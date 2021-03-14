2021 The Players Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 The Players Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/14/2021
The 2021 The Players Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Justin Thomas, who earned a one-shot win at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course, Fla.

Thomas hit 17 greens -- missing the last green -- to close with a final round of 4-under 68, beating 54-hole leader Lee Westwood by a shot on 14-under 274.

Westwood made birdie on the final hole to shoot even-par 72, finishing alone in second place.

Bryson DeChambeau and Brian Harman finished tied for third place on 12-under total.

Thomas won the $2,700,000 winner's share of the $15,000,000 purse.

The Players Championship recap notes

Thomas earned 80 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Thomas also earned 600 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and almost assure him a spot in the Tour Championship.

A total of 71 players finished the tournament in the 23rd event of the 2021-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at even-par 144 or better.

The PGA Tour remains Florida next week for The Honda Classic at PGA National's Champion Course, Fla.

2021 The Players Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Justin Thomas -14 71 71 64 68 274 $2,700,000
2 Lee Westwood -13 69 66 68 72 275 $1,635,000
T3 Brian Harman -12 67 71 69 69 276 $885,000
T3 Bryson DeChambeau -12 69 69 67 71 276 $885,000
T5 Talor Gooch -11 71 68 71 67 277 $579,375
T5 Paul Casey -11 73 67 67 70 277 $579,375
7 Corey Conners -10 68 72 72 66 278 $506,250
8 Shane Lowry -9 68 74 69 68 279 $468,750
T9 Charles Howell III -8 73 70 71 66 280 $339,375
T9 Daniel Berger -8 74 68 71 67 280 $339,375
T9 Jason Kokrak -8 70 72 71 67 280 $339,375
T9 Victor Perez -8 73 71 69 67 280 $339,375
T9 Si Woo Kim -8 72 70 67 71 280 $339,375
T9 Sergio Garcia -8 65 72 71 72 280 $339,375
T9 Matthew Fitzpatrick -8 68 68 72 72 280 $339,375
T9 Jon Rahm -8 72 68 67 73 280 $339,375
T17 Sungjae Im -7 72 66 77 66 281 $221,250
T17 Charley Hoffman -7 70 68 76 67 281 $221,250
T17 Ryan Palmer -7 70 72 68 71 281 $221,250
T17 Cameron Smith -7 71 73 65 72 281 $221,250
21 Will Zalatoris -6 70 71 70 71 282 $183,750
T22 Dylan Frittelli -5 71 68 76 68 283 $135,964
T22 Tyler McCumber -5 72 69 72 70 283 $135,964
T22 J.T. Poston -5 76 68 69 70 283 $135,964
T22 Patrick Reed -5 70 72 70 71 283 $135,964
T22 Tom Hoge -5 69 71 71 72 283 $135,964
T22 Adam Long -5 70 74 67 72 283 $135,964
T22 Abraham Ancer -5 72 70 68 73 283 $135,964
T29 Cameron Percy -4 73 70 73 68 284 $96,125
T29 Keegan Bradley -4 70 72 73 69 284 $96,125
T29 Adam Hadwin -4 74 69 71 70 284 $96,125
T29 Joaquin Niemann -4 73 71 70 70 284 $96,125
T29 Harry Higgs -4 71 73 67 73 284 $96,125
T29 Doug Ghim -4 71 67 68 78 284 $96,125
T35 Ryan Moore -3 75 69 71 70 285 $73,125
T35 Phil Mickelson -3 71 72 71 71 285 $73,125
T35 Brendon Todd -3 74 69 71 71 285 $73,125
T35 Jason Day -3 70 71 71 73 285 $73,125
T35 Lanto Griffin -3 73 71 68 73 285 $73,125
T35 Patton Kizzire -3 70 69 72 74 285 $73,125
T41 Collin Morikawa -2 71 73 76 66 286 $53,250
T41 James Hahn -2 76 67 74 69 286 $53,250
T41 Louis Oosthuizen -2 73 69 74 70 286 $53,250
T41 Zach Johnson -2 75 68 72 71 286 $53,250
T41 Brendan Steele -2 72 72 71 71 286 $53,250
T41 Kyoung-Hoon Lee -2 72 71 71 72 286 $53,250
T41 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -2 70 72 71 73 286 $53,250
T48 Dustin Johnson -1 73 70 73 71 287 $38,036
T48 Adam Scott -1 72 71 73 71 287 $38,036
T48 Lucas Glover -1 75 69 72 71 287 $38,036
T48 Michael Thompson -1 71 73 72 71 287 $38,036
T48 Nick Taylor -1 70 74 72 71 287 $38,036
T48 Jordan Spieth -1 70 74 68 75 287 $38,036
T48 Chris Kirk -1 72 65 71 79 287 $38,036
T55 Denny McCarthy E 69 69 75 75 288 $34,650
T55 Matt Jones E 73 71 70 74 288 $34,650
T55 Ryan Armour E 74 68 71 75 288 $34,650
T58 Billy Horschel 1 71 73 71 74 289 $34,050
T58 Kramer Hickok 1 74 68 72 75 289 $34,050
T58 Brian Stuard 1 74 68 72 75 289 $34,050
T61 Scott Harrington 2 72 71 77 70 290 $33,000
T61 Jhonattan Vegas 2 73 71 72 74 290 $33,000
T61 Harold Varner III 2 70 73 71 76 290 $33,000
T61 Scott Brown 2 71 70 72 77 290 $33,000
T65 Patrick Rodgers 3 74 70 73 74 291 $32,100
T65 Aaron Wise 3 73 71 72 75 291 $32,100
T67 Rory Sabbatini 4 69 75 74 74 292 $31,500
T67 Russell Knox 4 71 73 72 76 292 $31,500
T69 Martin Laird 5 73 71 76 73 293 $30,900
T69 Scott Piercy 5 73 70 71 79 293 $30,900
71 Nate Lashley 6 74 69 75 76 294 $30,450

