2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Hawaii.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and more.

This is set to be a 42-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 13th tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the first event in the 2021 portion of the 2020-2021 season.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event as it is considered a limited-field event.

Typically, the only way to qualify for this tournament is by winning an official PGA Tour event from the previous Sentry Tournament of Champions through to the event before the current year's tournament. However, with the pandemic affecting the PGA Tour schedule, a one-year change has been made to invite the 30 players who qualified for the Tour Championship at the end of the 2019-2020 PGA Tour season.

There are no alternates. Tyrrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy are choosing not to play. Jim Herman is ineligible to play due to PGA Tour COVID-19 protocols.

The field will be playing for a $6.7 million purse, with 28 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions field

Abraham Ancer

Daniel Berger

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Bryson DeChambeau

Harris English

Tony Finau

Sergio Garcia

Brian Gay

Lanto Griffin

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Kevin Kisner

Jason Kokrak

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Marc Leishman

Hideki Matsuyama

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith

Robert Streb

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Richy Werenski

