2024 American Family Insurance Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won
June 9, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Ernie Els
The 2024 American Family Insurance Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ernie Els, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at University Ridge Golf Club in Madison, Wisconsin.

Els shot a 69 in the final round to get into a playoff with tournament host Steve Stricker on 12-under 204. Then on the first playoff hole at the par-4 18th, Stricker missed a 3-foot putt for par to extend the extra session.

Els wound up winning for the second event in a row, becoming the first player to do so on the PGA Tour Champions since Stricker.

Els won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,400,000 purse.

American Family Insurance Championship recap notes

Els wins the 12th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour for the fourth time.

The money Els -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the Dick's Open in New York.

2024 American Family Insurance Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Ernie Els -12 71 64 69 204 $360,000
P2 Steve Stricker -12 69 66 69 204 $211,200
3 Cameron Percy -9 70 70 67 207 $172,800
T4 Doug Barron -8 70 72 66 208 $118,400
T4 Stephen Ames -8 73 68 67 208 $118,400
T4 Thomas Bjørn -8 69 70 69 208 $118,400
T7 Ken Tanigawa -7 73 68 68 209 $76,800
T7 Mark Hensby -7 73 67 69 209 $76,800
T7 Greg Chalmers -7 71 68 70 209 $76,800
T10 Glen Day -6 68 74 68 210 $53,280
T10 Chris DiMarco -6 72 67 71 210 $53,280
T10 Shane Bertsch -6 71 68 71 210 $53,280
T10 Thongchai Jaidee -6 71 68 71 210 $53,280
T14 Matt Gogel -5 70 72 69 211 $40,800
T14 Tim Petrovic -5 70 72 69 211 $40,800
T14 Kevin Sutherland -5 72 69 70 211 $40,800
T14 Miguel Angel Jiménez -5 72 68 71 211 $40,800
T14 David Duval -5 69 68 74 211 $40,800
T19 Skip Kendall -4 70 72 70 212 $31,760
T19 Steve Allan -4 70 69 73 212 $31,760
T19 Duffy Waldorf -4 69 70 73 212 $31,760
T22 John Daly -3 74 70 69 213 $23,093
T22 Tom Pernice Jr. -3 74 68 71 213 $22,500
T22 Angel Cabrera -3 73 69 71 213 $22,500
T22 Ricardo Gonzalez -3 73 69 71 213 $22,500
T22 John Senden -3 72 70 71 213 $22,500
T22 Lee Janzen -3 69 72 72 213 $22,500
T22 Scott McCarron -3 71 69 73 213 $22,500
T22 Brian Gay -3 71 68 74 213 $22,500
T22 Steve Flesch -3 70 69 74 213 $22,500
T31 Rod Pampling -2 76 69 69 214 $15,840
T31 Jason Caron -2 76 69 69 214 $15,840
T31 Paul Stankowski -2 75 70 69 214 $15,840
T31 Ken Duke -2 72 72 70 214 $15,840
T31 Jeff Maggert -2 72 71 71 214 $15,840
T31 Boo Weekley -2 68 72 74 214 $15,840
T31 Tim O'Neal -2 70 68 76 214 $15,840
T38 John Huston -1 73 72 70 215 $12,480
T38 Mario Tiziani -1 71 72 72 215 $12,480
T38 Darren Clarke -1 71 71 73 215 $12,480
T38 Jerry Kelly -1 69 69 77 215 $12,480
T42 David Bransdon E 74 72 70 216 $10,320
T42 Tim Herron E 72 73 71 216 $10,320
T42 Jason Gore E 71 72 73 216 $10,320
T42 Michael Wright E 72 69 75 216 $10,320
T42 Justin Leonard E 70 71 75 216 $10,320
T47 Scott Parel 1 74 72 71 217 $7,920
T47 Billy Mayfair 1 74 70 73 217 $7,920
T47 Stuart Appleby 1 75 68 74 217 $7,920
T47 Colin Montgomerie 1 74 69 74 217 $7,920
T47 Y.E. Yang 1 72 68 77 217 $7,920
T52 Vijay Singh 2 75 74 69 218 $5,808
T52 K.J. Choi 2 74 75 69 218 $5,808
T52 Woody Austin 2 73 70 75 218 $5,808
T52 Corey Pavin 2 72 71 75 218 $5,808
T52 Paul Broadhurst 2 72 70 76 218 $5,808
T57 Robert Karlsson 3 81 68 70 219 $4,560
T57 Dicky Pride 3 74 73 72 219 $4,560
T57 Kirk Triplett 3 74 71 74 219 $4,560
T57 Esteban Toledo 3 73 72 74 219 $4,560
T57 Scott Dunlap 3 70 72 77 219 $4,560
T62 Billy Andrade 4 76 74 70 220 $3,720
T62 Joe Durant 4 72 72 76 220 $3,720
T64 Shaun Micheel 5 78 72 71 221 $3,000
T64 Rob Labritz 5 80 69 72 221 $3,000
T64 Richard Green 5 73 74 74 221 $3,000
T64 Fran Quinn 5 72 71 78 221 $3,000
T68 Chad Campbell 6 79 72 71 222 $2,256
T68 José María Olazábal 6 76 72 74 222 $2,256
T68 Marco Dawson 6 70 77 75 222 $2,256
71 Michael Crowley 7 76 74 73 223 $1,968
T72 Heath Slocum 8 71 75 78 224 $1,752
T72 Robert Damron 8 76 69 79 224 $1,752
74 Willie Wood 9 79 74 72 225 $1,584
75 Jay Haas 11 75 74 78 227 $1,488
76 Jim Furyk 16 76 77 79 232 $1,392
77 Jeff Sluman 18 79 79 76 234 $1,296

