2024 FedEx Open de France final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 FedEx Open de France final leaderboard is headed by winner Dan Bradbury, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Le Golf National near Paris, France
Bradbury won on the DP World Tour for the second time in his career, holding off Sam Bairstow, Thorbjorn Olesen, Yannik Paul and Jeff Winther for a one-shot win on 16-under 268.
Matthew Jordan and Francesco Laporta finished in a share of sixth place on 14-under total.
Bradbury won the €505,265.12 winner's share of the $3,250,000 purse.
FedEx Open de France recap notes
Bradbury earned 835 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a close for 2023-2024. He also earned 22.6 Official World Golf Ranking points.
There was a 36-hole cut, with 71 of 126 starting players finishing the event in the 40th completed event of the season.
The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters.
2024 FedEx Open de France final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO E
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Dan Bradbury
|-16
|67
|66
|69
|66
|268
|€505,265.12
|T2
|Sam Bairstow
|-15
|71
|65
|65
|68
|269
|€197,202.00
|T2
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|-15
|65
|69
|67
|68
|269
|€197,202.00
|T2
|Yannik Paul
|-15
|66
|70
|67
|66
|269
|€197,202.00
|T2
|Jeff Winther
|-15
|68
|71
|66
|64
|269
|€197,202.00
|T6
|Matthew Jordan
|-14
|71
|64
|68
|67
|270
|€96,594.80
|T6
|Francesco Laporta
|-14
|73
|64
|66
|67
|270
|€96,594.80
|T8
|Johannes Veerman
|-13
|68
|73
|63
|67
|271
|€70,439.90
|
|T8
|Gunner Wiebe
|-13
|70
|68
|65
|68
|271
|€70,439.90
|T10
|Simon Forsström
|-12
|70
|64
|69
|69
|272
|€57,065.24
|T10
|Brandon Stone
|-12
|67
|71
|70
|64
|272
|€57,065.24
|12
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|-11
|66
|68
|70
|69
|273
|€51,120.94
|T13
|Aaron Cockerill
|-10
|68
|68
|69
|69
|274
|€43,809.46
|T13
|Gavin Green
|-10
|68
|68
|68
|70
|274
|€43,809.46
|T13
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-10
|68
|66
|70
|70
|274
|€43,809.46
|T13
|Justin Rose
|-10
|67
|68
|70
|69
|274
|€43,809.46
|
|T13
|Jordan Smith
|-10
|68
|72
|66
|68
|274
|€43,809.46
|T18
|Joe Dean
|-9
|65
|71
|66
|73
|275
|€33,816.44
|T18
|Julien Guerrier
|-9
|73
|67
|66
|69
|275
|€33,816.44
|T18
|Justin Harding
|-9
|67
|70
|68
|70
|275
|€33,816.44
|T18
|Calum Hill
|-9
|69
|70
|68
|68
|275
|€33,816.44
|T18
|Nicolai Højgaard
|-9
|66
|72
|68
|69
|275
|€33,816.44
|T18
|Guido Migliozzi
|-9
|68
|73
|67
|67
|275
|€33,816.44
|T18
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|-9
|70
|67
|68
|70
|275
|€33,816.44
|T18
|Niklas Norgaard
|-9
|71
|68
|68
|68
|275
|€33,816.44
