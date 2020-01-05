2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions purse is set for $6.7 million, with 34 professional players who complete four rounds at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Maui, Hawaii, earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Sentry Tournament of Champions prize pool is at $1,340,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $782,000.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions field is headed by Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay.

This tournament started with 34 players, as there's no cut for this official event, the first of the 2020 calendar year.

To qualify for this field, players are required to have won an official PGA Tour event since (and including) the last Sentry Tournament of Champions. There are no sponsor exemptions.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer. However, there's no cut this week, so the cut rule doesn't matter.

Additionally, there are 48 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line, as the field strength of just these 34 top-ranked players is better than many PGA Tour fields in 2019.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the Masters, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

