2024 International Series Thailand final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each Asian Tour golfer won
Asian Tour

October 27, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
BANGKOK, THAILAND: Lee Chieh-po of Chinese Taipei pictured during Round Four on Sunday October 27, 2024 during the International Series Thailand at the Thai Country Club, Bangkok, Thailand. The US$2 million event is staged from October 24-27, 2024. Picture by Graham Uden / Asian Tour.


The 2024 International Series Thailand final leaderboard is headed by winner Lee Chieh-po, who topped the Asian Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Thai Country Club in Thailand.

Lee earned the win to take his first Asian Tour title, taking the tournament with a dramatic one-shot win on 21-under 259.

The Taiwanese player won the breakthrough title of his Asian Tour career with birdies on the final two holes to surpass both Richard T. Lee and LIV Golf League player Peter Uihlein.

Korn Ferry Tour graduate Paul Peterson, M.J. Maguire and Christian Banke all finished in tie for fourth place, three shots off the final pace.

Lee won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

International Series Thailand recap notes

Lee earned 8.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars and several LIV Golf players.

There was a cut this week at 4-under 136, with 68 players finishing the event in the latest event of the 2024 season.

The 2024 Asian Tour schedule continues next week with the BNI Indonesian Masters on the International Series.

2024 International Series Thailand final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Lee Chieh-po -21 64 65 67 63 259 $360,000
T2 Richard T. Lee -20 64 67 67 62 260 $173,000
T2 Peter Uihlein -20 64 62 67 67 260 $173,000
T4 M.J. Maguire -18 67 65 69 61 262 $82,867
T4 Paul Peterson -18 64 69 66 63 262 $82,867
T4 Christian Banke -18 66 62 70 64 262 $82,867
T7 Bjorn Hellgren -16 67 68 65 64 264 $44,380
T7 Nick Voke -16 67 66 67 64 264 $44,380
T7 Maverick Antcliff -16 63 64 69 68 264 $44,380
T7 Charlie Lindh -16 63 68 65 68 264 $44,380
T7 Rayhan Thomas -16 69 63 64 68 264 $44,380
T12 Gunn Charoenkul -15 67 66 69 63 265 $27,900
T12 Jazz Janewattananond -15 70 64 67 64 265 $27,900
T12 Danthai Boonma -15 68 68 63 66 265 $27,900
T12 Rattanon Wannasrichan -15 67 67 65 66 265 $27,900
T12 Jed Morgan -15 63 68 67 67 265 $27,900
T12 John Catlin -15 70 66 61 68 265 $27,900
T12 Miguel Tabuena -15 67 65 65 68 265 $27,900
T19 Marcus Fraser -14 69 67 65 65 266 $21,800
T19 Gaganjeet Bhullar -14 65 66 68 67 266 $21,800
T19 Kazuma Kobori -14 67 65 67 67 266 $21,800
T19 Branden Grace -14 67 67 65 67 266 $21,800
T19 Travis Smyth -14 65 67 66 68 266 $21,800
T24 Suteepat Prateeptienchai -13 65 66 69 67 267 $18,200
T24 Karandeep Kochhar -13 66 69 65 67 267 $18,200
T24 Chapchai Nirat -13 66 69 65 67 267 $18,200
T24 Jaewoong Eom -13 65 68 70 64 267 $18,200
T24 Sadom Kaewkanjana -13 65 65 68 69 267 $18,200
T24 Chan Shih-chang -13 64 66 68 69 267 $18,200
T24 Phachara Khongwatmai -13 69 67 68 63 267 $18,200
T31 Austen Truslow -12 66 66 70 66 268 $14,625
T31 Jack Thompson -12 69 67 66 66 268 $14,625
T31 Justin Quiban -12 68 67 65 68 268 $14,625
T31 Jbe Kruger -12 66 68 69 65 268 $14,625
T31 Tirawat Kaewsiribandit -12 71 64 68 65 268 $14,625
T31 Sihwan Kim -12 69 64 66 69 268 $14,625
T31 Carlos Pigem -12 67 65 66 70 268 $14,625
T31 Ahmad Baig -12 66 67 63 72 268 $14,625
T39 Sampson Zheng -11 64 69 68 68 269 $12,060
T39 Wade Ormsby -11 67 67 69 66 269 $12,060
T39 Stefano Mazzoli -11 69 67 67 66 269 $12,060
T39 David Boriboonsub -11 65 65 67 72 269 $12,060
T39 Chanmin Jung -11 67 69 69 64 269 $12,060
T44 Runchanapong Youprayong -10 69 66 67 68 270 $10,733
T44 Santiago De la Fuente -10 65 65 71 69 270 $10,733
T44 Ian Snyman -10 69 65 69 67 270 $10,733
T47 Atiruj Winaicharoenchai -9 70 66 65 70 271 $9,000
T47 Sam Horsfield -9 67 65 70 69 271 $9,000
T47 Nirun Sae-Ueng -9 65 69 69 68 271 $9,000
T47 Ben Campbell -9 65 70 68 68 271 $9,000
T47 Chen Guxin -9 67 69 67 68 271 $9,000
T47 Chris Wood -9 65 67 71 68 271 $9,000
T47 Kieran Vincent -9 68 68 67 68 271 $9,000
T54 Itthipat Buranatanyarat -8 68 67 67 70 272 $7,300
T54 Liu Yanwei -8 67 67 69 69 272 $7,300
T54 Zach Murray -8 66 68 70 68 272 $7,300
T54 Chonjarern Baramithanaseth -8 68 64 73 67 272 $7,300
T58 Tobias Jonsson -7 68 66 70 69 273 $6,600
T58 Ho Yu-cheng -7 66 68 70 69 273 $6,600
T58 Jeunghun Wang -7 66 69 70 68 273 $6,600
61 Nattawat Suvajanakorn -6 68 68 69 69 274 $6,200
T62 Junggon Hwang -5 72 64 66 73 275 $5,900
T62 Steve Lewton -5 67 68 71 69 275 $5,900
T64 Natipong Srithong -4 69 66 67 74 276 $5,400
T64 Aaron Wilkin -4 69 67 71 69 276 $5,400
T64 Jaco Ahlers -4 69 67 71 69 276 $5,400
67 Andrew Dodt -1 67 69 70 73 279 $5,000
68 Liu Yen-hung E 69 67 67 77 280 $4,800