|T18
|Adrien Saddier
|-9
|66
|73
|70
|66
|275
|€33,816.44
|T27
|Casey Jarvis
|-8
|71
|69
|67
|69
|276
|€27,343.76
|T27
|Tom Mckibbin
|-8
|69
|70
|73
|64
|276
|€27,343.76
|T27
|David Micheluzzi
|-8
|72
|67
|67
|70
|276
|€27,343.76
|T27
|Matthew Southgate
|-8
|68
|72
|70
|66
|276
|€27,343.76
|T27
|Jesper Svensson
|-8
|65
|68
|67
|76
|276
|€27,343.76
|T32
|Ross Fisher
|-7
|68
|71
|71
|67
|277
|€22,885.54
|T32
|Maximilian Kieffer
|-7
|68
|70
|70
|69
|277
|€22,885.54
|T32
|Victor Perez
|-7
|71
|67
|70
|69
|277
|€22,885.54
|T32
|Tom Vaillant
|-7
|70
|70
|68
|69
|277
|€22,885.54
|T32
|Oliver Wilson
|-7
|69
|69
|69
|70
|277
|€22,885.54
|T37
|Jorge Campillo
|-6
|68
|69
|69
|72
|278
|€17,535.67
|T37
|Todd Clements
|-6
|70
|67
|75
|66
|278
|€17,535.67
|T37
|Thomas Detry
|-6
|70
|63
|72
|73
|278
|€17,535.67
|T37
|Ewen Ferguson
|-6
|69
|67
|69
|73
|278
|€17,535.67
|T37
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|-6
|74
|66
|67
|71
|278
|€17,535.67
|T37
|Lev Grinberg (a)
|-6
|66
|71
|70
|71
|278
|€0
|T37
|David Law
|-6
|70
|70
|67
|71
|278
|€17,535.67
|T37
|James Morrison
|-6
|71
|70
|69
|68
|278
|€17,535.67
|T37
|Sebastian Söderberg
|-6
|69
|71
|65
|73
|278
|€17,535.67
|T37
|Connor Syme
|-6
|68
|71
|69
|70
|278
|€17,535.67
|T37
|Matt Wallace
|-6
|69
|69
|73
|67
|278
|€17,535.67
|T37
|Paul Waring
|-6
|68
|66
|71
|73
|278
|€17,535.67
|T49
|Haotong Li
|-5
|67
|72
|71
|69
|279
|€13,077.45
|T49
|Matteo Manassero
|-5
|71
|67
|67
|74
|279
|€13,077.45
|T49
|David Ravetto
|-5
|69
|71
|68
|71
|279
|€13,077.45
|T49
|Ashun Wu
|-5
|73
|65
|71
|70
|279
|€13,077.45
|T53
|Eddie Pepperell
|-4
|68
|69
|70
|73
|280
|€11,294.16
|T53
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-4
|71
|69
|69
|71
|280
|€11,294.16
|T55
|Joel Girrbach
|-3
|70
|71
|72
|68
|281
|€10,253.91
|T55
|Darius Van Driel
|-3
|73
|66
|68
|74
|281
|€10,253.91
|T57
|Dylan Frittelli
|-2
|67
|73
|72
|70
|282
|€9,362.27
|T57
|Marcus Kinhult
|-2
|67
|71
|72
|72
|282
|€9,362.27
|T57
|Adrian Otaegui
|-2
|71
|69
|74
|68
|282
|€9,362.27
|T57
|Matthieu Pavon
|-2
|72
|69
|70
|71
|282
|€9,362.27
|61
|Grégory Havret
|-1
|75
|66
|72
|70
|283
|€8,619.23
|T62
|Manuel Elvira
|E
|68
|70
|71
|75
|284
|€8,024.80
|T62
|Antoine Rozner
|E
|69
|71
|71
|73
|284
|€8,024.80
|T62
|Clément Sordet
|E
|67
|72
|74
|71
|284
|€8,024.80
|T65
|Romain Wattel
|1
|70
|69
|73
|73
|285
|€7,281.76
|T65
|Robin Williams
|1
|70
|69
|77
|69
|285
|€7,281.76
|T67
|Will Enefer
|2
|71
|70
|77
|68
|286
|€6,687.33
|T67
|Rikuya Hoshino
|2
|74
|67
|74
|71
|286
|€6,687.33
|69
|Lukas Nemecz
|4
|67
|70
|75
|76
|288
|€6,241.51
|70
|Alexander Knappe
|5
|73
|67
|78
|71
|289
|€5,944.30
|71
|Marcel Siem
|6
|71
|70
|74
|75
|290
|€5,647.08