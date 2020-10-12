2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Featured PGA Tour

2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

10/11/2020 at 9:02 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Martin Laird, who prevailed in a three-man playoff at TPC Summerlin near Las Vegas, Nev.

Laird defeated Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff when he made a birdie from 15 feet to lock up his first PGA Tour title since 2013 and second win in this event after his breakthrough in 2009.

All three players finished regulation tied on 23-under 261 after Laird bogeyed the final hole of regulation to force overtime.

Laird won the $1,260,000 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open recap notes

Laird earned 54 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Laird also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his season off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 66 players finished the tournament, which was the fifth event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour continues their 2020-2021 season next week at the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.

2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Martin Laird -23 65 63 65 68 261 $1,260,000
T2 Austin Cook -23 63 65 67 66 261 $623,000
T2 Matthew Wolff -23 68 66 61 66 261 $623,000
4 Abraham Ancer -20 66 66 65 67 264 $343,000
T5 Peter Malnati -19 66 62 71 66 265 $259,000
T5 James Hahn -19 64 66 67 68 265 $259,000
T5 Will Zalatoris -19 68 64 64 69 265 $259,000
T8 Bryson DeChambeau -18 62 67 71 66 266 $190,750
T8 Justin Suh -18 68 65 66 67 266 $190,750
T8 Matthew NeSmith -18 66 68 64 68 266 $190,750
T8 Si Woo Kim -18 67 67 63 69 266 $190,750
T8 Patrick Cantlay -18 63 65 65 73 266 $190,750
T13 Joaquin Niemann -17 68 66 67 66 267 $125,417
T13 Webb Simpson -17 68 67 65 67 267 $125,417
T13 Sungjae Im -17 67 63 69 68 267 $125,417
T13 Harold Varner III -17 63 68 66 70 267 $125,417
T13 Brian Harman -17 65 63 67 72 267 $125,417
T13 Wyndham Clark -17 67 63 65 72 267 $125,417
T19 Louis Oosthuizen -16 65 68 71 64 268 $86,030
T19 Zach Johnson -16 65 68 68 67 268 $86,030
T19 Scott Piercy -16 68 65 67 68 268 $86,030
T19 John Huh -16 69 66 64 69 268 $86,030
T19 Cameron Tringale -16 66 66 66 70 268 $86,030
T24 Tom Hoge -15 70 64 66 69 269 $61,950
T24 Patton Kizzire -15 67 68 65 69 269 $61,950
T24 Cameron Smith -15 70 63 66 70 269 $61,950
T27 Sebastian Munoz -14 68 67 68 67 270 $47,950
T27 Adam Schenk -14 67 67 67 69 270 $47,950
T27 Russell Henley -14 67 67 66 70 270 $47,950
T27 Rob Oppenheim -14 64 71 65 70 270 $47,950
T27 Andrew Landry -14 64 68 67 71 270 $47,950
T27 J.T. Poston -14 67 66 66 71 270 $47,950
T27 Michael Gligic -14 65 67 66 72 270 $47,950
T34 Beau Hossler -13 69 64 73 65 271 $33,483
T34 Emiliano Grillo -13 64 69 72 66 271 $33,483
T34 Matt Kuchar -13 67 66 72 66 271 $33,483
T34 Ryan Palmer -13 67 66 70 68 271 $33,483
T34 Robby Shelton -13 67 67 68 69 271 $33,483
T34 Dylan Frittelli -13 67 64 70 70 271 $33,483
T34 Sam Burns -13 67 66 68 70 271 $33,483
T34 Charles Howell III -13 69 64 67 71 271 $33,483
T34 Adam Hadwin -13 67 68 62 74 271 $33,483
T43 Troy Merritt -12 68 66 70 68 272 $21,665
T43 Sepp Straka -12 65 66 70 71 272 $21,665
T43 Sung Kang -12 68 65 68 71 272 $21,665
T43 Sergio Garcia -12 66 64 69 73 272 $21,665
T43 Tom Lewis -12 67 67 65 73 272 $21,665
T43 Joseph Bramlett -12 68 66 64 74 272 $21,665
T43 Brandt Snedeker -12 67 68 63 74 272 $21,665
T43 Kevin Na -12 66 66 64 76 272 $21,665
51 Brice Garnett -11 65 66 68 74 273 $17,570
T52 Cameron Davis -10 65 69 70 70 274 $16,674
T52 C.T. Pan -10 68 66 69 71 274 $16,674
T52 Matt Jones -10 67 67 67 73 274 $16,674
T52 Nate Lashley -10 63 67 69 75 274 $16,674
T52 Rory Sabbatini -10 67 66 66 75 274 $16,674
57 Denny McCarthy -9 66 69 68 72 275 $16,170
T58 Henrik Norlander -8 67 65 74 70 276 $15,750
T58 Bronson Burgoon -8 64 68 72 72 276 $15,750
T58 Hunter Mahan -8 67 68 69 72 276 $15,750
T58 Joel Dahmen -8 67 68 69 72 276 $15,750
T58 Andrew Putnam -8 67 67 68 74 276 $15,750
63 Chez Reavie -6 68 64 71 75 278 $15,330
T64 George Markham -3 70 64 73 74 281 $15,120
T64 Stewart Cink -3 67 63 70 81 281 $15,120
66 Luke Donald -2 69 66 72 75 282 $14,910

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals page!