2024 International Series Thailand purse, winner’s share, Asian Tour prize money payout

The 2024 International Series Thailand purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $360,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Asian Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The International Series Thailand field is headed by Peter Uihlein, John Catlin, Paul Peterson and more of the Asian Tour's best players and LIV Golf players.

The 150-player field is the sixth of 10 International Series event on the Asian Tour schedule and is the latest event of the 2024 season, with a variety of LIV Golf players competing.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Thai Country Club in Thailand.

What else is on the line: points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get add to their Order of Merit tally, which is crucial for access to tournaments and bonuses.

The winner gets 8.6 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour.

2024 International Series Thailand purse, winner's share, prize money payout