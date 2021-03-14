2021 The Players Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 The Players Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Justin Thomas, who earned a one-shot win at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course, Fla.

Thomas hit 17 greens -- missing the last green -- to close with a final round of 4-under 68, beating 54-hole leader Lee Westwood by a shot on 14-under 274.

Westwood made birdie on the final hole to shoot even-par 72, finishing alone in second place.

Bryson DeChambeau and Brian Harman finished tied for third place on 12-under total.

Thomas won the $2,700,000 winner's share of the $15,000,000 purse.

The Players Championship recap notes

Thomas earned 80 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Thomas also earned 600 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and almost assure him a spot in the Tour Championship.

A total of 71 players finished the tournament in the 23rd event of the 2021-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at even-par 144 or better.

The PGA Tour remains Florida next week for The Honda Classic at PGA National's Champion Course, Fla.

2021 The Players Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details