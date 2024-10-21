JT Poston's wife Kelly Cox: Pictures, bio
October 21, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
JT Poston won the 2024 Shriners Children's Open for his third PGA Tour win. The woman who greeted Poston after his second win in 2022 was JT Poston's wife to be, Kelly Cox.

The Postman got to know Cox since becoming a PGA Tour player, earning his first PGA Tour win in 2019 at the Wyndham Championship. The couple got engaged in November 2021, and they had a wedding in December 2022.

Now, they're happy parents, with Poston winning for the first time as a father in Las Vegas.

Take a look at photos of JT Poston's fiancee and future wife, Kelly Cox.

