PGA Tour Champions’ American Family Insurance Championship to become team event

Ernie Els let the cat out of the bag in the summer, but the PGA Tour Champions event hosted by Steve Stricker made a big change official: the American Family Insurance Championship will become a team event starting in 2025.

Coinciding with the event's move to TPC Wisconsin from the University Ridge Golf Club, the tournament will go from a 78-player individual affair to a 76-player team event.

“With the tournament moving to a new course in 2025, it’s an ideal time to try a new format as well,” Stricker said in a release formally announcing the change. “I was honored to play in and serve as captain at both the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup, which showcased the excitement that team golf brings.

“This format adds a level of intrigue and competition to the game. We appreciate how the Madison community has embraced the AmFam Champ, and the new format and course will continue to provide a unique experience for our fans.”

LISTEN TO GOLF NEWS NET RADIO 24/7 FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

The top 38 available players on the PGA Tour Champions priority-order list will pick their partners for the event, which started in 2016. The tournament, played June 6-8, will have a $3 million purse, with the winners splitting $600,000. The purse will increase by $600,000 over the 2024 event, won by Els, who took home $360,000.

The format will feature two formats, with a best-ball format for Rounds 1 and 3 and a scramble format in Round 2.

In best-ball (also known as four-ball in a match-play form), each player plays their own golf ball on each hole until the ball is holed, and the team score is the lower of the two partners. In a scramble, each player hits a tee shot, after which both golfers play the second shot from what the team decides is the better spot of the two. This process is continued until the hole is finished, and that determines the team score for that hole.

“The new team format at the American Family Insurance Championship will bring an exciting dynamic to the tournament, and I can’t wait to see the incredible teamwork and competition on display,” said Miller Brady, president of PGA Tour Champions. “As this event enters its first year at TPC Wisconsin, this new team competition promises thrilling golf at a fantastic new venue.”