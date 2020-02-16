2020 The Genesis Invitational purse, winner's share, prize money payout
The 2020 The Genesis Invitational purse is set for $9.3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,674,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Genesis Invitational field is headed by host Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and nine of the world top 10.

The 120-player field is smaller than the full-field PGA Tour event, as The Genesis Invitational is now considered an invitational event with a more limited field.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. Players in the top 65 and ties after 36 holes are paid from the purse and earn FedEx Cup points.

This is the seventh PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year and the fourth in the last five played in California. The winner gets 500 FedEx Cup points and 70 Official World Golf Ranking points.

This week's winner gets an invitation into the Masters, next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

The event is played this year at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Adam Scott -11 72 64 67 70 273 $1,674,000
T2 Scott Brown -9 71 68 68 68 275 $703,700
T2 Sung Kang -9 69 67 70 69 275 $703,700
T2 Matt Kuchar -9 64 69 70 72 275 $703,700
T5 Hideki Matsuyama -8 71 72 64 69 276 $318,990
T5 Bryson DeChambeau -8 68 70 69 69 276 $318,990
T5 Max Homa -8 72 69 65 70 276 $318,990
T5 Joel Dahmen -8 68 71 66 71 276 $318,990
T5 Rory McIlroy -8 68 67 68 73 276 $318,990
T10 Chez Reavie -7 69 68 71 69 277 $234,825
T10 Dustin Johnson -7 72 66 67 72 277 $234,825
T10 Talor Gooch -7 70 72 64 71 277 $234,825
T13 Vaughn Taylor -6 69 67 74 68 278 $176,700
T13 Kyoung-Hoon Lee -6 67 73 69 69 278 $176,700
T13 James Hahn -6 68 70 70 70 278 $176,700
T13 Harold Varner III -6 67 68 69 74 278 $176,700
T17 Patrick Cantlay -5 68 72 71 68 279 $127,875
T17 Rafael Cabrera Bello -5 68 69 72 70 279 $127,875
T17 Scott Piercy -5 70 69 70 70 279 $127,875
T17 Wyndham Clark -5 67 68 72 72 279 $127,875
T17 Jon Rahm -5 70 68 69 72 279 $127,875
T17 Russell Henley -5 67 69 68 75 279 $127,875
T23 Sam Burns -4 73 68 69 70 280 $89,745
T23 Xander Schauffele -4 72 70 69 69 280 $89,745
T23 Brian Stuard -4 72 68 69 71 280 $89,745
T26 Adam Hadwin -3 71 71 69 70 281 $70,680
T26 Carlos Ortiz -3 68 70 71 72 281 $70,680
T26 Sebastian Munoz -3 69 69 70 73 281 $70,680
T26 Collin Morikawa -3 73 67 68 73 281 $70,680
T30 J.T. Poston -2 69 72 70 71 282 $55,734
T30 Cameron Tringale -2 74 69 67 72 282 $55,734
T30 Ryan Moore -2 71 71 69 71 282 $55,734
T30 Scottie Scheffler -2 69 72 71 70 282 $55,734
T30 Patrick Rodgers -2 71 71 70 70 282 $55,734
T30 Matthew Fitzpatrick -2 71 70 68 73 282 $55,734
T30 Luke List -2 71 68 68 75 282 $55,734
T37 Denny McCarthy -1 69 72 70 72 283 $41,385
T37 Si Woo Kim -1 69 69 72 73 283 $41,385
T37 Sergio Garcia -1 70 70 71 72 283 $41,385
T37 Andrew Landry -1 68 72 70 73 283 $41,385
T37 Lanto Griffin -1 71 70 69 73 283 $41,385
T37 Paul Casey -1 69 69 70 75 283 $41,385
T43 Marc Leishman E 70 72 68 74 284 $32,085
T43 Brooks Koepka E 69 73 68 74 284 $32,085
T43 Martin Laird E 71 71 70 72 284 $32,085
T43 Abraham Ancer E 76 67 70 71 284 $32,085
T47 Adam Schenk 1 67 73 71 74 285 $25,482
T47 Martin Trainer 1 72 71 68 74 285 $25,482
T47 Brian Harman 1 70 69 74 72 285 $25,482
T47 Pat Perez 1 73 70 69 73 285 $25,482
T51 Joseph Bramlett 2 74 69 68 75 286 $22,487
T51 Patrick Reed 2 68 73 71 74 286 $22,487
T51 Bud Cauley 2 74 69 70 73 286 $22,487
T51 J.B. Holmes 2 69 69 76 72 286 $22,487
T51 Tony Finau 2 72 71 71 72 286 $22,487
T56 Justin Rose 3 69 69 74 75 287 $21,483
T56 Steve Stricker 3 72 71 71 73 287 $21,483
T56 Brendon Todd 3 73 70 71 73 287 $21,483
T59 Jordan Spieth 4 72 70 70 76 288 $20,832
T59 Alexander Noren 4 71 70 72 75 288 $20,832
T59 Rory Sabbatini 4 72 68 74 74 288 $20,832
T59 Charles Howell III 4 77 66 75 70 288 $20,832
63 J.J. Spaun 6 73 69 73 75 290 $20,367
T64 Jason Dufner 8 75 68 76 73 292 $19,995
T64 Kyle Stanley 8 71 70 78 73 292 $19,995
T64 Tyler Duncan 8 73 69 79 71 292 $19,995
67 Ryan Palmer 10 71 70 81 72 294 $19,623
68 Tiger Woods 11 69 73 76 77 295 $19,437

