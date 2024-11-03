2024 Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard, how much each golfer won
Challenge Tour CMC Featured

November 3, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
ALCUDIA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 01: Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays looks on day two of the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final supported by the R&A 2024 at Club de Golf Alcanada on November 01, 2024 in Port d'Alcúdia, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)


The 2024 Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final final leaderboard is headed by winner Kristoffer Reitan, who topped the Challenge Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Club de Golf Alcanada in Port d'Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain.

Reitan won on the Challenge Tour in dramatic fashion, earning a one-shot victory over Angel Ayora and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen on 23-under 265. In the process, he moved up 29 spots in the season-long points race to earn a DP World Tour card for 2024-2025.

Neergaard-Petersen hit a ball out of bounds late in the round with the lead that caused him to stumble, but he finished the season atop the points race.

Reitan won the €45,000 winner's share of the €500,000 purse.

Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final recap notes

Reitan earned 835 Road to Mallorca points as a Challenge Tour member, with its season-long points race coming to an end for 2024. He also earned 5.33 Official World Golf Ranking points.

There was not a 36-hole cut, with 46 of 46 starting players finishing the event in the final completed event of the season.

The Challenge Tour season is over, with 22 players earning DP World Tour cards for the 2024-2025 season.

2024 Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Kristoffer Reitan -23 65 64 68 68 265 €85,000
T2 Angel Ayora -22 62 65 68 71 266 €44,000
T2 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen -22 63 69 62 72 266 €44,000
4 Oliver Lindell -17 66 68 71 66 271 €28,000
T5 Frank Kennedy -16 69 70 68 65 272 €21,500
T5 Nicolai Kristensen -16 66 69 71 66 272 €21,500
7 Martin Couvra -15 66 69 73 65 273 €17,500
8 Andreas Halvorsen -14 74 69 64 67 274 €15,000
T9 Björn Åkesson -13 71 66 71 67 275 €11,600
T9 Hamish Brown -13 70 67 69 69 275 €11,600
T9 Gregorio De Leo -13 68 70 70 67 275 €11,600
T9 John Parry -13 72 67 72 64 275 €11,600
T9 Justin Walters -13 70 70 67 68 275 €11,600
T14 Félix Mory -12 71 71 68 66 276 €8,750
T14 Robin Sciot-Siegrist -12 72 67 67 70 276 €8,750
T14 Jack Senior -12 71 69 72 64 276 €8,750
T14 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen -12 70 69 69 68 276 €8,750
18 Joakim Lagergren -11 66 76 66 69 277 €7,500
T19 David Horsey -10 71 70 66 71 278 €6,337.50
T19 Niklas Lemke -10 67 70 72 69 278 €6,337.50
T19 Jamie Rutherford -10 72 71 69 66 278 €6,337.50
T19 Ben Schmidt -10 70 71 65 72 278 €6,337.50
T23 Joel Moscatel -9 67 72 69 71 279 €5,162.50
T23 Conor Purcell -9 67 75 68 69 279 €5,162.50
T23 Euan Walker -9 69 72 70 68 279 €5,162.50
T23 Daniel Young -9 69 69 74 67 279 €5,162.50
T27 Hayden Hopewell -7 69 68 72 72 281 €4,650
T27 Alexander Levy -7 72 70 72 67 281 €4,650
T27 Mikael Lindberg -7 70 73 71 67 281 €4,650
T27 Lars Van Meijel -7 70 74 70 67 281 €4,650
T31 Wil Besseling -6 71 71 70 70 282 €4,300
T31 Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen -6 67 72 70 73 282 €4,300
T31 Gary Hurley -6 70 69 75 68 282 €4,300
T34 John Axelsen -4 77 68 70 69 284 €4,050
T34 Rhys Enoch -4 70 70 73 71 284 €4,050
T36 Dermot Mcelroy -3 73 71 72 69 285 €3,800
T36 Pierre Pineau -3 71 72 69 73 285 €3,800
T36 Brandon Robinson Thompson -3 71 69 71 74 285 €3,800
T39 Lucas Bjerregaard -2 72 73 71 70 286 €3,500
T39 Benjamin Follett-Smith -2 75 70 68 73 286 €3,500
T39 Sam Hutsby -2 74 67 72 73 286 €3,500
T42 Wilco Nienaber -1 72 74 69 72 287 €3,250
T42 Tapio Pulkkanen -1 72 69 73 73 287 €3,250
44 Deon Germishuys 2 68 77 72 73 290 €3,100
45 Benjamin Hebert 7 70 76 75 74 295 €3,000
46 Christofer Blomstrand 15 77 75 77 74 303 €2,900

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

