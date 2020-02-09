2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winner Nick Taylor, who picked up his second-career PGA Tour victory at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Taylor won the tournament by four shots over Kevin Streelman, finishing at 19-under 268. Taylor closed with a final round of 2-under 70 in blustery conditions at Pebble Beach, where the top 60 players and ties after 54 holes played the final round after an even split on three courses the first three days.
Phil Mickelson finished alone in third place on 14-under total.
Jason Day finished alone in fourth place, three shots behind Mickelson, after his putter betrayed him in the final round.
Taylor won the $1,404,000 winner's share of the $7,800,000 purse.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am recap notes
For the first three days of the tournament, the 156-player field was evenly split between Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course, competing with their amateur partners.
The top 25 pro-am teams qualified for the final round, mixed in on the tee sheet with the pros who made the cut in the professional competition.
Kevin Streelman and Larry Fitzgerald won in the pro-am competition, becoming the fourth-ever duo to win the pro-am multiple times.
2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am pro-am leaderboards and final results
2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Nick Taylor
|-19
|63
|66
|69
|70
|268
|$1,404,000
|2
|Kevin Streelman
|-15
|69
|67
|68
|68
|272
|$850,200
|3
|Phil Mickelson
|-14
|68
|64
|67
|74
|273
|$538,200
|4
|Jason Day
|-11
|67
|64
|70
|75
|276
|$382,200
|T5
|Maverick McNealy
|-9
|72
|72
|66
|68
|278
|$277,388
|T5
|Daniel Berger
|-9
|70
|69
|70
|69
|278
|$277,388
|T5
|Matt Jones
|-9
|68
|73
|65
|72
|278
|$277,388
|T5
|Charl Schwartzel
|-9
|67
|66
|73
|72
|278
|$277,388
|T9
|Jordan Spieth
|-8
|70
|71
|71
|67
|279
|$220,350
|T9
|Lanto Griffin
|-8
|67
|68
|71
|73
|279
|$220,350
|T11
|Matthew NeSmith
|-7
|68
|71
|69
|72
|280
|$181,350
|T11
|Patrick Cantlay
|-7
|66
|69
|72
|73
|280
|$181,350
|T11
|Peter Malnati
|-7
|70
|69
|66
|75
|280
|$181,350
|T14
|J.B. Holmes
|-6
|71
|72
|67
|71
|281
|$138,450
|T14
|Kevin Na
|-6
|75
|67
|68
|71
|281
|$138,450
|T14
|Joel Dahmen
|-6
|71
|73
|67
|70
|281
|$138,450
|T14
|Max Homa
|-6
|67
|69
|71
|74
|281
|$138,450
|T18
|Joseph Bramlett
|-5
|71
|70
|69
|72
|282
|$96,219
|T18
|Chesson Hadley
|-5
|71
|67
|72
|72
|282
|$96,219
|T18
|Harry Higgs
|-5
|66
|69
|74
|73
|282
|$96,219
|T18
|Wyndham Clark
|-5
|68
|71
|70
|73
|282
|$96,219
|T18
|Zac Blair
|-5
|69
|69
|73
|71
|282
|$96,219
|T18
|Kurt Kitayama
|-5
|69
|69
|69
|75
|282
|$96,219
|T18
|Scott Piercy
|-5
|68
|66
|72
|76
|282
|$96,219
|T25
|Ben Martin
|-4
|72
|68
|70
|73
|283
|$58,667
|T25
|Chez Reavie
|-4
|67
|69
|73
|74
|283
|$58,667
|T25
|Kevin Chappell
|-4
|68
|67
|74
|74
|283
|$58,667
|T25
|Tim Wilkinson
|-4
|69
|70
|70
|74
|283
|$58,667
|T25
|Aaron Baddeley
|-4
|68
|69
|71
|75
|283
|$58,667
|T25
|Troy Merritt
|-4
|69
|70
|73
|71
|283
|$58,667
|T25
|Henrik Norlander
|-4
|69
|73
|70
|71
|283
|$58,667
|T32
|Tyler McCumber
|-3
|71
|70
|69
|74
|284
|$43,550
|T32
|Alexander Noren
|-3
|69
|67
|74
|74
|284
|$43,550
|T32
|Keith Mitchell
|-3
|69
|67
|76
|72
|284
|$43,550
|T32
|Dustin Johnson
|-3
|69
|65
|72
|78
|284
|$43,550
|T32
|Alex Cejka
|-3
|69
|73
|70
|72
|284
|$43,550
|T32
|Matt Every
|-3
|70
|66
|68
|80
|284
|$43,550
|T38
|Beau Hossler
|-2
|68
|72
|70
|75
|285
|$28,561
|T38
|Kevin Kisner
|-2
|72
|68
|70
|75
|285
|$28,561
|T38
|Chris Baker
|-2
|69
|64
|76
|76
|285
|$28,561
|T38
|Stewart Cink
|-2
|69
|72
|70
|74
|285
|$28,561
|T38
|Matt Kuchar
|-2
|70
|71
|68
|76
|285
|$28,561
|T38
|Seamus Power
|-2
|72
|68
|71
|74
|285
|$28,561
|T38
|Viktor Hovland
|-2
|70
|68
|70
|77
|285
|$28,561
|T38
|Vincent Whaley
|-2
|71
|73
|67
|74
|285
|$28,561
|T38
|Brandon Wu
|-2
|69
|66
|76
|74
|285
|$28,561
|T38
|Brian Gay
|-2
|72
|68
|68
|77
|285
|$28,561
|T38
|Rob Oppenheim
|-2
|68
|74
|70
|73
|285
|$28,561
|T38
|Cameron Davis
|-2
|71
|72
|69
|73
|285
|$28,561
|T50
|Sean O'Hair
|-1
|73
|65
|71
|77
|286
|$19,204
|T50
|Chase Seiffert
|-1
|66
|76
|69
|75
|286
|$19,204
|T50
|Adam Schenk
|-1
|68
|69
|74
|75
|286
|$19,204
|T50
|Lucas Glover
|-1
|70
|76
|66
|74
|286
|$19,204
|T50
|Doc Redman
|-1
|73
|67
|72
|74
|286
|$19,204
|T55
|Jim Herman
|E
|67
|73
|70
|77
|287
|$18,018
|T55
|Cameron Champ
|E
|71
|66
|71
|79
|287
|$18,018
|T55
|Michael Gligic
|E
|72
|71
|69
|75
|287
|$18,018
|T55
|Luke Donald
|E
|72
|71
|69
|75
|287
|$18,018
|T55
|Wes Roach
|E
|69
|73
|70
|75
|287
|$18,018
|T60
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|1
|71
|70
|68
|79
|288
|$17,472
|T60
|Tom Hoge
|1
|69
|73
|69
|77
|288
|$17,472
|T62
|Jason Dufner
|2
|73
|70
|68
|78
|289
|$17,160
|T62
|Aaron Wise
|2
|68
|74
|70
|77
|289
|$17,160
|T64
|Paul Casey
|3
|71
|65
|73
|81
|290
|$16,770
|T64
|Cameron Tringale
|3
|71
|69
|71
|79
|290
|$16,770
|T64
|Xin-Jun Zhang
|3
|71
|74
|67
|78
|290
|$16,770
|67
|John Senden
|5
|71
|71
|67
|83
|292
|$16,458
|68
|Ryan Brehm
|10
|73
|69
|68
|87
|297
|$16,302