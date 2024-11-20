Australian PGA Championship history, results and past winners
Australian PGA Championship history, results and past winners

November 20, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The Australian PGA Championship is one of the two biggest Australian golf tournaments on the schedule, with the event having been conducted since 1929.

The event, which is one of the top events in Australia besides the Australian Open, is considered one of the biggest tournaments in Australian golf.

Like the PGA Championship conducted by the PGA of America, the championship was originally a match-play affair. It remained a professional match-play event from 1929 through 1964 before becoming a 72-hole stroke-play event. It returned to match play in 1973 for just one year.

Kel Nagle holds the record for the most Australian PGA Championship wins with six. Bill Dunk is next best on the list with five wins. Robert Allenby has four wins, and Cameron Smith has three.

The Australian PGA Championship has seen an increase in prestige in recent years.

Australian PGA Championship format

Australian PGA Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field, which is 156 players, is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a sudden-death playoff is conducted to determine a winner.

Most frequent Australian PGA Championship hosts

  1. Palmer Coolum Resort: 11
  2. Royal Melbourne: 10

Australian PGA Championship past sponsors

Australian PGA Championship has had a singular name over the years:

  • 2024: BMW Australian PGA Championship
  • 2022-2023: Fortinet Australian PGA Championship
  • 2004-2008: Cadbury Schweppes Australian PGA Championship
  • 1996-1998: Mastercard Australian PGA Championship
  • 1994: Reebok Australian PGA Championship
  • 1991-1993: Ford Australian PGA Championship
  • 1987: ESP Australian PGA Championship
  • 1984-1986: Toshiba Australian PGA Championship
  • 1983: Yakka Australian PGA Championship
  • 1978-1982: Mayne Nickless Australian PGA Championship
  • 1977: Telecom Australian PGA Championship
  • 1965: Guinness Australian PGA Championship
  • 1946-1964, 1966-1976, 1988-1990, 1999-2003, 2009-2021: Australian PGA Championship
  • 1929-1939: Australian Professional Championship

