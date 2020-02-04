2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times and pairings: Round 3

The stars and billionaires are out this week alongside the PGA Tour's best for the annual AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

A field of 156 professionals will compete in their own tournament while simultaneously taking part in a pro-am competition, each teaming up with an amateur partner. For the first three days, each tee time will be a foursome, with two pros and their amateur partners. They'll each get one round at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

After the first three rounds, there will be a cut to the top 60 and ties among the pros and the top 25 pro-am teams before the Sunday final round at Pebble Beach.

2020 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am tee times for Round 3

All times are Pacific

Pebble Beach Golf Links

No. 1

8:00 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner and Charles Kelley (6), Lanto Griffin and Macklemore (15)

8:11 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth and Jake Owen (2), Dustin Johnson and Wayne Gretzky (9)

8:22 a.m. -- Steve Stricker and Toby Keith (16), Jason Dufner and Colt Ford (4)

8:33 a.m. -- Sebastian Cappelen and Larry The Cable Guy (14), Michael Gligic and Ray Romano (15)

8:44 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay and Kelly Slater (2), Adam Hadwin and Doug Mackenzie (3)

8:55 a.m. -- Jim Furyk and Tony Romo (0), Daniel Berger and Josh Duhamel (9)

9:06 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson and Aneel Bhusri (9), Brandt Snedeker and Steve Young (14)

9:17 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman and Larry Fitzgerald (8), Troy Merritt and Jimmy Dunne (5)

9:28 a.m. -- Chad Campbell and Huey Lewis (11), Chris Stroud and Pat Monahan (12)

9:39 a.m. -- Kevin Chappell and Eli Manning (10), Luke Donald and Peyton Manning (8)

9:50 a.m. -- D.A. Points and Bill Murray (16), Pat Perez and Michael Lund (5)

10:01 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman and Chris O'Donnell (7), Max Homa and Aaron Rodgers (9)

10:12 a.m. -- David Hearn and Thomas Keller (18), Zac Blair and Kira K. Dixon (15)

No. 10

8:00 a.m. -- Arjun Atwal and Glenn Hutchins (14), Adam Long and Anthony Noto (16)

8:11 a.m. -- Austin Cook and Pat Battle (2), Si Woo Kim and Kelley James (12)

8:22 a.m. -- Wyndham Clark and Joe Don Rooney (7), Brian Gay and Chris Harrison (9)

8:33 a.m. -- Peter Uihlein and Harris Barton (10), Patrick Rodgers and Charles Schwab (10)

8:44 a.m. -- Smylie Kaufman and Rob Light (12), Doc Redman and Heidi Ueberroth (13)

8:55 a.m. -- Paul Casey and Donald Colleran (12), Nate Lashley and Steve Green (8)

9:06 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker and Jim Crane (4), Viktor Hovland and Justin Verlander (5)

9:17 a.m. -- Ben Taylor and Clay Walker (11), Ryan Brehm and Chris Berman (16)

9:28 a.m. -- Chesson Hadley and Peter Ueberroth (18), John Senden and Mike McKee (15)

9:39 a.m. -- Kevin Na and Alfonso Ribeiro (3), Martin Trainer and Michael Peña (7)

9:50 a.m. -- Russell Knox and Matt Ryan (1), Sean O'Hair and Greg Johnson (11)

10:01 a.m. -- Graeme McDowell and Edward Brown (1), Branden Grace and Ryan Smith (2)

10:12 a.m. -- Kurt Kitayama and Andrew Wilson (13), Brandon Wu and Condoleezza Rice (15)

Spyglass Hill

No. 1

8:00 a.m. -- Tim Herron and David Gill (5), Hunter Mahan and Tom Dundon (8)

8:11 a.m. -- Satoshi Kodaira and Jeff Yass (9), Fabián Gómez and Lee Finley (14)

8:22 a.m. -- Ricky Barnes and Bill Lewis (15), Aaron Baddeley and Geoff Yang (9)

8:33 a.m. -- Joseph Bramlett and David MacFarlane (11), Kramer Hickok and Fallon Vaughn (6)

8:44 a.m. -- Bill Haas and Cathy Engelbert (18), Charl Schwartzel and Jeff Zucker (18)

