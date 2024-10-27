2024 Hero Women’s Indian Open final results: Prize money payout and Ladies European Tour leaderboard

The 2024 Hero Indian Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Liz Young, who took home the victory at DLF Golf and Country Club in India.

Young won the tournament with a one-shot win over four players, shooting a final-round 72 to win on 2-under 286.

The four joint runners-up -- Manon De Roey, Shannon Tan, Momoka Kobori and Agathe Sauzon -- were the only other players to finish under par for the week on 1-under total.

Perrine Delacour, Hannah Burke and Maha Haddioui were in joint sixth place on even-par 288 in one of the most difficult scoring weeks of the year.

Young won the €55,535 winner's share from the €400,000 purse.

Hero Indian Women's Open recap notes

This was the 29th event on the 2024 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

This event is the latest in a run of Ladies European Tour events in Asia, as the golf season has hit the continent.

The 36-hole cut was made on 10-over 154 or better, with 62 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Aramco Team Series in Saudi Arabia next week.

2024 Hero Indian Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

