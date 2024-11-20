2025 LPGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues
CMC LPGA Tour

2025 LPGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

November 20, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of Nelly Korda


The 2025 LPGA Tour schedule has been announced, with record prize money for the 33-event docket that means better playing opportunities across the board.

The LPGA is expecting to play for a minimum total purse of more than $131 million, marking a dramatic increase from last season's record total prize money.

The most significant changes to the schedule are increases to purses in more than half the schedule.

Purse-boosted events

The biggest purse on the 2025 LPGA Tour schedule comes in the major championships, with seven-figure purse increases in three of five majors, which will all see purse increases. The season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions will see a $500,000 increase along with a later start to the season.

LISTEN TO GOLF NEWS NET RADIO 24/7
FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

The following additional events increased their purses:

  • Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: +$500,000
  • HSBC Women's World Championship: $600,000
  • Blue Bay LPGA: +$300,000
  • Ford Championship: +$250,000
  • JM Eagle LA Championship: +$750,000
  • The Chevron Championship: +$2,700,000
  • KPMG Women's PGA Championship: +$400,000
  • US Women’s Open: +$1,000,000
  • Dow Championship: +$300,000
  • Amundi Evian Championship: +$1,500,000
  • AIG Women’s Open: +$500,000
  • The Standard Portland Classic: +$250,000
  • FM Championship: +$1,100,000
  • Buick LPGA Shanghai: +$100,000
  • BMW Ladies Championship: +$100,000
  • Toto Japan Classic: +$100,000

Additional purse increases can be expected to be announced throughout the season.

New events

There new events on the schedule are the Black Desert Championship in Utah and the Riviera Maya Open in Mexico. The long-running LPGA Tour stop in Toledo, Ohio, comes off the schedule to become a unique dual event with the Epson Tour and Legends of the LPGA.

2025 LPGA Tour schedule

DATES TOURNAMENT COURSE PURSE
Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Lake Nona G&CC, Orlando, Fla. $2,000,000
Feb. 6-9 Founders Cup Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla. $2,000,000
Feb. 20-23 Honda LPGA Thailand Siam CC, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand $1,700,000
Feb. 27 - March 2 HSBC Women's World Championship Sentosa GC, Singapore $2,400,000
March 6-9 Blue Bay LPGA Blue Bay GC, Hainan Island, China $2,500,000
March 20-23 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship Palos Verdes GC, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. $2,000,000
March 27-30 Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass TBD $2,250,000
April 2-6 T-Mobile Match Play pres. by MGM Rewards Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, Nev. $2,000,000
April 17-20 JM Eagle LA Championship El Caballero CC, Los Angeles, Calif. $3,750,000
April 24-27 The Chevron Championship The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas $7,900,000
May 1-4 Black Desert Championship Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah $3,000,000
May 8-11 Mizuho Americas Open Liberty National GC, Jersey City, N.J. $3,000,000
May 22-25 Riviera Maya Open TBD, Cancun, Mexico $2,500,000
May 29 - June 1 U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally Erin Hills Golf Course, Erin, Wisconsin $12,000,000
June 6-8 ShopRite LPGA Classic Seaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course), Galloway, N.J. $1,750,000
June 12-15 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Blythefield CC, Grand Rapids, Mich. $3,000,000
June 19-22 KPMG Women's PGA Championship PGA Frisco's Fields Ranch East, Frisco, Texas $10,400,000
June 26-29 Dow Championship Midland CC, Midland, Mich. $3,300,000
July 10-13 Amundi Evian Championship Evian Resort GC, Evian-les-Bains, France $8,000,000
July 24-27 ISPS Handa Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Dundonald Links, Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland $2,000,000
July 31 - Aug. 3 AIG Women’s Open Royal Porthcawl, Porthcawl, Wales $9,000,000
Aug. 14-17 The Standard Portland Classic TBD, Portland, Ore. $2,000,000
Aug. 21-24 CPKC Women’s Open Mississaugua Golf & Country Club in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada $2,600,000
Aug. 28-31 FM Championship TPC Boston, Norton, Mass. $4,100,000
Sept. 11-14 Kroger Queen City Championship TPC River's Bend, Maineville, Ohio $2,000,000
Sept. 19-21 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. $3,000,000
Oct. 1-4 Lotte Championship Hoakalei CC, Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii $3,000,000
Oct. 9-12 Buick LPGA Shanghai Qizhong Garden GC, Shanghai, China $2,200,000
Oct. 16-19 BMW Ladies Championship TBA, South Korea $2,300,000
Oct. 23-26 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown New Korea Country Club, Goyang, South Korea $2,000,000
Oct. 30 - Nov. 2 Maybank Championship Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia $3,000,000
Nov. 6-9 Toto Japan Classic Seta Golf Course, Otsu-shi,Shiga, Japan $2,100,000
Nov. 13-16 The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Pelican GC, Belleair, Fla. $3,250,000
Nov. 20-23 CME Group Tour Championship Tiburon GC, Naples, Fla. $11,000,000

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.