8:55 a.m. -- Kevin Stadler and Billy Bishop (18), K.J. Choi and Jeff Harmening (15)

9:06 a.m. -- Johnson Wagner and Joseph Kernen (12), J.J. Spaun and Christopher Womack (12)

9:17 a.m. -- Mark Anderson and Don Harrison (10), Cameron Davis and David Fox (16)

9:28 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen and Bill Newlands (13), Josh Teater and Todd Penegor (7)

9:39 a.m. -- James Hahn and Stephen Reyes (7), Scott Piercy and Jin Roy Ryu (11)

9:50 a.m. -- Aaron Wise and Doug Parker (18), Chris Baker and Mary Meeker (13)

10:01 a.m. -- Rhein Gibson and Kris Galashan (2), Alex Noren and Ernesto Bertarelli (4)

10:12 a.m. -- Doug Ghim and Edward Herlihy (10), Pat Martin and Julie Frist (6)

No. 10

8:00 a.m. -- Nick Taylor and Jerry Tarde (12), Beau Hossler and David Abeles (3)

8:11 a.m. -- Jim Herman and Philippe Laffont (10), Jason Day and Jim Lentz (4)

8:22 a.m. -- Harry Higgs and Jay Monahan (6), Keith Mitchell and Joe Monahan (9)

8:33 a.m. -- Sam Saunders and Brian Ferris (1), Rob Oppenheim and David Stivers (8)

8:44 a.m. -- Rod Pampling and Jerry Yang (7), Sung Kang and Blake Mycoskie (7)

8:55 a.m. -- Greg Chalmers and Thomas Laffont (7), Cameron Champ and George Roberts (7)

9:06 a.m. -- Richy Werenski and Dick Barrett (7), George McNeill and Alexander Robertson (3)

9:17 a.m. -- Justin Suh and Julie Wirth (5), Scott Harrington and Lara Tennant (0)

9:28 a.m. -- Adam Schenk and L. David Dubé (9), D.J. Trahan and David Kohler (16)

9:39 a.m. -- Chez Reavie and Chuck Robbins (12), Brice Garnett and James Gorman (16)

9:50 a.m. -- Tom Hoge and Jim Davis (5), Jonathan Byrd and Stuart Francis (2)

10:01 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington and Gerry McManus (13), Rafael Cabrera-Bello and Dermot Desmond (9)

10:12 a.m. -- Isaiah Salinda and Frank Quattrone (10), Cameron Tringale and Nikesh Arora (13)

Monterey Peninsula (Shore Course)

No. 1

8:00 a.m. -- Brian Stuard and Shantanu Narayen (9), Robert Garrigus and Egon Durban (9)

8:11 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar and George Still (8), Matthew Fitzpatrick and Eddy Cue (14)

8:22 a.m. -- Matt Every and Ross Buchmueller (3), Vaughn Taylor and Gregg Ontiveros (14)

8:33 a.m. -- Kiradech Aphibarnrat and David Zaslav (16), Mark Hubbard and Brent Handler (12)

8:44 a.m. -- Harold Varner III and Ben Sutton (16), Scott Brown and John Chen (15)

8:55 a.m. -- Andrew Landry and James Reed (6), Tyler Duncan and Tom Nelson (9)

9:06 a.m. -- Ben Martin and Robert Calderoni (10), Chris Kirk and Murray Demo (4)

9:17 a.m. -- Seamus Power and Mike Weeks (18), Maverick McNealy and Scott McNealy (8)

9:28 a.m. -- John Merrick and Edward Vaughan (8), Michael Thompson and Thomas Campbell (11)

9:39 a.m. -- Ted Potter Jr. and Scott Law (15), J.B. Holmes and Todd Wagner (11)

9:50 a.m. -- Ryan Armour and Geoff Couch (2), Mackenzie Hughes and Rich Petit (2)

10:01 a.m. -- Alex Cejka and Pascal Grizot (1), Peter Malnati and Antoine Arnault (3)

10:12 a.m. -- Dominic Bozzelli and BJ Jenkins (12), Scott de Borba and Laurent Hurtubise (9)

No. 10