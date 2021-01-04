2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Hawaii.
The Sentry Tournament of Champions field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and more.
This is set to be a 42-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 13th tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the first event in the 2021 portion of the 2020-2021 season.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event as it is considered a limited-field event.
Typically, the only way to qualify for this tournament is by winning an official PGA Tour event from the previous Sentry Tournament of Champions through to the event before the current year's tournament. However, with the pandemic affecting the PGA Tour schedule, a one-year change has been made to invite the 30 players who qualified for the Tour Championship at the end of the 2019-2020 PGA Tour season.
There are no alternates. Tyrrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy are choosing not to play. Jim Herman is ineligible to play due to PGA Tour COVID-19 protocols.
The field will be playing for a $6.7 million purse, with 28 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions field
- Abraham Ancer
- Daniel Berger
- Patrick Cantlay
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Sergio Garcia
- Brian Gay
- Lanto Griffin
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Dustin Johnson
- Kevin Kisner
- Jason Kokrak
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Marc Leishman
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Scott
- Webb Simpson
- Cameron Smith
- Robert Streb
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Richy Werenski
Top 50 players in 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions field
- 1. Dustin Johnson
- 2. Jon Rahm
- 3. Justin Thomas
- 5. Bryson DeChambeau
- 6. Webb Simpson
- 7. Collin Morikawa
- 8. Xander Schauffele
- 11. Patrick Reed
- 13. Daniel Berger
- 14. Viktor Hovland
- 18. Sungjae Im
- 19. Tony Finau
- 20. Hideki Matsuyama
- 21. Adam Scott
- 23. Abraham Ancer
- 25. Kevin Kisner
- 26. Jason Kokrak
- 27. Cameron Smith
- 28. Harris English
- 29. Marc Leishman
- 30. Ryan Palmer
- 31. Scottie Scheffler
- 38. Kevin Na
- 42. Billy Horschel
- 45. Joaquin Niemann
- 46. Sergio Garcia
- 47. Brendon Todd
- 49. Mackenzie Hughes