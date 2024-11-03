2024 Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final final leaderboard is headed by winner Kristoffer Reitan, who topped the Challenge Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Club de Golf Alcanada in Port d'Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain.

Reitan won on the Challenge Tour in dramatic fashion, earning a one-shot victory over Angel Ayora and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen on 23-under 265. In the process, he moved up 29 spots in the season-long points race to earn a DP World Tour card for 2024-2025.

Neergaard-Petersen hit a ball out of bounds late in the round with the lead that caused him to stumble, but he finished the season atop the points race.

Reitan won the €45,000 winner's share of the €500,000 purse.

Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final recap notes

Reitan earned 835 Road to Mallorca points as a Challenge Tour member, with its season-long points race coming to an end for 2024. He also earned 5.33 Official World Golf Ranking points.

There was not a 36-hole cut, with 46 of 46 starting players finishing the event in the final completed event of the season.

The Challenge Tour season is over, with 22 players earning DP World Tour cards for the 2024-2025 season.

2024 Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

