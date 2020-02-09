2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winner Nick Taylor, who picked up his second-career PGA Tour victory at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Taylor won the tournament by four shots over Kevin Streelman, finishing at 19-under 268. Taylor closed with a final round of 2-under 70 in blustery conditions at Pebble Beach, where the top 60 players and ties after 54 holes played the final round after an even split on three courses the first three days.

Phil Mickelson finished alone in third place on 14-under total.

Jason Day finished alone in fourth place, three shots behind Mickelson, after his putter betrayed him in the final round.

Taylor won the $1,404,000 winner's share of the $7,800,000 purse.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am recap notes

For the first three days of the tournament, the 156-player field was evenly split between Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course, competing with their amateur partners.

The top 25 pro-am teams qualified for the final round, mixed in on the tee sheet with the pros who made the cut in the professional competition.

Kevin Streelman and Larry Fitzgerald won in the pro-am competition, becoming the fourth-ever duo to win the pro-am multiple times.

2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am pro-am leaderboards and final results

2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

