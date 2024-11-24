2024 CME Group Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 CME Group Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jeeno Thitikul, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Thitikul won once again on the LPGA Tour, earning a one-shot victory over Angel Yin in the season finale in Florida. A final-round 65 beat Yin's 66 on Sunday to earn the one-shot winning margin.

Lydia Ko, a prior winner here, finished alone in third place and five shots out of Thitikul's winning tally.

Thitikul won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $11,000,000 purse.

CME Group Tour Championship recap notes

Thitikul picks up the win in the final LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for another time to cap off the year.

By winning the event, Thitikul won the Race to the CME Globe, with the biggest payday in women's professional golf as her prize.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut with 60 players finishing the tournament in the latest tournament of the season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule is now complete.

2024 CME Group Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details