Australian PGA Championship history & results

Stroke-play results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY HOST
2023 Min Woo Lee 264 −20 3 Royal Queensland
2022 (Nov) Cameron Smith (3) 270 −14 3 Royal Queensland
2022 (Jan) Jediah Morgan 262 −22 11 Royal Queensland
2021 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 Adam Scott (2) 275 −13 2 Royal Pines
2018 Cameron Smith (2) 272 −16 2 Royal Pines
2017 Cameron Smith 270 −18 PO Royal Pines
2016 Harold Varner III 269 −19 2 Royal Pines
2015 Nathan Holman 288 E PO Royal Pines
2014 Greg Chalmers (2) 277 −11 PO Royal Pines
2013 Adam Scott 270 −14 4 Royal Pines
2012 Daniel Popovic 272 −16 4 Palmer Coolum
2011 Greg Chalmers 276 −12 PO Hyatt Coolum
2010 Peter Senior (3) 276 −12 PO Hyatt Coolum
2009 Robert Allenby (4) 270 −14 4 Hyatt Coolum
2008 Geoff Ogilvy 274 −14 2 Hyatt Coolum
2007 Peter Lonard (3) 268 −20 3 Hyatt Coolum
2006 Nick O'Hern 266 −22 PO Hyatt Coolum
2005 Robert Allenby (3) 270 −18 1 Hyatt Coolum
2004 Peter Lonard (2) 270 −18 2 Hyatt Coolum
2003 Peter Senior (2) 271 −17 1 Hyatt Coolum
2002 Peter Lonard  Jarrod Moseley 271 −17 PO Hyatt Coolum
2001 Robert Allenby (2) 273 −15 1 Royal Queensland
2000 Robert Allenby 275 −13 1 Royal Queensland
1999 Greg Turner 278 −10 2 Victoria
1998 David Howell 275 −13 7 New South Wales
1997 Andrew Coltart (2) 285 −3 4 New South Wales
1996 Phil Tataurangi 279 −9 1 New South Wales
1995 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1994 Andrew Coltart 281 −7 2 New South Wales
1993 Ian Baker-Finch 275 −9 PO Concord
1992 Craig Parry 269 −15 3 Concord
1991 Wayne Grady (2) 271 −13 3 Concord
1990 Brett Ogle 273 −11 5 Riverside Oaks
1989 Peter Senior 274 −14 1 Riverside Oaks
1988 Wayne Grady 275 −13 PO Riverside Oaks
1987 Roger Mackay 284 −8 1 The Lakes
1986 Mike Harwood 275 −13 2 Castle Hill
1985 Greg Norman (2) 273 −15 8 Castle Hill
1984 Greg Norman 277 −11 8 Monash
1983 Bob Shearer 288 E 2 Royal Melbourne
1982 Graham Marsh 282 −6 3 Royal Melbourne
1981 Seve Ballesteros 282 −6 3 Royal Melbourne
1980 Sam Torrance 282 −6 2 Royal Melbourne
1979 Stewart Ginn 284 E 3 Royal Melbourne
1978 Hale Irwin 278 −6 8 Royal Melbourne
1977 Mike Cahill 278 −10 4 Yarra Yarra
1976 Bill Dunk (5) 281 −7 PO Rosebud
1975 Vic Bennetts 287 3 3 Burleigh Heads
1974 Bill Dunk (4) 279 −9 PO Liverpool
1973 Randall Vines (2) Match Play N/A N/A Bonnie Doon
1972 Randall Vines 290 −2 2 The Lakes
1971 Bill Dunk (3) 273 −7 3 Surfers Paradise
1970 Bruce Devlin (2) 275 −5 3 Surfers Paradise
1969 Bruce Devlin 277 −11 3 Royal Canberra
1968 Kel Nagle (6) 276 −20 6 Metropolitan
1967 Peter Thomson 282 −14 1 Metropolitan
1966 Bill Dunk (2) 279 −9 7 Royal Sydney
1965 Kel Nagle (5) 276 −16 1 Riversdale
1964 Col Johnston (2) 275 −13 1 Monash

Match-play results

YEAR WINNER FINAL RUNNER-UP HOST
1973 Randall Vines (2) 2 and 1 Bonnie Doon
1963 Col Johnston 3 and 2 Oatlands
1962 Bill Dunk 8 and 7 Rossdale
1961 Alan Murray 2 and 1 Rossdale
1960 John Sullivan 2 up Royal Fremantle
1959 Kel Nagle (4) 5 and 3 New South Wales
1958 Kel Nagle (3) 6 and 5 Kooyonga
1957 Gary Player 2 up Huntingdale
1956 Les Wilson 4 and 2 St Michael's
1955 Ossie Pickworth (3) 8 and 7 Indooroopilly
1954 Kel Nagle (2) 1 up Royal Sydney
1953 Ossie Pickworth (2) 1 up Royal Melbourne
1952 Bill Holder 2 and 1 Roseville
1951 Norman Von Nida (4) 6 and 5 Metropolitan
1950 Norman Von Nida (3) 6 and 5 The Lakes
1949 Kel Nagle 7 and 5 Royal Perth
1948 Norman Von Nida (2) 2 and 1 Kingston Beach
1947 Ossie Pickworth 2 and 1 Royal Melbourne
1946 Norman Von Nida 1 up Manly
1945 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1944 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1943 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1942 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1941 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1940 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1939 Ted Naismith 7 and 5 Royal Melbourne
1938 Eric Cremin (2) 2 and 1 Royal Adelaide
1937 Eric Cremin 4 and 2 The Australian
1936 Bill Clifford 4 and 2 Metropolitan
1935 Sam Richardson (2) 2 and 1 Royal Adelaide
1934 Lou Kelly 2 and 1 Royal Sydney
1933 Sam Richardson 9 and 7 Royal Melbourne
1932 Fergus McMahon 7 and 6 Royal Adelaide
1931 Don Spence 2 and 1 The Australian
1930 Jock Robertson 2 and 1 Metropolitan
1929 Rufus Stewart 8 and 7 Royal Adelaide

