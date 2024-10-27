2024 Hero Women's Indian Open final results: Prize money payout and Ladies European Tour leaderboard
2024 Hero Women’s Indian Open final results: Prize money payout and Ladies European Tour leaderboard

October 27, 2024
October 27, 2024
The 2024 Hero Indian Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Liz Young, who took home the victory at DLF Golf and Country Club in India.

Young won the tournament with a one-shot win over four players, shooting a final-round 72 to win on 2-under 286.

The four joint runners-up -- Manon De Roey, Shannon Tan, Momoka Kobori and Agathe Sauzon -- were the only other players to finish under par for the week on 1-under total.

Perrine Delacour, Hannah Burke and Maha Haddioui were in joint sixth place on even-par 288 in one of the most difficult scoring weeks of the year.

Young won the €55,535 winner's share from the €400,000 purse.

Hero Indian Women's Open recap notes

This was the 29th event on the 2024 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

This event is the latest in a run of Ladies European Tour events in Asia, as the golf season has hit the continent.

The 36-hole cut was made on 10-over 154 or better, with 62 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Aramco Team Series in Saudi Arabia next week.

2024 Hero Indian Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Liz Young -2 74 73 67 72 286 $55,535
T2 Shannon Tan -1 71 71 76 69 287 $21,381
T2 Agathe Sauzon -1 72 73 73 69 287 $21,381
T2 Momoka Kobori -1 72 73 72 70 287 $21,381
T2 Manon De Roey -1 74 74 65 74 287 $21,381
T6 Perrine Delacour E 70 74 77 67 288 $10,366
T6 Maha Haddioui E 71 77 71 69 288 $10,366
T6 Hannah Burke E 74 77 67 70 288 $10,366
9 Emma Spitz 1 76 75 65 73 289 $8,886
10 Kirsten Rudgeley 3 72 72 73 74 291 $8,515
T11 Mannat Brar 4 76 75 71 70 292 $0
T11 Alice Hewson 4 72 70 71 79 292 $8,145
T13 Hannah Screen 5 73 77 71 72 293 $7,590
T13 Sara Kouskova 5 69 77 71 76 293 $7,590
T15 Trichat Cheenglab 6 76 73 75 70 294 $6,726
T15 Pranavi Urs 6 74 71 77 72 294 $6,726
T15 Hitaashee Bakshi 6 80 68 73 73 294 $6,726
T18 Linda Wessberg 7 74 74 73 74 295 $6,109
T18 Dorthea Forbrigd 7 77 77 73 68 295 $6,109
T18 Caroline Hedwall 7 76 69 73 77 295 $6,109
T21 Linnea Johansson 8 75 75 74 72 296 $5,339
T21 Annabell Fuller 8 73 74 75 74 296 $5,339
T21 Amy Taylor 8 76 76 69 75 296 $5,339
T21 Ana Pelaez Trivino 8 74 77 70 75 296 $5,339
T21 Florentyna Parker 8 70 74 76 76 296 $5,339
T26 Maria Fassi 9 77 71 77 72 297 $4,406
T26 Hayley Davis 9 74 70 78 75 297 $4,406
T26 Tvesa Malik 9 77 77 72 71 297 $4,406
T26 Ayako Uehara 9 79 71 72 75 297 $4,406
T26 Luna Sobron Galmes 9 74 75 70 78 297 $4,406
T31 Ridhima Dilawari 10 74 73 79 72 298 $3,539
T31 Aunchisa Utama 10 74 76 74 74 298 $3,539
T31 Sofie Kibsgaard 10 75 75 77 71 298 $3,539
T31 Vani Kapoor 10 75 77 75 71 298 $3,539
T31 Mireia Prat 10 70 80 72 76 298 $3,539
T36 Tiia Koivisto 11 74 77 73 75 299 $3,091
T36 Elena Moosmann 11 74 79 73 73 299 $3,091
T38 Maria Hernandez 12 71 80 74 75 300 $2,758
T38 Moa Folke 12 78 69 81 72 300 $2,758
T38 Diksha Dagar 12 78 72 80 70 300 $2,758
T38 Virginia Elena Carta 12 75 78 77 70 300 $2,758
T42 Alexandra Swayne 13 81 72 71 77 301 $2,314
T42 Anne-Lise Caudal 13 79 72 75 75 301 $2,314
T42 Noora Komulainen 13 78 72 78 73 301 $2,314
T42 Rosie Davies 13 76 74 79 72 301 $2,314
T46 Elina Nummenpaa 14 77 76 72 77 302 $1,925
T46 Gemma Clews 14 76 75 76 75 302 $1,925
T46 Ursula Wikstrom 14 76 77 74 75 302 $1,925
T46 Ananya Garg 14 78 75 75 74 302 $1,925
T46 Christine Wolf 14 74 76 81 71 302 $1,925
T51 Sanna Nuutinen 15 76 77 73 77 303 $1,666
T51 Ines Laklalech 15 74 75 78 76 303 $1,666
T51 Eleanor Givens 15 79 73 77 74 303 $1,666
T54 Paz Marfa Sans 16 73 78 75 78 304 $1,398
T54 Madelene Stavnar 16 76 77 74 77 304 $1,398
T54 Leonie Harm 16 76 78 77 73 304 $1,398
T54 Camille Chevalier 16 74 76 82 72 304 $1,398
58 Pia Babnik 19 79 72 78 78 307 $1,222
T59 Janneya Dasanniee 20 76 77 76 79 308 $0
T59 Anne-Charlotte Mora 20 74 79 81 74 308 $1,185
61 Kajsa Arwefjall 21 73 80 80 76 309 $1,148
T62 Felicity Johnson 27 81 73 81 80 315 $1,092
T62 Cara Gorlei 27 75 77 85 78 315 $1,092

