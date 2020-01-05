2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions final leaderboard is headed by winner Justin Thomas with a playoff victory on Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii.

Thomas, Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele all finished regulation at 14-under 278 to get into a playoff. Reed shot 66, the round of the day, leaving himself one off the lead of Thomas going to 18. Thomas made a bogey on the final hole, then Schauffele three-putted for par after getting home in 2.

Schauffele was eliminated on the first playoff hole. He reached the green in two shots, with an approach of 333 yards (playing 275 yards), and then proceeded to three-putt for a par which knocked him out of the tournament.

After finding the grandstands to the right of the green, Thomas nearly pitched in for a tournament-winning eagle. Instead, he made a short putt for birdie to match Reed, who got home in two from closer than Schauffele and comfortably two-putted.

Both players made dicey pars on the second playoff hole, with both Reed and Thomas missing decent chances to get up-and-down for a winning birdie.

On the final playoff hole, both players were unable to get home in 2, with Thomas chunking his second shot. Thomas then hit his third shot to 4 feet and made the birdie putt for the win.

Thomas won the $1,340,000 winner's share of the $6,700,000 purse.

Sentry Tournament of Champions recap notes

This is the first playoff in the tournament since 2015, when Patrick Reed defeated Jimmy Walker in a playoff to take this title.

The playoff matched three prior winners, which is the first time in the history of the event that has happened.

Patrick Cantlay finished alone in fourth place, shooting a final round of 5-under 68 to score the second-best round of the day and finish just off the medal stand.

In Sentry Tournament of Champions history, Jack Nicklaus has the most wins with four. Now, Thomas joins the group of multiple-time winners at this event.

