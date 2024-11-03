2024 European Challenge Tour: 20 points leaders who earned DP World Tour cards
Challenge Tour CMC European Tour

2024 European Challenge Tour: 20 points leaders who earned DP World Tour cards

November 3, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
Credit: Getty Images


The 2024 European Challenge Tour season ended on Sunday with the season-ending Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, which was played this season at Club de Golf Alcanada in Port d'Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain.

At the end of the tournament, won by Kristoffer Reitan, the top 20 players on the 2024 points list earned DP World Tour cards for next season.

Reitan earned his first win of the year, jumped up 29 spots in the the Road to Mallorca, which is the season-long points race.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and John Parry finished in the top two on the points list after the 46-player tournament concluded.

Since Neergaard-Petersen and Parry won three times on the season and earned automatic promotions to the DP World Tour, the top 22 players in the standings earned cards in the final analysis.

The Challenge Tour graduates will be able to start their new journey on the DP World Tour in three weeks, after the 2023-2024 DP World Tour season ends at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in two weeks.

2024 European Challenge Tour: 20 points leaders who earned European Tour cards

POS PLAYER POINTS
1 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 1826.24
2 John Parry 1595.05
3 Oliver Lindell 1497.18
4 Angel Ayora 1487.5
5 Hamish Brown 1477.42
6 Conor Purcell 1309.08
7 Kristoffer Reitan 1094.91
8 Joakim Lagergren 1055.06
9 Jack Senior 1033.47
10 Joel Moscatel 996.16
11 Mikael Lindberg 910.09
12 Alexander Levy 902.07
13 Benjamin Hebert 887.75
14 Robin Williams 884.75
15 Deon Germishuys 848.46
16 Björn Åkesson 819.91
17 Martin Couvra 807.72
18 Brandon Robinson Thompson 806.95
19 Tapio Pulkkanen 731.69
20 Pierre Pineau 715.76
21 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 688.94
22 Lucas Bjerregaard 684.83

