-death playoff begins on the first hole as soon as possible.

The winners of each group then advance into a single-elimination, bracket-style competition on Saturday with 18-hole matches:

Group 1 winner vs. Group 16 winner

Group 8 winner vs. Group 9 winner

Group 4 winner vs. Group 13 winner

Group 5 winner vs. Group 12 winner

Group 6 winner vs. Group 11 winner

Group 3 winner vs. Group 14 winner

Group 7 winner vs. Group 10 winner

Group 2 winner vs. Group 15 winner

There must be a winner in each of these matches. From there, the bracket takes over, determining next matchups until a champion is crowned on Sunday afternoon in an 18-hole finish, and a third- and fourth-place finisher is decided by a consolation match.

2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play groups

Group 1: Dustin Johnson (1), Kevin Na (28), Robert MacIntyre (41), Adam Long (61)

Group 2: Justin Thomas (2), Louis Oosthuizen (22), Kevin Kisner (34), Matt Kuchar (52)

Group 3: Jon Rahm (3), Ryan Palmer (23), Shane Lowry (38), Sebastian Munoz (56)

Group 4: Collin Morikawa (4), Billy Horschel (32), Max Homa (35), JT Poston (63)

Group 5: Bryson DeChambeau (5), Tommy Fleetwood (21), Si Woo Kim (45), Antoine Rozner (58)

Group 6: Xander Schauffele (6), Scottie Scheffler (30), Jason Day (44), Andy Sullivan (57)

Group 7: Patrick Reed (7), Joaquin Niemann (26), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33), Bubba Watson (55)

Group 8: Tyrrell Hatton (8), Lee Westwood (18), Sergio Garcia (39), Matt Wallace (51)

Group 9: Webb Simpson (9), Paul Casey (17), Mackenzie Hughes (48), Talor Gooch (59)

Group 10: Patrick Cantlay (10), Hideki Matsuyama (23), Carlos Ortiz (42), Brian Harman (54)

Group 11: Rory McIlroy (11), Cameron Smith (25), Lanto Griffin (46), Ian Poulter (60)

Group 12: Tony Finau (12), Jason Kokrak (29), Will Zalatoris (40), Dylan Frittelli (64)

Group 13: Viktor Hovland (13), Abraham Ancer (27), Bernd Wiesberger (43), Kevin Streelman (53)

Group 14: Daniel Berger (14), Harris English (19), Brendon Todd (47), Erik Van Rooyen (62)

Group 15: Matthew Fitzpatrick (15), Matthew Wolff (20), Corey Conners (37), Jordan Spieth (49)

Group 16: Sungjae Im (16), Victor Perez (31), Marc Leishman (36), Russell Henley (50)

2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Wednesday matches and results

9:30 a.m. — Group 11: Rory McIlroy (11) vs. Ian Poulter (60)

9:41 a.m. — Group 11: Cameron Smith (25) vs. Lanto Griffin (46)

9:52 a.m. — Group 6: Xander Schauffele (6) vs. Andy Sullivan (57)

10:03 a.m. — Group 6: Scottie Scheffler (30) vs. Jason Day (44)

10:14 a.m. — Group 14: Daniel Berger (14) vs. Erik van Rooyen (62)

10:25 a.m. — Group 14: Harris English (19) vs. Brendon Todd (47)

10:36 a.m. — Group 3: Jon Rahm (3) vs. Sebastian Muñoz (56)

10:47 a.m. — Group 3: Ryan Palmer (24) vs. Shane Lowry (38)

10:58 a.m. — Group 10: Patrick Cantlay (10) vs. Brian Harman (54)

11:09 a.m. — Group 10: Hideki Matsuyama (23) vs. Carlos Ortiz (42)

11:20 a.m. — Group 7: Patrick Reed (7) vs. Bubba Watson (55)

11:31 a.m. — Group 7: Joaquin Niemann (26) vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33)

11:42 a.m. — Group 15: Matthew Fitzpatrick (15) vs. Jordan Spieth (49)

11:53 a.m. — Group 15: Matthew Wolff (20) vs. Corey Conners (37)

12:04 p.m. — Group 2: Justin Thomas (2) vs. Matt Kuchar (52)

12:15 p.m. — Group 2: Louis Oosthuizen (22) vs. Kevin Kisner (34)

12:26 p.m. — Group 12: Tony Finau (12) vs. Dylan Frittelli (64)

12:37 p.m. — Group 12: Jason Kokrak (29) vs. Will Zalatoris (40)

