2024 Hero Women’s Indian Open purse, winner’s share, Ladies European Tour prize money payout

The 2024 Hero Women's Indian Open purse is set for $400,000, with the winner's share coming in at $60,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Hero Women's Indian Open field is headed by Alice Hewson, Annabel Dimmock, Chiara Tamburlini and more.

This is the latest event of the 2024 Ladies European Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes for the 114-player field.

The event is played this year at DLF Golf and Country Club in Delhi, India.

GOLF NEWS NET RADIO FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

What else is on the line: Race to Costa del Sol points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns points toward the Race to the Costa del Sol.

The top three players at the end of the season-long standings earn a share of the Race to Costa del Sol bonus pool of $250,000.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the Ladies European Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 Hero Women's Indian Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout