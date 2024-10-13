2024 FedEx Open de France final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won
October 13, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
GUYANCOURT, FRANCE - OCTOBER 13: Dan Bradbury of England poses with the trophy after winning the FedEx Open de France 2024 at Le Golf National on October 13, 2024 in Guyancourt, France. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)


The 2024 FedEx Open de France final leaderboard is headed by winner Dan Bradbury, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Le Golf National near Paris, France

Bradbury won on the DP World Tour for the second time in his career, holding off Sam Bairstow, Thorbjorn Olesen, Yannik Paul and Jeff Winther for a one-shot win on 16-under 268.

Matthew Jordan and Francesco Laporta finished in a share of sixth place on 14-under total.

Bradbury won the €505,265.12 winner's share of the $3,250,000 purse.

FedEx Open de France recap notes

Bradbury earned 835 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a close for 2023-2024. He also earned 22.6 Official World Golf Ranking points.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 71 of 126 starting players finishing the event in the 40th completed event of the season.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters.

2024 FedEx Open de France final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO E R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Dan Bradbury -16 67 66 69 66 268 €505,265.12
T2 Sam Bairstow -15 71 65 65 68 269 €197,202.00
T2 Thorbjørn Olesen -15 65 69 67 68 269 €197,202.00
T2 Yannik Paul -15 66 70 67 66 269 €197,202.00
T2 Jeff Winther -15 68 71 66 64 269 €197,202.00
T6 Matthew Jordan -14 71 64 68 67 270 €96,594.80
T6 Francesco Laporta -14 73 64 66 67 270 €96,594.80
T8 Johannes Veerman -13 68 73 63 67 271 €70,439.90
T8 Gunner Wiebe -13 70 68 65 68 271 €70,439.90
T10 Simon Forsström -12 70 64 69 69 272 €57,065.24
T10 Brandon Stone -12 67 71 70 64 272 €57,065.24
12 Fabrizio Zanotti -11 66 68 70 69 273 €51,120.94
T13 Aaron Cockerill -10 68 68 69 69 274 €43,809.46
T13 Gavin Green -10 68 68 68 70 274 €43,809.46
T13 Rasmus Højgaard -10 68 66 70 70 274 €43,809.46
T13 Justin Rose -10 67 68 70 69 274 €43,809.46
T13 Jordan Smith -10 68 72 66 68 274 €43,809.46
T18 Joe Dean -9 65 71 66 73 275 €33,816.44
T18 Julien Guerrier -9 73 67 66 69 275 €33,816.44
T18 Justin Harding -9 67 70 68 70 275 €33,816.44
T18 Calum Hill -9 69 70 68 68 275 €33,816.44
T18 Nicolai Højgaard -9 66 72 68 69 275 €33,816.44
T18 Guido Migliozzi -9 68 73 67 67 275 €33,816.44
T18 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen -9 70 67 68 70 275 €33,816.44
T18 Niklas Norgaard -9 71 68 68 68 275 €33,816.44
T18 Adrien Saddier -9 66 73 70 66 275 €33,816.44
T27 Casey Jarvis -8 71 69 67 69 276 €27,343.76
T27 Tom Mckibbin -8 69 70 73 64 276 €27,343.76
T27 David Micheluzzi -8 72 67 67 70 276 €27,343.76
T27 Matthew Southgate -8 68 72 70 66 276 €27,343.76
T27 Jesper Svensson -8 65 68 67 76 276 €27,343.76
T32 Ross Fisher -7 68 71 71 67 277 €22,885.54
T32 Maximilian Kieffer -7 68 70 70 69 277 €22,885.54
T32 Victor Perez -7 71 67 70 69 277 €22,885.54
T32 Tom Vaillant -7 70 70 68 69 277 €22,885.54
T32 Oliver Wilson -7 69 69 69 70 277 €22,885.54
T37 Jorge Campillo -6 68 69 69 72 278 €17,535.67
T37 Todd Clements -6 70 67 75 66 278 €17,535.67
T37 Thomas Detry -6 70 63 72 73 278 €17,535.67
T37 Ewen Ferguson -6 69 67 69 73 278 €17,535.67
T37 Alex Fitzpatrick -6 74 66 67 71 278 €17,535.67
T37 Lev Grinberg (a) -6 66 71 70 71 278 €0
T37 David Law -6 70 70 67 71 278 €17,535.67
T37 James Morrison -6 71 70 69 68 278 €17,535.67
T37 Sebastian Söderberg -6 69 71 65 73 278 €17,535.67
T37 Connor Syme -6 68 71 69 70 278 €17,535.67
T37 Matt Wallace -6 69 69 73 67 278 €17,535.67
T37 Paul Waring -6 68 66 71 73 278 €17,535.67
T49 Haotong Li -5 67 72 71 69 279 €13,077.45
T49 Matteo Manassero -5 71 67 67 74 279 €13,077.45
T49 David Ravetto -5 69 71 68 71 279 €13,077.45
T49 Ashun Wu -5 73 65 71 70 279 €13,077.45
T53 Eddie Pepperell -4 68 69 70 73 280 €11,294.16
T53 Bernd Wiesberger -4 71 69 69 71 280 €11,294.16
T55 Joel Girrbach -3 70 71 72 68 281 €10,253.91
T55 Darius Van Driel -3 73 66 68 74 281 €10,253.91
T57 Dylan Frittelli -2 67 73 72 70 282 €9,362.27
T57 Marcus Kinhult -2 67 71 72 72 282 €9,362.27
T57 Adrian Otaegui -2 71 69 74 68 282 €9,362.27
T57 Matthieu Pavon -2 72 69 70 71 282 €9,362.27
61 Grégory Havret -1 75 66 72 70 283 €8,619.23
T62 Manuel Elvira E 68 70 71 75 284 €8,024.80
T62 Antoine Rozner E 69 71 71 73 284 €8,024.80
T62 Clément Sordet E 67 72 74 71 284 €8,024.80
T65 Romain Wattel 1 70 69 73 73 285 €7,281.76
T65 Robin Williams 1 70 69 77 69 285 €7,281.76
T67 Will Enefer 2 71 70 77 68 286 €6,687.33
T67 Rikuya Hoshino 2 74 67 74 71 286 €6,687.33
69 Lukas Nemecz 4 67 70 75 76 288 €6,241.51
70 Alexander Knappe 5 73 67 78 71 289 €5,944.30
71 Marcel Siem 6 71 70 74 75 290 €5,647.08

