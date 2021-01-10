2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
01/10/2021 at 8:40 pm
The 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions final leaderboard is headed by winner Harris English, who earned his first PGA Tour victory since 2013 with a playoff win at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Hawaii.

English defeated Joaquin Niemann on the first playoff hole with a birdie 4 on the par-5 18th, capping off the win when Niemann didn't birdie the hole.

Niemann shot 9-under 64 in the final round to catapult up the leaderboard and earn a spot in the playoff. Justin Thomas finished a shot out of the playoff.

Ryan Palmer finished alone in fourth place.

English won the $1,340,000 winner's share of the $6,700,000 purse.

Sentry Tournament of Champions recap notes

English earned 64 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

English also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 42 players started and finished the tournament in the 13th event of the 2021-2021 PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour remains in Hawaii next week, with the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Harris English -25 65 67 66 69 267 $1,340,000
P2 Joaquin Niemann -25 69 67 67 64 267 $782,000
3 Justin Thomas -24 65 69 68 66 268 $490,000
4 Ryan Palmer -23 67 67 64 71 269 $378,000
T5 Xander Schauffele -21 69 66 70 66 271 $280,500
T5 Sungjae Im -21 67 68 67 69 271 $280,500
T7 Bryson DeChambeau -20 69 67 70 66 272 $199,333
T7 Jon Rahm -20 70 66 69 67 272 $199,333
T7 Collin Morikawa -20 69 65 65 73 272 $199,333
10 Daniel Berger -19 69 65 67 72 273 $172,000
T11 Dustin Johnson -18 71 65 69 69 274 $155,500
T11 Sergio Garcia -18 67 71 67 69 274 $155,500
T13 Lanto Griffin -17 71 68 69 67 275 $125,250
T13 Scottie Scheffler -17 70 66 70 69 275 $125,250
T13 Brendon Todd -17 68 67 70 70 275 $125,250
T13 Patrick Cantlay -17 68 68 67 72 275 $125,250
T17 Abraham Ancer -16 70 71 69 66 276 $92,000
T17 Sebastian Munoz -16 75 66 67 68 276 $92,000
T17 Martin Laird -16 69 69 68 70 276 $92,000
T17 Webb Simpson -16 70 67 69 70 276 $92,000
T21 Michael Thompson -15 73 68 67 69 277 $75,000
T21 Patrick Reed -15 67 68 72 70 277 $75,000
T21 Adam Scott -15 68 71 68 70 277 $75,000
T24 Kevin Kisner -14 70 71 69 68 278 $63,200
T24 Marc Leishman -14 69 69 71 69 278 $63,200
T24 Richy Werenski -14 69 69 70 70 278 $63,200
T24 Cameron Smith -14 70 70 66 72 278 $63,200
T24 Billy Horschel -14 71 66 66 75 278 $63,200
T29 Brian Gay -13 70 67 71 71 279 $55,000
T29 Nick Taylor -13 67 71 69 72 279 $55,000
T31 Tony Finau -11 74 68 68 71 281 $49,000
T31 Cameron Champ -11 71 68 70 72 281 $49,000
T31 Stewart Cink -11 71 69 67 74 281 $49,000
T31 Viktor Hovland -11 69 68 68 76 281 $49,000
T35 Hudson Swafford -9 73 70 72 68 283 $43,000
T35 Jason Kokrak -9 71 66 70 76 283 $43,000
37 Carlos Ortiz -7 69 67 75 74 285 $41,000
T38 Andrew Landry -5 70 71 76 70 287 $39,000
T38 Robert Streb -5 67 72 72 76 287 $39,000
T38 Kevin Na -5 71 68 69 79 287 $39,000
T41 Hideki Matsuyama -4 73 75 72 68 288 $36,500
T41 Mackenzie Hughes -4 73 71 72 72 288 $36,500

