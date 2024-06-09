2024 American Family Insurance Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 American Family Insurance Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ernie Els, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at University Ridge Golf Club in Madison, Wisconsin.

Els shot a 69 in the final round to get into a playoff with tournament host Steve Stricker on 12-under 204. Then on the first playoff hole at the par-4 18th, Stricker missed a 3-foot putt for par to extend the extra session.

Els wound up winning for the second event in a row, becoming the first player to do so on the PGA Tour Champions since Stricker.

Els won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,400,000 purse.

American Family Insurance Championship recap notes

Els wins the 12th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour for the fourth time.

The money Els -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the Dick's Open in New York.

2024 American Family Insurance Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

