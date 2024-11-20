2025 LPGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2025 LPGA Tour schedule has been announced, with record prize money for the 33-event docket that means better playing opportunities across the board.
The LPGA is expecting to play for a minimum total purse of more than $131 million, marking a dramatic increase from last season's record total prize money.
The most significant changes to the schedule are increases to purses in more than half the schedule.
Purse-boosted events
The biggest purse on the 2025 LPGA Tour schedule comes in the major championships, with seven-figure purse increases in three of five majors, which will all see purse increases. The season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions will see a $500,000 increase along with a later start to the season.
The following additional events increased their purses:
- Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: +$500,000
- HSBC Women's World Championship: $600,000
- Blue Bay LPGA: +$300,000
- Ford Championship: +$250,000
- JM Eagle LA Championship: +$750,000
- The Chevron Championship: +$2,700,000
- KPMG Women's PGA Championship: +$400,000
- US Women’s Open: +$1,000,000
- Dow Championship: +$300,000
- Amundi Evian Championship: +$1,500,000
- AIG Women’s Open: +$500,000
- The Standard Portland Classic: +$250,000
- FM Championship: +$1,100,000
- Buick LPGA Shanghai: +$100,000
- BMW Ladies Championship: +$100,000
- Toto Japan Classic: +$100,000
Additional purse increases can be expected to be announced throughout the season.
New events
There new events on the schedule are the Black Desert Championship in Utah and the Riviera Maya Open in Mexico. The long-running LPGA Tour stop in Toledo, Ohio, comes off the schedule to become a unique dual event with the Epson Tour and Legends of the LPGA.
2025 LPGA Tour schedule
|DATES
|TOURNAMENT
|COURSE
|PURSE
|Jan. 30 - Feb. 2
|Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
|Lake Nona G&CC, Orlando, Fla.
|$2,000,000
|Feb. 6-9
|Founders Cup
|Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla.
|$2,000,000
|Feb. 20-23
|Honda LPGA Thailand
|Siam CC, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
|$1,700,000
|Feb. 27 - March 2
|HSBC Women's World Championship
|Sentosa GC, Singapore
|$2,400,000
|March 6-9
|Blue Bay LPGA
|Blue Bay GC, Hainan Island, China
|$2,500,000
|March 20-23
|Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship
|Palos Verdes GC, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
|$2,000,000
|March 27-30
|Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass
|TBD
|$2,250,000
|April 2-6
|T-Mobile Match Play pres. by MGM Rewards
|Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, Nev.
|$2,000,000
|April 17-20
|JM Eagle LA Championship
|El Caballero CC, Los Angeles, Calif.
|$3,750,000
|
|April 24-27
|The Chevron Championship
|The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
|$7,900,000
|May 1-4
|Black Desert Championship
|Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah
|$3,000,000
|May 8-11
|Mizuho Americas Open
|Liberty National GC, Jersey City, N.J.
|$3,000,000
|May 22-25
|Riviera Maya Open
|TBD, Cancun, Mexico
|$2,500,000
|May 29 - June 1
|U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally
|Erin Hills Golf Course, Erin, Wisconsin
|$12,000,000
|June 6-8
|ShopRite LPGA Classic
|Seaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course), Galloway, N.J.
|$1,750,000
|June 12-15
|Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
|Blythefield CC, Grand Rapids, Mich.
|$3,000,000
|June 19-22
|KPMG Women's PGA Championship
|PGA Frisco's Fields Ranch East, Frisco, Texas
|$10,400,000
|
|June 26-29
|Dow Championship
|Midland CC, Midland, Mich.
|$3,300,000
|July 10-13
|Amundi Evian Championship
|Evian Resort GC, Evian-les-Bains, France
|$8,000,000
|July 24-27
|ISPS Handa Women’s Ladies Scottish Open
|Dundonald Links, Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland
|$2,000,000
|July 31 - Aug. 3
|AIG Women’s Open
|Royal Porthcawl, Porthcawl, Wales
|$9,000,000
|Aug. 14-17
|The Standard Portland Classic
|TBD, Portland, Ore.
|$2,000,000
|Aug. 21-24
|CPKC Women’s Open
|Mississaugua Golf & Country Club in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
|$2,600,000
|Aug. 28-31
|FM Championship
|TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
|$4,100,000
|Sept. 11-14
|Kroger Queen City Championship
|TPC River's Bend, Maineville, Ohio
|$2,000,000
|Sept. 19-21
|Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
|Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
|$3,000,000
|Oct. 1-4
|Lotte Championship
|Hoakalei CC, Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii
|$3,000,000
|Oct. 9-12
|Buick LPGA Shanghai
|Qizhong Garden GC, Shanghai, China
|$2,200,000
|Oct. 16-19
|BMW Ladies Championship
|TBA, South Korea
|$2,300,000
|Oct. 23-26
|Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown
|New Korea Country Club, Goyang, South Korea
|$2,000,000
|Oct. 30 - Nov. 2
|Maybank Championship
|Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|$3,000,000
|Nov. 6-9
|Toto Japan Classic
|Seta Golf Course, Otsu-shi,Shiga, Japan
|$2,100,000
|Nov. 13-16
|The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
|Pelican GC, Belleair, Fla.
|$3,250,000
|Nov. 20-23
|CME Group Tour Championship
|Tiburon GC, Naples, Fla.
|$11,000,000