12:48 p.m. — Group 5: Bryson DeChambeau (5) vs. Antoine Rozner (58)

12:59 p.m. — Group 5: Tommy Fleetwood (21) vs. Si Woo Kim (45)

1:10 p.m. — Group 13: Viktor Hovland (13) vs. Kevin Streelman (53)

1:21 p.m. — Group 13: Abraham Ancer (27) vs. Bernd Wiesberger (43)

1:32 p.m. — Group 4: Collin Morikawa (4) vs. J.T. Poston (63)

1:43 p.m. — Group 4: Billy Horschel (32) vs. Max Homa (35)

1:54 p.m. — Group 9: Webb Simpson (9) vs. Talor Gooch (59)

2:05 p.m. — Group 9: Paul Casey (17) vs. Mackenize Hughes (48)

2:16 p.m. — Group 8: Tyrrell Hatton (8) vs. Matt Wallace (51)

2:27 p.m. — Group 8: Lee Westwood (18) vs. Sergio Garcia (39)

2:38 p.m. — Group 16: Sungjae Im (16) vs. Russell Henley (50)

2:49 p.m. — Group 16: Victor Perez (31) vs. Marc Leishman (36)

3 p.m. — Group 1: Dustin Johnson (1) vs. Adam Long (61)

3:11 p.m. — Group 1: Kevin Na (28) vs. Robert MacIntyre (41)

2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Thursday matches and results

9:30 a.m. — Group 10: Patrick Cantlay (10) vs. Carlos Ortiz (42)

9:41 a.m. — Group 10: Hideki Matsuyama (23) vs. Brian Harman (54)

9:52 a.m. — Group 7: Patrick Reed (7) vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33)

10:03 a.m. — Group 7: Joaquin Niemann (26) vs. Bubba Watson (55)

10:14 a.m. — Group 15: Matthew Fitzpatrick (15) vs. Corey Conners (37)

10:25 a.m. — Group 15: Matthew Wolff (20) vs. Jordan Spieth (49)

10:36 a.m. — Group 2: Justin Thomas (2) vs. Kevin Kisner (34)

10:47 a.m. — Group 2: Louis Oosthuizen (22) vs. Matt Kuchar (52)

10:58 a.m. — Group 12: Tony Finau (12) vs. Will Zalatoris (40)

11:09 a.m. — Group 12: Jason Kokrak (29) vs. Dylan Frittelli (64)

11:20 a.m. — Group 5: Bryson DeChambeau (5) vs. Si Woo Kim (45)

11:31 a.m. — Group 5: Tommy Fleetwood (21) vs. Antoine Rozner (58)

11:42 a.m. — Group 13: Viktor Hovland (13) vs. Bernd Wiesberger (43)

11:53 a.m. — Group 13: Abraham Ancer (27) vs. Kevin Streelman (53)

12:04 p.m. — Group 4: Collin Morikawa (4) vs. Max Homa (35)

12:15 p.m. — Group 4: Billy Horschel (32) vs. J.T. Poston (63)

12:26 p.m. — Group 9: Webb Simpson (9) vs. Mackenize Hughes (48)

12:37 p.m. — Group 9: Paul Casey (17) vs. Talor Gooch (59)

12:48 p.m. — Group 8: Tyrrell Hatton (8) vs. Sergio Garcia (39)

12:59 p.m. — Group 8: Lee Westwood (18) vs. Matt Wallace (51)

1:10 p.m. — Group 16: Sungjae Im (16) vs. Marc Leishman (36)

1:21 p.m. — Group 16: Victor Perez (31) vs. Russell Henley (50)

1:32 p.m. — Group 1: Dustin Johnson (1) vs. Robert MacIntyre (41)

1:43 p.m. — Group 1: Kevin Na (28) vs. Adam Long (61)

1:54 p.m. — Group 11: Rory McIlroy (11) vs. Lanto Griffin (46)

2:05 p.m. — Group 11: Cameron Smith (25) vs. Ian Poulter (60)

2:16 p.m. — Group 6: Xander Schauffele (6) vs. Jason Day (44)

2:27 p.m. — Group 6: Scottie Scheffler (30) vs. Andy Sullivan (57)

2:38 p.m. — Group 14: Daniel Berger (14) vs. Brendon Todd (47)

2:49 p.m. — Group 14: Harris English (19) vs. Erik van Rooyen (62)

3 p.m. — Group 3: Jon Rahm (3) vs. Shane Lowry (38)

3:11 p.m. — Group 3: Ryan Palmer (24) vs. Sebastian Muñoz (56)

2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Friday matches and results