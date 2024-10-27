2024 International Series Thailand final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each Asian Tour golfer won

The 2024 International Series Thailand final leaderboard is headed by winner Lee Chieh-po, who topped the Asian Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Thai Country Club in Thailand.
Lee earned the win to take his first Asian Tour title, taking the tournament with a dramatic one-shot win on 21-under 259.
The Taiwanese player won the breakthrough title of his Asian Tour career with birdies on the final two holes to surpass both Richard T. Lee and LIV Golf League player Peter Uihlein.
Korn Ferry Tour graduate Paul Peterson, M.J. Maguire and Christian Banke all finished in tie for fourth place, three shots off the final pace.
Lee won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
International Series Thailand recap notes
Lee earned 8.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars and several LIV Golf players.
There was a cut this week at 4-under 136, with 68 players finishing the event in the latest event of the 2024 season.
The 2024 Asian Tour schedule continues next week with the BNI Indonesian Masters on the International Series.
2024 International Series Thailand final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Lee Chieh-po
|-21
|64
|65
|67
|63
|259
|$360,000
|T2
|Richard T. Lee
|-20
|64
|67
|67
|62
|260
|$173,000
|T2
|Peter Uihlein
|-20
|64
|62
|67
|67
|260
|$173,000
|T4
|M.J. Maguire
|-18
|67
|65
|69
|61
|262
|$82,867
|T4
|Paul Peterson
|-18
|64
|69
|66
|63
|262
|$82,867
|T4
|Christian Banke
|-18
|66
|62
|70
|64
|262
|$82,867
|T7
|Bjorn Hellgren
|-16
|67
|68
|65
|64
|264
|$44,380
|T7
|Nick Voke
|-16
|67
|66
|67
|64
|264
|$44,380
|T7
|Maverick Antcliff
|-16
|63
|64
|69
|68
|264
|$44,380
|T7
|Charlie Lindh
|-16
|63
|68
|65
|68
|264
|$44,380
|T7
|Rayhan Thomas
|-16
|69
|63
|64
|68
|264
|$44,380
|T12
|Gunn Charoenkul
|-15
|67
|66
|69
|63
|265
|$27,900
|T12
|Jazz Janewattananond
|-15
|70
|64
|67
|64
|265
|$27,900
|T12
|Danthai Boonma
|-15
|68
|68
|63
|66
|265
|$27,900
|T12
|Rattanon Wannasrichan
|-15
|67
|67
|65
|66
|265
|$27,900
|T12
|Jed Morgan
|-15
|63
|68
|67
|67
|265
|$27,900
|T12
|John Catlin
|-15
|70
|66
|61
|68
|265
|$27,900
|T12
|Miguel Tabuena
|-15
|67
|65
|65
|68
|265
|$27,900
|T19
|Marcus Fraser
|-14
|69
|67
|65
|65
|266
|$21,800
|T19
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|-14
|65
|66
|68
|67
|266
|$21,800
|T19
|Kazuma Kobori
|-14
|67
|65
|67
|67
|266
|$21,800
|T19
|Branden Grace
|-14
|67
|67
|65
|67
|266
|$21,800
|T19
|Travis Smyth
|-14
|65
|67
|66
|68
|266
|$21,800
|T24
|Suteepat Prateeptienchai
|-13
|65
|66
|69
|67
|267
|$18,200
|T24
|Karandeep Kochhar
|-13
|66
|69
|65
|67
|267
|$18,200
|T24
|Chapchai Nirat
|-13
|66
|69
|65
|67
|267
|$18,200
|T24
|Jaewoong Eom
|-13
|65
|68
|70
|64
|267
|$18,200
|T24
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|-13
|65
|65
|68
|69
|267
|$18,200
|T24
|Chan Shih-chang
|-13
|64
|66
|68
|69
|267
|$18,200
|T24
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|-13
|69
|67
|68
|63
|267
|$18,200
|T31
|Austen Truslow
|-12
|66
|66
|70
|66
|268
|$14,625
|T31
|Jack Thompson
|-12
|69
|67
|66
|66
|268
|$14,625
|T31
|Justin Quiban
|-12
|68
|67
|65
|68
|268
|$14,625
|T31
|Jbe Kruger
|-12
|66
|68
|69
|65
|268
|$14,625
|T31
|Tirawat Kaewsiribandit
|-12
|71
|64
|68
|65
|268
|$14,625
|T31
|Sihwan Kim
|-12
|69
|64
|66
|69
|268
|$14,625
|T31
|Carlos Pigem
|-12
|67
|65
|66
|70
|268
|$14,625
|T31
|Ahmad Baig
|-12
|66
|67
|63
|72
|268
|$14,625
|T39
|Sampson Zheng
|-11
|64
|69
|68
|68
|269
|$12,060
|T39
|Wade Ormsby
|-11
|67
|67
|69
|66
|269
|$12,060
|T39
|Stefano Mazzoli
|-11
|69
|67
|67
|66
|269
|$12,060
|T39
|David Boriboonsub
|-11
|65
|65
|67
|72
|269
|$12,060
|T39
|Chanmin Jung
|-11
|67
|69
|69
|64
|269
|$12,060
|T44
|Runchanapong Youprayong
|-10
|69
|66
|67
|68
|270
|$10,733
|T44
|Santiago De la Fuente
|-10
|65
|65
|71
|69
|270
|$10,733
|T44
|Ian Snyman
|-10
|69
|65
|69
|67
|270
|$10,733
|T47
|Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
|-9
|70
|66
|65
|70
|271
|$9,000
|T47
|Sam Horsfield
|-9
|67
|65
|70
|69
|271
|$9,000
|T47
|Nirun Sae-Ueng
|-9
|65
|69
|69
|68
|271
|$9,000
|T47
|Ben Campbell
|-9
|65
|70
|68
|68
|271
|$9,000
|T47
|Chen Guxin
|-9
|67
|69
|67
|68
|271
|$9,000
|T47
|Chris Wood
|-9
|65
|67
|71
|68
|271
|$9,000
|T47
|Kieran Vincent
|-9
|68
|68
|67
|68
|271
|$9,000
|T54
|Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|-8
|68
|67
|67
|70
|272
|$7,300
|T54
|Liu Yanwei
|-8
|67
|67
|69
|69
|272
|$7,300
|T54
|Zach Murray
|-8
|66
|68
|70
|68
|272
|$7,300
|T54
|Chonjarern Baramithanaseth
|-8
|68
|64
|73
|67
|272
|$7,300
|T58
|Tobias Jonsson
|-7
|68
|66
|70
|69
|273
|$6,600
|T58
|Ho Yu-cheng
|-7
|66
|68
|70
|69
|273
|$6,600
|T58
|Jeunghun Wang
|-7
|66
|69
|70
|68
|273
|$6,600
|61
|Nattawat Suvajanakorn
|-6
|68
|68
|69
|69
|274
|$6,200
|T62
|Junggon Hwang
|-5
|72
|64
|66
|73
|275
|$5,900
|T62
|Steve Lewton
|-5
|67
|68
|71
|69
|275
|$5,900
|T64
|Natipong Srithong
|-4
|69
|66
|67
|74
|276
|$5,400
|T64
|Aaron Wilkin
|-4
|69
|67
|71
|69
|276
|$5,400
|T64
|Jaco Ahlers
|-4
|69
|67
|71
|69
|276
|$5,400
|67
|Andrew Dodt
|-1
|67
|69
|70
|73
|279
|$5,000
|68
|Liu Yen-hung
|E
|69
|67
|67
|77
|280
|$4,800