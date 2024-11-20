2025 LPGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2025 LPGA Tour schedule has been announced, with record prize money for the 33-event docket that means better playing opportunities across the board.

The LPGA is expecting to play for a minimum total purse of more than $131 million, marking a dramatic increase from last season's record total prize money.

The most significant changes to the schedule are increases to purses in more than half the schedule.

Purse-boosted events

The biggest purse on the 2025 LPGA Tour schedule comes in the major championships, with seven-figure purse increases in three of five majors, which will all see purse increases. The season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions will see a $500,000 increase along with a later start to the season.

The following additional events increased their purses:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: +$500,000

HSBC Women's World Championship: $600,000

Blue Bay LPGA: +$300,000

Ford Championship: +$250,000

JM Eagle LA Championship: +$750,000

The Chevron Championship: +$2,700,000

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: +$400,000

US Women’s Open: +$1,000,000

Dow Championship: +$300,000

Amundi Evian Championship: +$1,500,000

AIG Women’s Open: +$500,000

The Standard Portland Classic: +$250,000

FM Championship: +$1,100,000

Buick LPGA Shanghai: +$100,000

BMW Ladies Championship: +$100,000

Toto Japan Classic: +$100,000

Additional purse increases can be expected to be announced throughout the season.

New events

There new events on the schedule are the Black Desert Championship in Utah and the Riviera Maya Open in Mexico. The long-running LPGA Tour stop in Toledo, Ohio, comes off the schedule to become a unique dual event with the Epson Tour and Legends of the LPGA.

2025 LPGA Tour schedule