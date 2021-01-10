2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions final leaderboard is headed by winner Harris English, who earned his first PGA Tour victory since 2013 with a playoff win at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Hawaii.

English defeated Joaquin Niemann on the first playoff hole with a birdie 4 on the par-5 18th, capping off the win when Niemann didn't birdie the hole.

Niemann shot 9-under 64 in the final round to catapult up the leaderboard and earn a spot in the playoff. Justin Thomas finished a shot out of the playoff.

Ryan Palmer finished alone in fourth place.

English won the $1,340,000 winner's share of the $6,700,000 purse.

Sentry Tournament of Champions recap notes

English earned 64 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

English also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 42 players started and finished the tournament in the 13th event of the 2021-2021 PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour remains in Hawaii next week, with the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

