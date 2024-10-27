2024 Simmons Bank Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, updated PGA Tour Champions prize money payout

The 2024 Simmons Bank Championship prize money payout is from the $2.3 million purse, with 51 professional players who complete three rounds at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock, Arkansas, earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Simmons Bank Championship prize pool is at $365,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $210,000. The Simmons Bank Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour Champions player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

The Simmons Bank Championship field is headed by Jerry Kelly, David Toms, Padraig Harrington and more.

This tournament started with 54 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Simmons Bank Championship from the correct 2024 Simmons Bank Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

Every player still in the field can improve their position in the final round of this 54-hole event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 700,000 Charles Schwab Cup points, as this is considered an official playoff event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule with dollars converted to two points.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line in PGA Tour Champions events.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour Champions. Winners of these events get better status and access on tour.

2024 Simmons Bank Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout