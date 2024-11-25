LPGA Tour will visit Mayakoba Resort with new Mexico event starting in 2025

The LPGA Tour schedule is returning to Mexico in 2025 at a familiar destination.

Mayakoba Resort will be the host of the new Mayakoba Open from May 22-25 as part of the 2025 LPGA Tour schedule. The event marks the first LPGA event in Mexico in eight years, in time for the Tour's 75th year.

The El Camelon course, designed by Greg Norman, will play host to the event. The layout had hosted the PGA Tour, with LIV Golf having an event there in the last two years. It has also hosted the Latin America Amateur Championship.

“Mayakoba and El Camaleón have a longstanding history as a trailblazer for growing golf in Mexico, from our 16-year partnership with the PGA TOUR to hosting the first-ever Latin American tournament and welcoming LIV Golf to our destination,” says Luis Durán, CEO of Mayakoba’s ownership group, RLH Properties. “It’s an exciting time in women’s sports and a landmark year for the LPGA Tour and we are proud to be part of this extraordinary trajectory of growth and continue supporting the game in new and innovative ways at Mayakoba.”

The Playa del Carmen resort has long been a player favorite, with a variety of activities to do beyond golf and players often biking around the property when not playing. The Riviera Maya property also is right on the ocean, with dense mangroves and canals to explore.

The event will feature a $2.5 million purse and be played the tournament prior to the US Women's Open.