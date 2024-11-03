2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field: DP World Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton and more.

This is set to be a 70-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the first of two events that make up the new DP World Tour playoffs. The top 70 available players in the Race to Dubai points list are invited to play.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being the first of two playoff tournaments on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $9,000,000 purse, with eight of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field

PLAYER Sam Bairstow Matthew Baldwin Dan Bradbury Daniel Brown Jorge Campillo Laurie Canter Aaron Cockerill Ugo Coussaud Sean Crocker Joe Dean Alejandro Del Rey Thomas Detry Nacho Elvira Ewen Ferguson Alex Fitzpatrick Tommy Fleetwood Grant Forrest Dylan Frittelli Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Gavin Green Julien Guerrier Tyrrell Hatton Angel Hidalgo Calum Hill Nicolai Højgaard Rasmus Højgaard Rikuya Hoshino Casey Jarvis Matthew Jordan Frederic Lacroix Romain Langasque Francesco Laporta Thriston Lawrence Min Woo Lee Shane Lowry Joost Luiten Robert Macintyre Matteo Manassero Richard Mansell Rory Mcilroy Tom Mckibbin Adrian Meronk David Micheluzzi Guido Migliozzi Keita Nakajima Joaquin Niemann Niklas Norgaard Thorbjørn Olesen Adrian Otaegui Yannik Paul David Ravetto Justin Rose Antoine Rozner Adrien Saddier Jayden Schaper Adam Scott Shubhankar Sharma Marcel Siem Jordan Smith Sebastian Söderberg Brandon Stone Andy Sullivan Jesper Svensson Connor Syme Darius Van Driel Johannes Veerman Matt Wallace Paul Waring Bernd Wiesberger Jeff Winther

Top 50 players in 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field