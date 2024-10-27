2024 Hero Women’s Indian Open final results: Prize money payout and Ladies European Tour leaderboard

The 2024 Hero Indian Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Liz Young, who took home the victory at DLF Golf and Country Club in India.
Young won the tournament with a one-shot win over four players, shooting a final-round 72 to win on 2-under 286.
The four joint runners-up -- Manon De Roey, Shannon Tan, Momoka Kobori and Agathe Sauzon -- were the only other players to finish under par for the week on 1-under total.
Perrine Delacour, Hannah Burke and Maha Haddioui were in joint sixth place on even-par 288 in one of the most difficult scoring weeks of the year.
Young won the €55,535 winner's share from the €400,000 purse.
Hero Indian Women's Open recap notes
This was the 29th event on the 2024 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.
This event is the latest in a run of Ladies European Tour events in Asia, as the golf season has hit the continent.
The 36-hole cut was made on 10-over 154 or better, with 62 players completing the tournament.
The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Aramco Team Series in Saudi Arabia next week.
2024 Hero Indian Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Liz Young
|-2
|74
|73
|67
|72
|286
|$55,535
|T2
|Shannon Tan
|-1
|71
|71
|76
|69
|287
|$21,381
|T2
|Agathe Sauzon
|-1
|72
|73
|73
|69
|287
|$21,381
|T2
|Momoka Kobori
|-1
|72
|73
|72
|70
|287
|$21,381
|T2
|Manon De Roey
|-1
|74
|74
|65
|74
|287
|$21,381
|T6
|Perrine Delacour
|E
|70
|74
|77
|67
|288
|$10,366
|T6
|Maha Haddioui
|E
|71
|77
|71
|69
|288
|$10,366
|T6
|Hannah Burke
|E
|74
|77
|67
|70
|288
|$10,366
|9
|Emma Spitz
|1
|76
|75
|65
|73
|289
|$8,886
|10
|Kirsten Rudgeley
|3
|72
|72
|73
|74
|291
|$8,515
|T11
|Mannat Brar
|4
|76
|75
|71
|70
|292
|$0
|T11
|Alice Hewson
|4
|72
|70
|71
|79
|292
|$8,145
|T13
|Hannah Screen
|5
|73
|77
|71
|72
|293
|$7,590
|T13
|Sara Kouskova
|5
|69
|77
|71
|76
|293
|$7,590
|T15
|Trichat Cheenglab
|6
|76
|73
|75
|70
|294
|$6,726
|T15
|Pranavi Urs
|6
|74
|71
|77
|72
|294
|$6,726
|T15
|Hitaashee Bakshi
|6
|80
|68
|73
|73
|294
|$6,726
|T18
|Linda Wessberg
|7
|74
|74
|73
|74
|295
|$6,109
|T18
|Dorthea Forbrigd
|7
|77
|77
|73
|68
|295
|$6,109
|T18
|Caroline Hedwall
|7
|76
|69
|73
|77
|295
|$6,109
|T21
|Linnea Johansson
|8
|75
|75
|74
|72
|296
|$5,339
|T21
|Annabell Fuller
|8
|73
|74
|75
|74
|296
|$5,339
|T21
|Amy Taylor
|8
|76
|76
|69
|75
|296
|$5,339
|T21
|Ana Pelaez Trivino
|8
|74
|77
|70
|75
|296
|$5,339
|T21
|Florentyna Parker
|8
|70
|74
|76
|76
|296
|$5,339
|T26
|Maria Fassi
|9
|77
|71
|77
|72
|297
|$4,406
|T26
|Hayley Davis
|9
|74
|70
|78
|75
|297
|$4,406
|T26
|Tvesa Malik
|9
|77
|77
|72
|71
|297
|$4,406
|T26
|Ayako Uehara
|9
|79
|71
|72
|75
|297
|$4,406
|T26
|Luna Sobron Galmes
|9
|74
|75
|70
|78
|297
|$4,406
|T31
|Ridhima Dilawari
|10
|74
|73
|79
|72
|298
|$3,539
|T31
|Aunchisa Utama
|10
|74
|76
|74
|74
|298
|$3,539
|T31
|Sofie Kibsgaard
|10
|75
|75
|77
|71
|298
|$3,539
|T31
|Vani Kapoor
|10
|75
|77
|75
|71
|298
|$3,539
|T31
|Mireia Prat
|10
|70
|80
|72
|76
|298
|$3,539
|T36
|Tiia Koivisto
|11
|74
|77
|73
|75
|299
|$3,091
|T36
|Elena Moosmann
|11
|74
|79
|73
|73
|299
|$3,091
|T38
|Maria Hernandez
|12
|71
|80
|74
|75
|300
|$2,758
|T38
|Moa Folke
|12
|78
|69
|81
|72
|300
|$2,758
|T38
|Diksha Dagar
|12
|78
|72
|80
|70
|300
|$2,758
|T38
|Virginia Elena Carta
|12
|75
|78
|77
|70
|300
|$2,758
|T42
|Alexandra Swayne
|13
|81
|72
|71
|77
|301
|$2,314
|T42
|Anne-Lise Caudal
|13
|79
|72
|75
|75
|301
|$2,314
|T42
|Noora Komulainen
|13
|78
|72
|78
|73
|301
|$2,314
|T42
|Rosie Davies
|13
|76
|74
|79
|72
|301
|$2,314
|T46
|Elina Nummenpaa
|14
|77
|76
|72
|77
|302
|$1,925
|T46
|Gemma Clews
|14
|76
|75
|76
|75
|302
|$1,925
|T46
|Ursula Wikstrom
|14
|76
|77
|74
|75
|302
|$1,925
|T46
|Ananya Garg
|14
|78
|75
|75
|74
|302
|$1,925
|T46
|Christine Wolf
|14
|74
|76
|81
|71
|302
|$1,925
|T51
|Sanna Nuutinen
|15
|76
|77
|73
|77
|303
|$1,666
|T51
|Ines Laklalech
|15
|74
|75
|78
|76
|303
|$1,666
|T51
|Eleanor Givens
|15
|79
|73
|77
|74
|303
|$1,666
|T54
|Paz Marfa Sans
|16
|73
|78
|75
|78
|304
|$1,398
|T54
|Madelene Stavnar
|16
|76
|77
|74
|77
|304
|$1,398
|T54
|Leonie Harm
|16
|76
|78
|77
|73
|304
|$1,398
|T54
|Camille Chevalier
|16
|74
|76
|82
|72
|304
|$1,398
|58
|Pia Babnik
|19
|79
|72
|78
|78
|307
|$1,222
|T59
|Janneya Dasanniee
|20
|76
|77
|76
|79
|308
|$0
|T59
|Anne-Charlotte Mora
|20
|74
|79
|81
|74
|308
|$1,185
|61
|Kajsa Arwefjall
|21
|73
|80
|80
|76
|309
|$1,148
|T62
|Felicity Johnson
|27
|81
|73
|81
|80
|315
|$1,092
|T62
|Cara Gorlei
|27
|75
|77
|85
|78
|315
|$1,092