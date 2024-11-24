2024 CME Group Tour Championship money: Purse, winner's share, updated LPGA Tour prize money payout
CMC LPGA Tour

2024 CME Group Tour Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, updated LPGA Tour prize money payout

November 24, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
10 August 2024, France, Paris: Olympics, Paris 2024, Golf, Singles, Ladies, 4th round, Lydia Ko from New Zealand waves after her victory. Photo: Jan Woitas/dpa (Photo by Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images)


The 2024 CME Group Tour Championship prize money payout is from the $11 million purse, with 60 professional players who complete four rounds at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the CME Group Tour Championship prize pool is at $4,000,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,000,000. CME Group Tour Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

The CME Group Tour Championship field is headed by Nelly Korda, Charley Hull and more.

This tournament started with 60 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every player who made the field is paid for the week.

LISTEN TO GOLF NEWS NET RADIO 24/7
FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship from the correct 2024 CME Group Tour Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is typically down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. When more than 65 professional players make the cut, the payout is modified to ensure all players are paid, with the winner always getting 15 percent of the purse.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will win the Race to the CME Globe.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 CME Group Tour Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $4,000,000
2 $1,000,000
3 $550,000
4 $350,000
5 $260,000
6 $195,000
7 $155,000
8 $136,000
9 $120,000
10 $113,500
11 $107,000
12 $101,000
13 $96,000
14 $91,000
15 $88,000
16 $86,000
17 $84,500
18 $83,000
19 $81,500
20 $80,000
21 $79,000
22 $78,000
23 $77,000
24 $76,000
25 $75,000
26 $74,000
27 $73,000
28 $72,000
29 $71,000
30 $70,000
31 $69,250
32 $68,500
33 $67,750
34 $67,000
35 $66,250
36 $65,500
37 $64,750
38 $64,000
39 $63,250
40 $62,500
41 $62,000
42 $61,500
43 $61,000
44 $60,500
45 $60,000
46 $59,500
47 $59,000
48 $58,500
49 $58,000
50 $57,500
51 $57,250
52 $57,000
53 $56,750
54 $56,500
55 $56,250
56 $56,000
57 $55,750
58 $55,500
59 $55,250
60 $55,000

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.