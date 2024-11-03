2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field: DP World Tour players, rankings
CMC European Tour

November 3, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 29: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 8th hole during the Third Round on Day Four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 29, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)


The 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton and more.

This is set to be a 70-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the first of two events that make up the new DP World Tour playoffs. The top 70 available players in the Race to Dubai points list are invited to play.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being the first of two playoff tournaments on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $9,000,000 purse, with eight of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field

PLAYER
Sam Bairstow
Matthew Baldwin
Dan Bradbury
Daniel Brown
Jorge Campillo
Laurie Canter
Aaron Cockerill
Ugo Coussaud
Sean Crocker
Joe Dean
Alejandro Del Rey
Thomas Detry
Nacho Elvira
Ewen Ferguson
Alex Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Grant Forrest
Dylan Frittelli
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Gavin Green
Julien Guerrier
Tyrrell Hatton
Angel Hidalgo
Calum Hill
Nicolai Højgaard
Rasmus Højgaard
Rikuya Hoshino
Casey Jarvis
Matthew Jordan
Frederic Lacroix
Romain Langasque
Francesco Laporta
Thriston Lawrence
Min Woo Lee
Shane Lowry
Joost Luiten
Robert Macintyre
Matteo Manassero
Richard Mansell
Rory Mcilroy
Tom Mckibbin
Adrian Meronk
David Micheluzzi
Guido Migliozzi
Keita Nakajima
Joaquin Niemann
Niklas Norgaard
Thorbjørn Olesen
Adrian Otaegui
Yannik Paul
David Ravetto
Justin Rose
Antoine Rozner
Adrien Saddier
Jayden Schaper
Adam Scott
Shubhankar Sharma
Marcel Siem
Jordan Smith
Sebastian Söderberg
Brandon Stone
Andy Sullivan
Jesper Svensson
Connor Syme
Darius Van Driel
Johannes Veerman
Matt Wallace
Paul Waring
Bernd Wiesberger
Jeff Winther

Top 50 players in 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field

RANK PLAYER
3 Rory McIlroy
10 Tommy Fleetwood
16 Robert MacIntyre
20 Tyrrell Hatton
28 Shane Lowry
41 Justin Rose
44 Min Woo Lee
50 Thriston Lawrence

