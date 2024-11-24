2024 CME Group Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Featured LPGA Tour

2024 CME Group Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

November 24, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
NAPLES, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 24: Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand poses with the trophy after winning the CME Group Tour Championship 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on November 24, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)


The 2024 CME Group Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jeeno Thitikul, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Thitikul won once again on the LPGA Tour, earning a one-shot victory over Angel Yin in the season finale in Florida. A final-round 65 beat Yin's 66 on Sunday to earn the one-shot winning margin.

Lydia Ko, a prior winner here, finished alone in third place and five shots out of Thitikul's winning tally.

Thitikul won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $11,000,000 purse.

CME Group Tour Championship recap notes

Thitikul picks up the win in the final LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for another time to cap off the year.

By winning the event, Thitikul won the Race to the CME Globe, with the biggest payday in women's professional golf as her prize.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut with 60 players finishing the tournament in the latest tournament of the season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule is now complete.

2024 CME Group Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jeeno Thitikul -22 71 67 63 65 266 $4,000,000
2 Angel Yin -21 65 69 67 66 267 $1,000,000
3 Lydia Ko -17 67 74 67 63 271 $550,000
4 Ruoning Yin -16 70 68 66 68 272 $350,000
T5 Nelly Korda -15 72 66 69 66 273 $227,500
T5 Narin An -15 64 72 69 68 273 $227,500
7 Nataliya Guseva -14 70 69 67 68 274 $155,000
T8 Brooke M. Henderson -13 69 71 69 66 275 $119,125
T8 Amy Yang -13 69 69 71 66 275 $119,125
T8 Ayaka Furue -13 69 69 69 68 275 $119,125
T8 Hye-Jin Choi -13 68 68 71 68 275 $119,125
T12 Marina Alex -12 66 76 68 66 276 $94,000
T12 Jennifer Kupcho -12 70 69 69 68 276 $94,000
T12 Jin Young Ko -12 68 71 69 68 276 $94,000
T12 Celine Boutier -12 67 73 67 69 276 $94,000
T16 Ally Ewing -11 71 70 68 68 277 $84,500
T16 Lucy Li -11 70 69 67 71 277 $84,500
T16 Charley Hull -11 73 66 66 72 277 $84,500
T19 Ariya Jutanugarn -10 67 77 70 64 278 $80,167
T19 Mi Hyang Lee -10 68 74 69 67 278 $80,167
T19 Hannah Green -10 69 71 69 69 278 $80,167
T22 Megan Khang -9 69 75 70 65 279 $77,000
T22 Ryann O'Toole -9 71 72 69 67 279 $77,000
T22 Linn Grant -9 67 73 72 67 279 $77,000
T25 Mao Saigo -8 73 70 71 66 280 $73,000
T25 Grace Kim -8 68 74 70 68 280 $73,000
T25 Yealimi Noh -8 74 69 68 69 280 $73,000
T25 Albane Valenzuela -8 67 74 70 69 280 $73,000
T25 A Lim Kim -8 74 70 66 70 280 $73,000
T30 Sei Young Kim -7 73 69 76 63 281 $68,500
T30 Minjee Lee -7 68 76 69 68 281 $68,500
T30 Chanettee Wannasaen -7 71 71 71 68 281 $68,500
T30 Pajaree Anannarukarn -7 69 72 69 71 281 $68,500
T30 Jasmine Suwannapura -7 70 72 66 73 281 $68,500
T35 Gabriela Ruffels -6 69 74 71 68 282 $64,750
T35 Allisen Corpuz -6 66 76 72 68 282 $64,750
T35 Haeran Ryu -6 71 71 71 69 282 $64,750
T35 Hyo Joo Kim -6 69 73 71 69 282 $64,750
T35 Linnea Strom -6 68 72 71 71 282 $64,750
T40 Lilia Vu -5 72 71 68 72 283 $62,250
T40 Xiyu Janet Lin -5 70 70 71 72 283 $62,250
T42 Leona Maguire -4 69 76 71 68 284 $60,750
T42 Jin Hee Im -4 70 75 70 69 284 $60,750
T42 Andrea Lee -4 72 70 72 70 284 $60,750
T42 Esther Henseleit -4 75 69 69 71 284 $60,750
T46 Carlota Ciganda -3 69 75 73 68 285 $59,000
T46 Sarah Schmelzel -3 72 72 71 70 285 $59,000
T46 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -3 69 71 74 71 285 $59,000
T49 Yuka Saso -2 70 73 74 69 286 $57,583
T49 Maja Stark -2 70 71 73 72 286 $57,583
T49 Lexi Thompson -2 73 68 71 74 286 $57,583
T52 Lauren Coughlin E 72 73 75 68 288 $56,750
T52 Arpichaya Yubol E 70 75 71 72 288 $56,750
T52 Rose Zhang E 71 72 71 74 288 $56,750
T55 Jenny Shin 1 74 73 77 65 289 $56,000
T55 Moriya Jutanugarn 1 73 74 71 71 289 $56,000
T55 Nasa Hataoka 1 67 75 75 72 289 $56,000
58 Bailey Tardy 2 76 74 69 71 290 $55,500
59 Madelene Sagstrom 4 72 74 76 70 292 $55,250
60 Patty Tavatanakit 6 73 72 77 72 294 $55,000

